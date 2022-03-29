'Will surely look into objections': Karnataka CM positively responds to campaign against 'halal meat'

Bengaluru, Mar 30: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government would look into the 'serious objections' raised over 'halal' meat.

Responding to queries at a news conference, Bommai said that the government "had to study (the issue) in its entirety. It has nothing to do with rules. It was a practice that was going on. Now, serious objections are raised. We will surely take a look into it," he said.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi, who also sought a ban, had described 'halal' meat as 'economic Jihad' perpetrated by the minority community.

The government will study the demands of these groups and assess whether there is any truth in their claims, the CM said.

It can be recalled that the Hindutva right-wing groups have launched a campaign seeking a prohibition on 'halal' meat in the state.