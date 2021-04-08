  1. Home
  2. Wild elephant kills 85-year-old farmer in Dakshina Kannada

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 8: An 85-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant while working in his agriculture field at Kalmakaru village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

Police said that the deceased was identified as Shivaram Gowda of Mentakaje in Kalmakaru. 

When Gowda, who had gone to repair the water pipe did not return for a long time, his family members went in search of him and found him seriously wounded.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Sullia where he breathed last.
Locals said they saw an elephant herd near Kedila on Wednesday.

News Network
March 29,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 29: After a series of video statements, an unauthenticated letter surfaced in the early hours on Monday said to be written by the woman allegedly in the CD with former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

In a three-page letter dated March 28, the woman requested the CJ to supervise the investigation of the matter personally and direct the state government to provide her protection and ensure her justice.

The woman in the letter claimed she was a rape victim and said she had filed a complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi with Cubbon Park police. Jarkiholi is a "highly influential person and has already threatened me in public of going to any extent against me to clear charges against him", she wrote.

"I have already expressed my serious apprehension that there is a threat to myself and my parents from Ramesh Jarkiholi and I have requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to provide security for myself and my parents. Despite this, SIT has not given any protection to myself and my parents so far in collusion with Ramesh Jarkiholi," she stated.

She added that she had learned from the media that Ramesh has already wielded his influence through SIT and caused a "serious threat" to her parents, using criminal force to prevent her from appearing before the magistrate and preventing her from making any statement against him.

She also alleged that the minister has started destroying evidence regarding offenses in every possible way. "He is openly threatening me that he can go to any extent to prevent me from approaching the investigating agency," she wrote.

"This is my fight, not anybody's. My family is in captive of Ramesh Jarkiholi, DySp Kattimani is pressurizing and working on behalf of Ramesh Jarkiholi and pressurizing," she said.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 4,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 4: Customs officials of Mangaluru International Airport intercepted a passenger from Dubai and confiscated gold worth Rs 37 lakhs on Sunday.

Officials said the passenger Noushad Thrikkulath, a native of Kasargod arrived from Dubai in the wee hours today and attempting to smuggle gold by concealing it inside his body through the rectum.

The gold weighing 802 grams worth Rs 37.29 lakh has been seized and investigation is on.

The operation was by Avinash Kiran Royal Deputy Commissioner crucial role of surveillance and interception.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

sohanram.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Mar 25: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after reportedly suffering a heart attack while riding a bicycle on the road. The incident occurred yesterday at N R Pura in Chikkamagaluru district. 

The deceased has been identified as Sohan Ram, son of Prasanna and Roopa couple. Both of his parents work in education field. Roopa is a lecturer. Sohan Ram was a Class 7 student of DCMC School, N R Pura. 

The tragedy occurred around 8 a.m. when they boy was riding his bicycle. According to sources, he collapsed suddenly near the Mescom office. The local people rushed him to a nearby hospital. However the doctors pronounced him brought dead.
 

