‘Why should I not become CM? Dalits must stay united’: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

June 13, 2023

Bengaluru, June 13: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said several Dalit leaders, now and in the past, including him, were deprived of opportunities despite "having all the ability to become the chief minister", and called on the community to stay united. He also spoke about him not being given credit for Congress's victory in the 2013 Assembly polls, despite the "party coming to power under his presidency", and pointed out that it is not the case now.

"The inferiority complex amongst us (Dalits) has to go -- that's the reason I openly say I will become chief minister. Why should I not? K H Muniyappa (Dalit leader and Minister) should also become, why should he not? What is the shortcoming in the ability of Muniyappa or Parameshwara or Mahadevappa (minister) or (among veteran past leaders like) Basavalingappa or N Rachaiah or Ranganath?" Parameshwara said.

Addressing an event here, he said, "opportunities were deprived." He then called on Dalits to raise their voice for their rights and use their vote in a right way, and reminded them of the importance of the Constitution. Parameshwara had openly expressed his chief ministerial ambitions in the past, and on Congress choosing Siddaramaiah for the coveted post after the poll results last month, he had cautioned the party's central leadership that if a deputy chief minister post is not given to a Dalit, there would be adverse reactions and it would spell trouble for the party.

The 71-year-old Dalit leader was deputy chief minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. He was also the longest-serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief (eight years). He had lost the 2013 Assembly polls from Koratagere, when he was KPCC president. He was a contender for the chief minister's post then, but as he was defeated, he was made an MLC and a minister in the Siddaramaiah government (2013-2018).

Noting that Congress came to power in 2013 after a gap of nine years, Parameshwara said he was then the Pradesh Congress Committee President and it was under his leadership that the party came to power, but no one gave him the credit. "No one spoke about it. I too did not speak about it. Contrary to that, today people give and leaders claim credit for the party coming to power (in 2023) under their leadership," he said, without taking Siddaramaiah or D K Shivakumar's names. Parameshwara also claimed that Congress lost the 2018 polls for neglecting certain communities. He did not name any community, but he seemed to indicate the Dalit community.

The 2018 Assembly poll defeat taught Congress a lesson, as to what would be the result of neglecting the communities that stood by it, he said, adding that's the reason in 2023 polls some leaders got together and came up with a strategy to get back the support of communities that were neglected by the party. Recalling that the party leadership gave him the responsibility of celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti, while K H Muniyappa was given the responsibility of observing Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday celebrations, ahead of the Assembly polls, Parameshwara said both of them discussed and decided not to accept it, as it was a continuation of the "divide and rule" against Dalit community.

"We too understand, it was divided as Jagjivan Ram is Dalit-Left (to which Muniyappa belongs) and Ambedkar is Dalit-Right (to which Parameshwara belongs). Look at the way we are seen," he said, adding that it was then decided to orgainse a "Ikyatha Samavesha" including all SCs and STs in Chitradurga, which sent out a message to the state ahead of polls.

May 31,2023

Mangaluru, May 31: A 24-year-old volleyball player from Dakshina Kannada, who had represented Karnataka state at national level tournaments, died of cardiac arrest under mysterious circumstances today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Salihath, daughter of daughter of Adam and Havva couple from Padangadi Poyyegudde in Belthangady taulk of Dakshina Kannada. 

She was an alumna of SDM College, Ujire. She was residing at her husband’s house at Chikkamagaluru after she got married a year ago. 

It is learnt that Salihath was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru after she complained of chest pain. She breathed her last Wednesday morning without responding to any treatment. Doctors confirmed that she died of cardiac arrest.

Salihath completed her primary education from Padangadi, ninth standard at an aided high school in Ujire, Class 10 at Mundaje and PU and degree at SDM Colelge Ujire. She made commendable achievement in sports when doing her PU and degree studies.

Initially, Salihath was coached by Hyder Padangadi. When she was in high school of Mundaje, physical teacher Gunapal M S was her coach. She was instrumental in Karnataka state getting second spot in the national level volleyball competition that was held at Allahabad of Uttar Pradesh.

