  2. ‘Will soon decide on what needs to be done’, says CM as covid cases rise in Karnataka

June 6, 2022

Bengaluru, June 6: With Covid-19 infections appearing to be on the rise, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was no need to panic.

“We’re taking regulatory measures. There’s no need to panic unnecessarily,” Bommai told reporters.

The health secretary will take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the districts and submit a report to the CM.

“In a day or two, we will decide on what needs to be done,” Bommai said.

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 301 fresh Covid-19 infections and one death. This was up from 222 cases on Saturday.

Karnataka’s neighbour Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases with Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray indicating that the state could be staring at the fourth wave and that there is nothing to panic about yet. 

June 4,2022

Mandya, June 4: Karnataka's historical town Srirangapatna has turned into a police fortress on Saturday against the backdrop of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) "Srirangapatna Chalo" call to chant Hanuman Chalisa in Jamia Masjid.

The district administration has clamped curfew from Friday evening till Sunday morning in the town.

District Superintendent of Police Yathish N stated that action will be initiated against those who violate the prohibitory orders.

The police have sealed off roads leading to Jamia Masjid and 400 police personnel have been deployed around the mosque.

The police have conducted the flag march in the Srirangapatna town. SP Yathish, who led the flag march, said all necessary measures are undertaken to maintain peace in the town.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has given directions to the police to take appropriate measures to maintain a law and order situation.

He has also stated that Hindutva activists can voice out their rights and demands in a democratic way.

Bajrang Dal leader Kallahalli Balu stated that they are all set to enter Srirangapatna town.

"We will voice out our demands that a survey of Jamia Masjid should be conducted on lines of Gyanvapi Masjid in Uttar Pradesh. As the Home Minister has stated, we will voice out our demand peacefully," he said. "If the police will use force, we will not be bogged down with lathi charge," Balu said.

Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik slammed the ruling BJP government, stating that measures should have been taken to prevent Muslims from running madrasas inside the masjid instead of stopping Hindus from conducting prayers in the masjid.

"I condemn the ruling BJP government. The masjid is an Archaeological department building," he said.

However, Waqf Board secretary Irfan said: "There will be a reaction for every action. If someone tries to come to Jamia Masjid and pray, we will not sit quietly. Our people are also ready. We have told them that the police have taken care of security. There is no dispute here and it can't be seen along the lines of the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy. Outsiders are trying to create trouble here."

ADGP Alokkumar (Law and Order) stated that the police will not let anyone violate the law and order situation.

Jamia Mosque was built by the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru Tipu Sultan. Hindutva groups have also sought a nod from authorities to conduct prayers in the mosque. The issue has become a hot topic in the state.

Jamia masjid also called as Masjid-i-Ala, is located inside the Srirangapatna fort. It was built in 1786-87, during the rule of Tipu. The mosque has three inscriptions that mention nine names of Prophet Mohammad. 

Narendra Modi Vichar Manch, an anti-Muslim group, claimed that Jamia masjid was built after razing down the Hanuman temple.

June 6,2022

Mangaluru, June 6: A 39-year-old man suffered injuries after miscreants opened fire at him in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday late in the night.

The injured has been identified as Mohammed Sayi, hailing from Mangaluru's Jayanagara.

The incident occurred when Sayi had visited his sister’s house situated near Jyothi Circle in Sullia Kasaba after attending his wife’s sister’s wedding in Bantwal.

He was getting into his car parked near Vekataramana credit Cooperative Society on Mani-Mysuru highway near Sullia Kasaba when four miscreants who arrived in a car opened fire at him.

He managed to dodge the bullets but sustained minor injuries from splinters of bullets that hit the vehicle.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 307 ( defines the offence of attempt to murder), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.), Section 25 and 27 of Arms Act.

May 27,2022

Mangaluru, May 27: In the wake of ‘Tambula Prashne’ organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad earlier this week as part its campaign to portray Malali Juma Masjid near Ganjimutt on the city’s outskirts as a temple, the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) has thrown open a fresh challenge for astrologers, who claimed that there was a shiva temple in the place of mosque centuries ago.

After the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual, Gopalakrishna Panicker, an astrologer from Payyanur in Kerala, claimed that the place belonged to a mutt once upon a time.

Prof Narendra Nayak, president, Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA), said that since the so-called accurate predictive astrology, which can make predictions, has hit the headlines again, FIRA was reiterating its challenge to those who can predict the future. 

“The predictions made in connection with the Malali controversy could be a wild guess or a fixed result. So, to test the powers of this individual, or any others of this type, we are herein devising a foolproof method for testing the powers. We are challenging astrologers to predict what is placed in six envelopes, and the 100% accurate prediction to at least five out of six questions, will win prize money of Rs 1 lakh,’’ he stated.

Nayak said that the envelopes were sealed at 11.33 am on Wednesday, in the city, and will be opened at 10.30 am on June 1, at the Mangaluru Press Club, and the prizes will be announced there. 

“I hope that this data is enough to make predictions. The challenge is open to all, regardless of religious beliefs, caste, creed, or nationality. The entries can be sent by email to [email protected] or on WhatsApp at 9448216343. All entries received up to midnight of May 31, will be considered. Postal entries are not acceptable,” he said.

He said the outer sealed envelope will contain six smaller ones, with questions on them on the outside. The answers to the questions are to be typed, as envelope 1 contents and details, and so on. 

“Vague answers like containing a currency note or a paper are not acceptable. If more than one entry has all correct answers, according to the conditions mentioned, all those who have got the answer correct, will receive Rs 1 lakh each. However, due to the limits of finance, if the number of correct entries exceeds 50, the challenger will declare bankruptcy,” he said.

