  'Will surely look into objections': Karnataka CM positively responds to campaign against 'halal meat'

'Will surely look into objections': Karnataka CM positively responds to campaign against 'halal meat'

News Network
March 30, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 30: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government would look into the 'serious objections' raised over 'halal' meat. 

Responding to queries at a news conference, Bommai said that the government "had to study (the issue) in its entirety. It has nothing to do with rules. It was a practice that was going on. Now, serious objections are raised. We will surely take a look into it," he said.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi, who also sought a ban, had described 'halal' meat as 'economic Jihad' perpetrated by the minority community.

The government will study the demands of these groups and assess whether there is any truth in their claims, the CM said.

It can be recalled that the Hindutva right-wing groups have launched a campaign seeking a prohibition on 'halal' meat in the state.

News Network
March 25,2022

rainy.jpg

Mar 25: Many parts of the state received showers, accompanied by strong winds and thunder activity, bringing respite from the sweltering heat, yesterday.

Two shepherds and more than 15 sheep suffered burns in a lightning strike at Alagawadi in Navalgund taluk. After weeks of soaring temperatures, many parts of Dharwad district, including Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities experienced thundershowers in the evening. The sudden showers caught daily wagers and office-goers returning home unawares.

Alnawar town and surrounding areas also received sharp rains.

Several places in Davanagere district, including Channagiri, Santebennur, Nyamathi and Mayakonda witnessed mild to moderate rain on Thursday evening.

Tree fall incidents and uprooting of electricity poles were reported in Hassan city, Belur and Sakleshpur taluks following the overnight rains, accompanied by high intensity winds. A vegetable stall and the compound wall of M Krishna school for the visually impaired were damaged after branches of trees fell on them in Hassan.

While the first rains of the season have brought joy to coffee growers in Belur taluk, a short spell of thundershowers has left banana growers in Srirangapatna taluk worried. The Wednesday night showers has rendered about 70% of the ready-to-harvest banana waste at Neeralakere village.

In Chamarajanagar district, rains in the recent past have damaged about 37 acres of banana crop. At many places, plants have been uprooted in strong winds that swept across Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet taluks, last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the untimely rain has left pepper growers in Kodagu in crisis. The ripe pepper is wilting in wet weather. While pepper farmers pray for dry weather, coffee growers want skies to open up to help blossoming of flowers.

Many parts of Tumakuru also experienced mild to moderate showers on Thursday.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 29,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 29: A large number of Muslim girls who wished to appear for their Class 10 board examination wearing hijab were denied entry in Karnataka on Monday citing the recent High Court verdict. 

However, majority of Muslim girl students helplessly chose to write the exam without hijab with the fear of being targeted by the government. 

Authorities of an exam centre in a school in Hubballi district sent back Muslim girls, who came to write exams sporting the hijab. 

A similar scene was witnessed in a government school in Ilkal town of Bagalkote district where Muslim students were denied entry to write the SSLC board exams. 

In Bengaluru, a Muslim supervisor was suspended for wearing hijab on duty. '

The full bench of Karnataka High Court had recently ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice and everyone should abide by the uniform dress rule. The Karnataka government had made it clear that everyone has to follow the High Court ruling or else they will not be allowed to write the exam.

According to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), over 8.69 lakh students had enrolled for the exam but 20,994 students did not turn up or not allowed to write exams. 

Last year, the absentees were only 3,769. Last year, the attendance was 99.54 per cent, which came down to 97.59 per cent this year. Among the 8.48 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 8.11 lakh were fresh candidates, 35,509 were private fresh ones and 1,701 were repeaters.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the exam took place smoothly in the state. “After two years, full-scale SSLC exams took place. Children came to the exam centres excited and wrote the exam. Parents too happily sent their children to write the exam while teachers too were happy to conduct the exam,” Nagesh said in a statement.

