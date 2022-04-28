Will form panel to curb hate speech on social media: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Observing that hate speech incidents are increasing across the country, especially on social media, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that a committee would be formed as per the Supreme Court direction to curb hate speech and its order would be implemented through guidelines.

Communal or religious feelings are in the minds. India is a country with harmony and unity among religions. All should perform their duty to ensure the continuation of peace and harmony, he added.

Sudeep-Devagan spat

The CM stated that regional languages are supreme in their respective states, and all should understand and respect that.

In the wake of Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep's Twitter reply to Bollywood star Ajay Devgan regarding the national language, Bommai said, "What Sudeep said is right. After the reorganisation of states on linguistic basis, mother tongue or regional language is important and supreme in states. All should understand and respect that."