‘Why should I apologize? Hijab keeps women safe’: Zameer Ahmed to D K Shivakumar

News Network
February 14, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday asked his party’s legislator BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan to apologize for his controversial statement linking rapes and wearing of the hijab.

Khan, however, flatly refused to say sorry.

“The Congress does not approve of Zameer's statement. We condemn that statement. We won't agree with that statement. I'll ask him to withdraw it and apologise,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Khan had courted controversy by suggesting that rapes will be fewer if women wear hijab-like clothing. “Hijab, known as gosha-parda, is to hide a woman’s beauty. India’s rape rates are high probably because women aren’t under gosha-pardah,” Khan had stated earlier. 

An angry Shivakumar said the party’s stand was clear. “I had asked people not to speak on this issue, but they’re speaking. We’ll seek an explanation from them,” he said. 

Khan is a loyalist of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. 

Reacting to Shivakumar, Khan said he will neither withdraw his statement nor apologise. “Why should I withdraw? Why should I apologise,” he asked. “I have only explained why women wear the hijab and its benefits. Hijab is to keep women’s beauty away from (prying) eyes. It’s just like how full helmets have been made compulsory for motorists. It’s to keep them safe. Likewise, hijab will keep women safe,” he said.

News Network
February 5,2022

Thousands of students led by Congress MLA Kaneez Fathima staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Kalaburgi on Saturday condemning the denial of the entry of hijab-clad girl students into PU colleges in Udupi and Kundapur.

Holding placards that read-Hijab is our rights, the students shouted slogans against the decision taken by the college administrative board.

"Wearing hijab is the fundamental right of Muslim women. Why are you imposing curbs which were not in force hitherto? Muslim women have been wearing hijab for decades. Girl students who went to college by wearing hijab as usual, have been prevented from entering the college premises. It is illegal and unconstitutional," the agitators accused.

Gulbarga North MLA Kaneez Fathima said, "Being an MLA, I have taken part in the Legislative Sessions wearing hijab and has thrown lights on the problems faced by the people of my constituency. Will you stop me from entering the session from now onwards?"

"Forcing the Hijab-clad students to stand near the gate of schools and colleges is the extremity of the cruelty. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh should take steps to ensure that such incidents don't recur in the future. Communal harmony should be maintained besides taking precautionary measures against disrupting the National unity," she appealed.

A memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner.

News Network
February 7,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 7: Calling the state-wide anti-hijab agitation in educational institutions a new political game, KPCC President D K Shivakumar today said that efforts are being made by the BJP leaders to sow the seeds of poison in the minds of the youth.

Speaking to media persons in the city, the former minister said a conspiracy is being made to change the existing traditions and practices.

"I condemn the move of sowing the seeds of poison in young minds by banning practices for fear of losing elections and also because of the guilt of insulting Sri Narayana Guru. I am confident that students will get justice in the court," he said.

“In Congress, our dharma is the Constitution of India. The hijab issue is in the High Court. We will welcome whatever the decision the court takes. Our national leader Rahul Gandhi has already expressed his opinion on the issue. We cannot differentiate anyone on the basis of caste and religion. We cannot differentiate students in schools and colleges too. Their practices of wearing vermillion on forehead, ear rings, rings or any other traditions cannot be discriminated. We cannot force anyone to stop their practices,” Shivakumar said.

The issue of the scarf has brought disgrace to the entire country. The coastal district has its own history with religious shrines, culture and heritage. This region is also considered as a "land of education and knowledge." The whole world is watching the developments, instead of creating employment opportunities, he lashed at the BJP.

News Network
February 4,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Amid two colleges in Udupi district facing criticism for barring hijab clad girls from entering classes, the government of Karnataka has decided to issue a strict dress code for government pre-university colleges.

The Department of Pre University Education is waiting for the court direction on forming a committee. However, highly placed sources said that it has been decided to make uniforms mandatory from the coming year.

“Even now, 75% of PU colleges have uniforms with the School Development and Management Committees (SDMC) deciding on them. From the next academic year, it will be compulsory,” said an official of the department.

Officials said girls could wear chudidar with dupatta while boys have to wear formal trousers and shirts. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said: “We are considering making uniforms compulsory for PUC as we cannot allow academics and equality to be affected. We will decide after the panel is formed and its decisions are submitted.” 

