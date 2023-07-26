  1. Home
  2. ‘Why not caring Manipur women? Is Udupi college case of that magnitude?’: Home minister on Khushbu’s visit

News Network
July 27, 2023

Bengaluru, July 27: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday appeared to question the need for a visit of the National Commission for Women member and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar to Udupi to inquire into alleged "washroom filming case" at a paramedical college at a time when the NCW has "not gone" to Manipur, where many women were gang-raped and paraded naked recently.

"Is this incident in Udupi of that magnitude," he asked while talking to reporters here. "Let them come, I don't say -- who has to come, who has to see -- all that. Manipur incident...I don't know what to call it, and there the commission has not gone. Is this incident in Udupi of that magnitude?" Parameshwara said in response to a question regarding the NCW's visit.

"I don't say -- you don't come. Why should you come -- I don't say that. I'm not the person to say that. Let them come, but you should also say what you found. Was there any video of this incident or anything?" NCW member Sundar arrived in Udupi on Wednesday evening to enquire into the alleged filming of a girl on a mobile phone by other female students in the washroom of a paramedical college in the city.

The Manipur incident to which Parameshwara was referring to is regarding the video showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men on May 4 in Kangpokpi district that surfaced on July 19 and was condemned countrywide.

Responding to a question on the delay in filing FIR in connection with the Udupi college case, the minister said, "Police were waiting for someone to give the complaint. Naturally they did not want to take it to that level. Now suo motu they had to do it, because there was so much attraction this (issue) had created."

Parameshwara had on Wednesday dubbed the filming of a girl student in the restroom by fellow female students in a Udupi college as "a small incident blown out of proportion". Clarifying his “a small issue” remark, he said the intention was not to neglect the case, but what he meant was that the issue should have been left to the college principal to handle, who after analysing the details would have escalated to the parents and police, rather than outsiders giving different twists to the issue.

"I and you have studied in colleges and stayed in hostels, and there would have been certain incidents between friends and it would have been left there itself and not escalated. I had said this too might be of a similar nature," he said. The issue should have been left to the college principal, who has already suspended the students.

News Network
July 25,2023

Bengaluru, July 25: The Janata Dal (Secular) would fight the Lok Sabha elections independently, the party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, said on Tuesday, ruling out the possibility of an electoral tie-up with the NDA.

Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said last week his party would work together with the BJP against the Congress government on various issues, fuelling speculation of the two parties joining hands for next year's polls.

Both the JD (S) and the BJP MLAs had boycotted the Assembly session after 10 BJP legislators were suspended from the House for "indecent and disrespectful conduct".

"JD(S) will fight the Lok Sabha elections independently," Deve Gowda told a news conference here.

"Whether we (the party) win five, six, three, two or one seats, we will fight the Lok Sabha elections independently", he said. "We will field candidates only in those places where we are strong after consulting with our workers".

News Network
July 16,2023

Mangaluru, July 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of a BJP youth wing activist has issued a fresh deadline of August 18 for the absconding suspects in the case to surrender or face confiscation of their property.

A public announcement has been made in Sullia town in this regard in compliance with the court's directive, police sources said.

The NIA had earlier set June 30 as the deadline and warned that the properties and houses of the accused would be confiscated if they failed to surrender before the Agency. None of the accused surrendered by the date, but the proceedings for attachment of their property had not been initiated.

The NIA team has already posted copies of the court order on the houses of the absconding accused at different places including Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

News Network
July 20,2023

Bengaluru, July 20: The Central Crime Branch sleuths found four hand grenades from one of the arrested terror suspects, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Jahid Tabrez (25) had kept these grenades at his residence in Kodigehalli, a suburb of Bengaluru, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Sharanappa S D told reporters here.

He had allegedly got them from Juned, who is absconding and holed up abroad, through someone.

The accused had allegedly kept these grenades inside a sand bag in his house.

These grenades have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain whether they were live.

Jahid is among the five terror suspects who were arrested on Tuesday.

They were in touch with a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative T Nasir, who is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case.

Seven pistols, 45 live cartridges, and mobile phones were allegedly found from them. They were planning a major conspiracy when they were caught, police said.

These suspects were produced in an NIA special court, which remanded them to seven days' police custody. 

