  2. Will form panel to curb hate speech on social media: Karnataka CM

Will form panel to curb hate speech on social media: Karnataka CM

News Network
April 28, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Observing that hate speech incidents are increasing across the country, especially on social media, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai  today said that a committee would be formed as per the Supreme Court direction to curb hate speech and its order would be implemented through guidelines.

Communal or religious feelings are in the minds. India is a country with harmony and unity among religions. All should perform their duty to ensure the continuation of peace and harmony, he added.

Sudeep-Devagan spat

The CM stated that regional languages are supreme in their respective states, and all should understand and respect that.

In the wake of Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep's Twitter reply to Bollywood star Ajay Devgan regarding the national language, Bommai said, "What Sudeep said is right. After the reorganisation of states on linguistic basis, mother tongue or regional language is important and supreme in states. All should understand and respect that."

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2022

girls.jpg

Udupi, Apr 22: Two second PU students from Government PU College in Udupi who had petitioned the Karnataka High Court to allow hijab inside the classrooms returned on Friday without writing the exam after they were denied permission to enter the examination hall with hijab on. 

The second PU examination commenced on Friday.

Aliya Assadi and Resham, both from the commerce stream, had collected their hall tickets from the Government PU College in Udupi in the morning and went to Vidyodaya PU College in Udupi to write their exams.

However, they were denied permission to write the exam wearing headscarves inside the examination hall. The lecturers, including the invigilators, tried to persuade the students to write the exam after removing their headscarves till 10.45 am. The students reportedly informed the lecturers that they will not write their exams without headscarves. 

Since, they refused to remove their headscarves before the final bell rang for the commencement of the exam, they were denied permission. Following this, they left the premises teary-eyed.

News Network
April 14,2022

protest.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained as Bengaluru Police stopped them from marching towards CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence demanding the removal of Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death.

Earlier today, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that any action would be taken only after the post-mortem examination report of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

"Post-mortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry(report) will come and based on that we'll proceed," he said.

Speculations were rife that the party could ask Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa to resign in the aftermath of Patil's death after the Opposition created a furore to sack him. 

Patil had named Eshwarappa in his alleged suicide note as being responsible for his death. The contractor had, a few weeks ago, accused Eshwarappa of charging a 40 per cent commission in completion of pending public works.

Speaking on the Opposition protesting, Bommai called Congress a "Gangotri of corruption". "Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is a Gangotri of corruption," the chief minister said.

