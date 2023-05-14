‘Will fight injustice,’ Congress’ Sowmya Reddy after losing to BJP by 16 votes

Bengaluru, May 11: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that Congress will come to power in Karnataka with a clear majority, and said that most exit polls are suggesting the same.

"My understanding of people's pulse has been true. We will get the same results which I have expected. Congress will win 130 to 150 seats," Siddaramaiah said.

A day after polling, he was speaking to mediapersons near his home at Sharadadevinagar in Mysuru, before he left for Bengaluru on Thursday.

Siddaramaiah said, "Our seats will increase in the coastal area."

Assessing the situation in the old Mysuru region, he said, "There is a thick fight between Congress and JD(S) in some parts of the old Mysuru region. There is no direct competition with BJP anywhere in the region." he said.

About his constituency Varuna, Siddaramaiah said, "I will easily win in Varuna. Why would people vote for Somanna? What was his contribution to Varuna? He played caste politics and money politics there. JD(S) people have voted for BJP in Varuna. Yet, I will easily win in Varuna," he said.

Expressing his displeasure over negative propaganda, he said, "Bhajarangal matter was not an issue at all, as we had clearly stated in our manifesto that we would only ban such organisations which would spoil the peace and harmony of the society. But BJP people created negative publicity about it. Also where did I tell all Lingayat leaders were corrupt? I had only stated that CM Basavaraj Bommai was corrupt. BJP people twisted that too and created negative publicity about it," he said.

When asked if there was a necessity to safeguard MLAs, he questioned, "When people are giving clear majority, where is the question of safeguarding MLAs?"