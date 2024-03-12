  1. Home
  2. Will you take action against Anantkumar Hegde to demonstrate commitment to Constitution?: Congress to PM Modi

News Network
March 12, 2024

The Congress on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Anantkumar Hegde's remark about amending the Constitution, asking whether he would take action against the BJP MP to demonstrate his commitment to the Constitution.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit out at the prime minister who is on a visit to Gujarat and Rajasthan and posed five questions to Modi.

"The prime minister is in Ahmedabad for the Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Project. While the prime minister is embracing the Mahatma for his political gains, will he commit to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of non-violence, inclusivity, and equality?" he said in a post on X.

The Congress leader also asked whether PM Modi would take action against Anantkumar Hegde, the BJP MP from Karnataka, to demonstrate his personal commitment to the Constitution that he swore an oath to bear true faith and allegiance to.

Hegde, at a gathering at Karwar in Karnataka on Saturday, had said the BJP needed a two-third majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and 'set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress'.

In his posers to the prime minister, Ramesh also asked whether PM Modi would explain the 14 paper leaks that have occurred in Gujarat over the last seven years.

'The Congress has announced a comprehensive plan, 'Paper Leak se Mukti' under its Yuva Nyay guarantees to tackle the issue. How does the Prime Minister plan to address it?' he said.

Ramesh said on crucial indicators of development, Gujarat fares poorly compared to other states.

'Gujarat does worse on retention of students in higher secondary education and spends less on public education than poorer states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Gujarat currently ranks 10th among 20 major states in terms of its population living Below Poverty Line,' he said.

'Despite the prime minister's public posturing on 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', Gujarat ranks 15th out of 20 states in sex ratio. How does PM Modi reconcile the reality of Gujarat's socio-economic backwardness with the 'Gujarat Model' that he publicised in 2014 or the 'Double Engine' Sarkar model that he espouses today? the Congress leader said.

Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi will also visit Pokhran in Rajasthan, made famous exactly 50 years ago by Indira Gandhi as the site of India's first 'peaceful nuclear explosion', to celebrate India's indigenous defence capabilities which have incidentally been developed despite his best efforts.

'The share of expenditure on defence has fallen from 17.43 per cent of the Union Budget in FY19 to 13 per cent for FY25. As percentage of GDP, it has fallen from 2.13 per cent to 1.9 per cent between 2014 and 2024 - below the global standard of at least 2 per cent,' he said.

How does the prime minister intend to safeguard India's border or show China his 'Lal aankh' (red eye) without adequate expenditure on the armed forces, Ramesh asked.

'In the same vein, the prime minister has set up two committees in the last three years to investigate ways in which he can privatise or shut down the DRDO. The K VijayRaghavan committee has reportedly suggested that the DRDO's role be limited to research and development without being involved in developing prototypes or technology demonstrations,' he said.

'Instead, any production and further development would be done by selected private players. What is the prime minister's motivation in privatising defence research and development? Is it an attempt to bring his favoured industrialist friends into the industry through the backdoor?' Ramesh asked.

News Network
March 7,2024

gazagenocide.jpg

A senior official of the Hamas resistance group says the US and Israel are pursuing a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in a bid to “buy time” to prolong their genocidal war on the Palestinian territory.

Osama Hamdan, a Lebanon-based Hamas official, made the remarks in an interview with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen news channel, as Gaza truce negotiations, mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar, have failed to achieve a breakthrough.

"From the first day [of the Gaza ceasefire talks], it was clear that all the Americans and Israelis wanted was a temporary truce and they refused to cease hostilities permanently,” he said.

“Both the United States and Israel are maneuvering and trying to buy some time.”

The official also warned that Hamas will not continue aimless negotiations, adding that the resistance group seeks a written agreement and that it cannot settle for less.

Any information about the Israeli captives "comes with a price… If there are no clear answers, we cannot continue to go around in circles," he said.

Hamdan further said that the occupying regime actually wants to "catch its breath and worsen the humanitarian crisis" in the besieged Gaza. 

Israel waged its brutal US-backed war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime's intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 30,717 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 72,156 others.

Israel is intentionally starving the Palestinian people by blocking the passage of relief supplies into Gaza in what is considered a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute.

Instead of halting the flow of its weapons to Gaza, the US has recently embarked on a public relations campaign and airdropped aid on the blockaded territory.

Hamdan said that the amount of the airdropped aid did not exceed two truckloads, noting that the US is a complicit in the regime's inhumane siege on Gaza.

“Those who want to come to Gaza to contribute to the liberation project are welcomed, while those who want to side with the Israeli occupation will be treated as an occupier," he said.

The Hamas official also warned that the more Israel escalates its aggression against Gaza, the more the resistance front will be pushed towards higher levels of the battle against the regime.

The course of developments in the current Gaza war shows that the Palestinian people will emerge victorious, he predicted.

News Network
March 11,2024

shobha.jpg

Mangaluru: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that she will 'definitely' contest for upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking on the sidelines of a farmers' meet organised at ICAR-CPCRI Research Centre at Kidu on Monday, she said, “resentment is common in politics. Aspirants seek tickets from a constituency where victory is confirmed. It will not have any impact on the election.”

She further said, “we are all committed and will abide by the decision of the central parliamentary board of the party."

The list of candidates will be announced in another two to three days.

She said: “The BJP has decided to seek votes on the basis of development. In the last 10 years, a series of development works have been taken up in all the Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.”

“Developments in railways, highway, electrification of railway lines and other works have been carried out in all the constituencies. Railway stations including Subrahmanya, and also in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts have been developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Roads have been developed under the Central Roads Fund (CRF). In any village, about 80 to 90 per cent of the people have availed benefits of one or the other welfare schemes of the central government be it Ayushman Bharath, Kissan Samman yojana or free rice from the government," she explained.

“We are 100 per cent confident of winning all the seats in Karnataka. People in the state have love towards Narendra Modi who has come to the state several times with the development projects. People trust Modi and the country needs Modi,” she added.

News Network
March 1,2024

gazaaide.jpg

A far-right Israeli minister has hailed the regime's soldiers who killed more than 100 Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We must give complete support to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a Gazan mob that tried to harm them,” Itamar Ben-Gvir, the so-called “national security” minister, said in a statement on Thursday.

He also reiterated his demand to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, claiming that it “endangers” Israeli soldiers.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid near al-Nabulsi roundabout in Gaza City, killing at least 112 people and injuring hundreds of others.

The latest massacre of Palestinians by Israeli forces has been met with strong condemnation from different states and international organizations. 

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani slammed the "barbaric attack", noting that "The shame of supporting and remaining silent towards the mass killing and genocide of Palestinians by the criminal Zionist regime will be evident on the foreheads of the false champions of human rights in the United States and  Europe."

Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 30,035 Palestinians and injured 70,457 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

