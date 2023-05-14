  1. Home
  2. ‘Will fight injustice,’ Congress’ Sowmya Reddy after losing to BJP by 16 votes

‘Will fight injustice,’ Congress’ Sowmya Reddy after losing to BJP by 16 votes

News Network
May 14, 2023

reddy.jpg

Bengaluru, May 14: Congress candidate from Jayanagar, Sowmya Reddy, has pleaded for the support of people saying she will continue to fight against injustice after she was defeated by 16 votes by BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy in recounting.

"Grateful for all my people of #Jayanagara who voted for me and @INCKarnataka cadre & leaders who had my back throughout. Thanks to the thousands of you who have showed solidarity. I plead your continued support to fight this injustice of foul play in the Jayanagar elections," tweeted Sowmya Reddy.

BJP's CK Ramamurthy had demanded the vote recounting after he lost to Sowmy. Later in recounting, Sowmya dramatically lost to Ramamurthy from the Jayanagar Assembly seat in Karnataka.

There was high drama after Ramamurthy was declared winner by mere 16 votes. Congress has scored big by winning 136 seats followed by BJP 65 and JDS 19 in the 224-member Karnataka assembly on Saturday.

The polls to Karnataka's 224 Assembly seats were held elections on May 10 and and the results were announced on Saturday. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2023

sidda.jpg

Bengaluru, May 11: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that Congress will come to power in Karnataka with a clear majority, and said that most exit polls are suggesting the same. 

"My understanding of people's pulse has been true. We will get the same results which I have expected. Congress will win 130 to 150 seats," Siddaramaiah said. 

A day after polling, he was speaking to mediapersons near his home at Sharadadevinagar in Mysuru, before he left for Bengaluru on Thursday.  

Siddaramaiah said, "Our seats will increase in the coastal area."

Assessing the situation in the old Mysuru region, he said, "There is a thick fight between Congress and JD(S) in some parts of the old Mysuru region. There is  no direct competition with BJP anywhere in the region." he said. 

About his constituency Varuna, Siddaramaiah said, "I will easily win in Varuna. Why would people vote for Somanna? What was his contribution to Varuna? He played caste politics and money politics there. JD(S) people have voted for BJP in Varuna. Yet, I will easily win in Varuna," he said.  

Expressing his displeasure over negative propaganda, he said, "Bhajarangal matter was not an issue at all, as we had clearly stated in our manifesto that we would only ban such organisations which would spoil the peace and harmony of the society. But BJP people created negative publicity about it. Also where did I tell all Lingayat leaders were corrupt? I had only stated that CM Basavaraj Bommai was corrupt. BJP people twisted that too and created negative publicity about it," he said. 

When asked if there was a necessity to safeguard MLAs, he questioned, "When people are giving clear majority, where is the question of safeguarding MLAs?" 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 12,2023

BJPCOng.jpg

Bengaluru, May 12: With the stage set for counting of votes and declaration of results, the national parties in Karnataka are focussing their attention on winnable candidates who contested the May 10 Assembly elections independently.

As per sources, the Congress has already approached S.I. Chikkanagoudar of Kundgol constituency in Dharwad district. There is a direct contest between Chikkanagoudar and BJP candidate M.R. Patil.

Acting on reports of Chikkanagoudar’s possibile victory, the Congress has already invited him to join hands with the party. Chikkanagoudar is a follower of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar through whom the party is approaching him, sources say.

Chikkanagoudar contested independently after BJP denied him tickets. National parties have also approached M.P. Latha Mallikarjun, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Harapanahalli seat in Bellary district.

Latha, daughter of late senior Congress leader M.P. Prakash was denied a ticket by the Congress.

Sources explain that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has made a personal call and spoke to her. The Congress leaders have also approached her already to break the ice.

In 2018, one independent candidate won in Assembly elections. In the 2013 elections, nine independent candidates were elected and got a vote share of 7.4 per cent. Six independents had won in 2008 while 17 independents had won elections in 2004. The 1999 elections saw 19 independent candidates getting elected to the state assembly.

This time due to rebellion and denial of tickets many potential candidates have contested as independents and have a good chance of winning. With photo finish prediction of results, political parties are wooing the candidates.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 13,2023

rahulG.jpg

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday, reacting to the party’s victory in Karnataka Assembly elections, said that he did not fight a divisive battle, and that “the strength of crony-capitalism was defeated by the power of poor.”

Addressing a press conference in party headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi said, “the markets of hatred have closed down, and shops of love have opened in Karnataka.”

The BJP lost its only bastion in the south today, with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceding defeat shortly after the Congress leads moved past 130 seats. The BJP is ahead on 60-plus seats and HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) in over 20 seats.

Conceding defeat, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters: "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the Prime Minister and the BJP workers, we have not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come, we will do a detailed analysis... We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections."

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had won 104 seats, the Congress 80 and the JDS 37 in Karnataka. The BJP's BS Yediyurappa formed government but resigned before a majority test. Then, the Congress and the JDS formed a coalition government. The coalition government lasted 14 months after which 16 MLAs switched to the BJP, toppling the government and bringing the BJP back in power.

The Karnataka results is expected to boost the Congress ahead of next year's general elections and the assembly polls in three states later this year. The party is hoping to make a comeback in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It is also hoping to win back Madhya Pradesh, where its government crashed in 2020 with the defection of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists.

The results will be crucial for the BJP in terms of next year's national elections. The state accounts for 28 Lok Sabha seats. While the BJP vote share in the assembly polls has not dropped in comparison to 2018, the elections indicate that the party has not been able to make its much-needed breakthrough into the Vokkaliga and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes votes.

The Congress gains have hugely cheered the opposition. "The message from Karnataka is that the 'end' of BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, anti-women-youth, social-divisive, false propaganda, individualistic politics has begun," tweeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.