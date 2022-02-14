‘Will quit school if hijab is banned’: 13 Muslim girls boycott exam in Shivamogga high school for asking to remove headscarves

Shivamogga, Feb 14: As many as 13 students of SSLC in government high school in the city boycotted preparatory examinations on Monday for not permitting them to write examinations wearing hijab.

Following the order from the government, classes for 9th and 10th grade were resumed after a gap of five days across the state.

As many as 13 Muslim girls arrived at the school wearing hijab. The teachers asked them to remove hijab and write examination citing high court's interim order that students must not wear any dress indicating religious identity other than uniform, but they refused to expose their hair in front of people and walked out of the classroom.

Parents of the girls, who reached school there, also supported their children and took them home saying that without hijab they can't attend classes.

Similar incidents were reported in Shikaripur and Sagar.

Aliya Mehat, a student who boycotted the exam for hijab, said, "The court is yet to give order, whatever it is we will not take off hijab. It is okay if we don't write exams. Exams are not important for me, religion is important. We will not come to school if hijab is banned," she said.

However, more than 100 other Muslim girls, who are studying in the school, attended the classes without a hijab.

