  Will not tolerate violence; Shivaji, Chennamma, Rayanna were patriots: Karnataka CM

Will not tolerate violence; Shivaji, Chennamma, Rayanna were patriots: Karnataka CM

News Network
December 19, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 19: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours and said that Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna were great patriots.

"Shivaji Maharaj, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna fought for freedom of the country, they fought for unification of the country. Dividing the society in their name should be condemned," Bommai said.

Sending a strong message against any acts of vandalism, the Chief Minister said, "Our government will not tolerate any acts of violence. It will be taken seriously and the vandals will be dealt with sternly."

Already 27 persons in Belagavi and three in Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with cases of vandalising the statues of Shivaji and Sangolli Rayanna, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours.

"Nobody should indulge in spreading false news and incite the people... incidents are being propagated in different shades to mislead the people. This is far from the truth. I have immense respect and pride for the patriots. People should not get swayed by rumours," he said.

The Chief Minister made the appeal amid the ongoing tension in the border town of Belagavi.

News Network
December 19,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 19: Two women lost their lives after the wall of their house collapsed at Karimbila Narladka near Ninthikalllu in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The tragedy occurred early on Sunday morning. 

The deceased have been identified as Nafeesa and Bi Fatima.

Local Bellare police rushed to the spot. Details to follow. 

News Network
December 19,2021

News Network
December 15,2021

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, December 15, strongly defended the lathi-charge against by the police on Tuesday in Uppinangady wherein dozens of activists of Popular Front of India suffered injuries.  

He assured the Legislative Assembly that the government would hand out "merciless" treatment towards people disturbing peace and harmony, especially in coastal areas where communal incidents are reportedly on the rise.  

"Police have a free hand to take action as per law. Our police are responding seriously to such incidents irrespective of the religion of the perpetrators of communal incidents," Jnanendra said, requesting people to cooperate with the government in the maintenance of peace. 

Jnanendra said the police themselves were attacked in Uppinangady by a crowd involving 300-400 people to retaliate arrests that were made in a case. "We will have to take strict action in such cases," he said. 

Hussein
 - 
Friday, 17 Dec 2021

If 400 people attacked police, it is a big issue. I request home minister to form an enquiry commission and bring out the truth. Even enquiry commission will give suggestions to take care in future to avoid such incidents.

