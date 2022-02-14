  1. Home
  2. ‘Will quit school if hijab is banned’: 13 Muslim girls boycott exam in Shivamogga high school for asking to remove headscarves

News Network
February 14, 2022

Shivamogga, Feb 14: As many as 13 students of SSLC in government high school in the city boycotted preparatory examinations on Monday for not permitting them to write examinations wearing hijab.

Following the order from the government, classes for 9th and 10th grade were resumed after a gap of five days across the state.

As many as 13 Muslim girls arrived at the school wearing hijab. The teachers asked them to remove hijab and write examination citing high court's interim order that students must not wear any dress indicating religious identity other than uniform, but they refused to expose their hair in front of people and walked out of the classroom.

Parents of the girls, who reached school there, also supported their children and took them home saying that without hijab they can't attend classes.

Similar incidents were reported in Shikaripur and Sagar.

Aliya Mehat, a student who boycotted the exam for hijab, said, "The court is yet to give order, whatever it is we will not take off hijab. It is okay if we don't write exams. Exams are not important for me, religion is important. We will not come to school if hijab is banned," she said. 

However, more than 100 other Muslim girls, who are studying in the school, attended the classes without a hijab.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 8,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 8: The final timetable for the Pre University Course II (PUC II) examinations scheduled to be held between April 16 May 6, 2022, has been released.

On January 18, the department had issued a tentative timetable and sought objections from the parents. Students and their parents can visit the department's website for more details.

Time table:
April 16: Mathematics,  Education and Basic Maths
April 18: Political Science and Statistics
April 19: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
April 20: History and Physics
April 21: Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Sanskrit, Arabic, French
April 22: Logic and Business Studies
April 23: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology and Chemistry
April 25: Economics
April 26: Hindi
April 28: Kannada
April 30: Sociology,  Electronics and Computer Science
May 2: Geography and Biology
May 4: English
May 6: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

News Network
February 8,2022

shivamoggacollege.jpg

Shivamogga, Feb 8: Section 144 has been imposed across Shivamogga as the anti-hijab agitation turned violent in parts of the district. 

As per the reports, violence is also being witnessed in Shikaripura. According to TV reports, police have resorted to lathicharge as some people pelted stones at private buses near the Junior college. 

Meanwhile, stones were pelted at the government first grade college in the city too.

Besides, the administration has also deployed additional forces to avoid any untoward incidents.

Chikkamagaluru

After initial protest in the morning, students of IDSG government College in Chikkamagluru entered the classes by removing saffron shawls. Six students wearing headscarves returned to their houses after the college denied entry to classrooms

News Network
February 14,2022

Panaji, Feb 14: Polling began Monday morning in Goa, where 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats, election officials said. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state, the officials said.

Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes. They include 9,590 persons with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene.

To check the spread of Covid-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said. Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters.

The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

The average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country, a poll official said. The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said.

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party.

The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates There are 105 all-women polling booths, also called as the 'pink booths'.

Earlier, there were was a pink booth in every constituency, the official said. The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections.

The Congress then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in the last one month for the saffron party, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance in Goa.

The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while ally GFP has fielded three. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for the party in the coastal state.