Later, when she was doing PU and degree studies at SDM Ujire she was one of the most sought after volleyball players of Karnataka. Physical director of SDM College, Ramesh also had put lots of efforts in grooming Salihath as a national level volleyball player.

Salihath had bagged silver medal at national level, gold medal in senior nationals of south zone and third place in junior nationals. Dr D Veerendra Heggade had also honoured Salihath on her achievements. 

June 7,2023

Mangaluru, June 7: A 15-year-old tigress named ‘Nethravathi’, breathed her last at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru at around 9.45am on Wednesday, June 7.

According to Park Director H J Bhandary, Nethravathi had suffered injuries in a fight with six-year-old male tiger Reva on June 4.

“There was a fight between Reva and Nethravathi. The staff present there tried to separate the two and they were sent to their respective enclosures.

As she was recovering and started having food and water, the staff members were hopeful that she would recover from her injuries soon. She suddenly collapsed and died when the doctors were treating her on Wednesday,” he said.

“At the outset, it looks like the tigress died of cardiac arrest in spite of having sustained a few injuries following the fight,” he said and added that the exact cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report reaches the authorities.

Bhandary said that the viscera has been sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, Bengaluru.

He said that both Nethravathi and Reva were born in Pilikula Biological Park. Reva has suffered minor injuries and is stable. At present, Pilikula Biological Park has eight tigers.

June 6,2023

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 has been released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The rankings can be accessed on the official website of NIRF at nirfindia.org.

The latest rankings include four categories: Overall, Colleges, Universities, and Research Institutions The subject domains now consist of Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture and Planning, Dental, and a new addition -- Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

IIT Madras maintained its top position in both the overall and engineering categories last year.

Also, maintaining the order of the previous year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has once again secured the top position among universities in the NIRF rankings 2023, while JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia follow in the second and third spots.

IISc Bangalore has also been recognised as the second-best institution in the 'overall' category.

Check out the top 10 institutes in India, and the top 5 from every other category below.

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 10 INSTITUTES IN ‘OVERALL’ CATEGORY

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 6: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
Location: Guwahati, Assam

Rank 10: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘UNIVERSITIES’ IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 4: Jadavpur University (JU)
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘ENGINEERING’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘MANAGEMENT’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
Location: Kozhikode, Kerala

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKING 2023 TOP 5 ‘PHARMACY’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani
Location: Pilani, Rajasthan

Rank 4: JSS College of Pharmacy
Location: Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘COLLEGES’ IN INDIA

Rank 1: Miranda House
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 2: Hindu College
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 3: Presidency College
Location: Chennai, Tamil nadu

Rank 4: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Rank 5: St. Xavier’s College
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘MEDICAL’ COLLEGES IN INDIA

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
Location: Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College
Location: Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research
Location: Puducherry

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS' IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal
NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘INNOVATION’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Location: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
NIRF RANKING: TOP 5 ‘LAW’ COLLEGES IN INDIA
Rank 1: National Law School of India University
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka
Rank 2: National Law University (NLU)
Location: New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 3: Nalsar University of Law
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 4: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences
Location: Kolkata, West Bengal
Rank 5: Jamia Millia Islamia
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKING 2023: TOP 5 ‘ARCHITECTURE’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Location: Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Rank 2: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut
Location: Kozhikode, Kerala

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Location: Kharagpur, West Bengal

Rank 4: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli
Location: Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Rank 5: School of Planning and Architecture
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF RANKINGS: TOP 5 ‘DENTAL’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences
Location: Udupi Karnataka

Rank 3: Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth
Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
Location: Mangaluru, Karnataka

NIRF RANKINGS 2023: TOP 5 ‘AGRICULTURE AND ALLIED’ INSTITUTES IN INDIA

Rank 1: Indian Agricultural Research Institute
Location: New Delhi, Delhi

Rank 2: National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal
Location: Karnal, Haryana

Rank 3: Punjab Agricultural University
Location: Ludhiana, Punjab

Rank 4: Banaras Hindu University
Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 5: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University,
Location: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

