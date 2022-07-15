  1. Home
  2. Woman cop attacked with machete during murder spot inspection; critically injured

Woman cop attacked with machete during murder spot inspection; critically injured

News Network
July 16, 2022

cop.jpg

Kalaburgi, July 16: A female police sub inspector from Shahabad in Kalaburigi was seriously injured when an accused arrested in connection with the murder of Shahabad CMC former president Girish Kambanur, attacked her while she was conducting a spot inspection of the murder.

In retaliation, the police opened fire at accused Vijayakumar Halli. Both injured PSI Suvarna and the accused are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalaburagi.

Girish Kambanur was murdered in Shahabad town recently and the police formed two teams to nab the accused.

The police arrested Vijayakumar Halli and others on Friday late night. The accused were taken to conduct spot inspection where talwar and pistols were thrown away near Tonasanahalli village. Under the guise of showing the spot where the pistol was thrown, Vijayakumar attacked PSI Suvarna with a machete.

CPI Vijayakumar immediately opened fire at the accused injuring his left leg.

Superintendent of police Isha Pant said the firing has taken place in the wee hours of Saturday. Suvarna sustained serious injuries. She is being treated at ICU. Vijaykumar is out of danger, she told. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 13,2022

bhatt.jpg

Ahmadabad, July 13: The Gujarat Police have arrested former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt through a transfer warrant in a case of alleged conspiring to implicate innocent people in the 2002 Gujarat genocide, an official said. A transfer warrant is procured by a probe agency before taking into custody an accused, who is in prison in another FIR or case. The warrant is then sent to the prison officer concerned to transfer the custody of the accused to the probe agency.

Bhatt is the third accused arrested in the case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Gujarat police, after social activist Teesta Setalvad and former state Director General of Police R B Sreekumar. Bhatt has been lodged at Palanpur jail in Banaskantha district since 2018 in a 27-year-old case in which he is accused of planting narcotics to frame a Rajasthan-based lawyer. During that trial, he was also convicted to life in a custodial death case in Jamnagar.

"We took Sanjiv Bhatt's custody from Palanpur jail on a transfer warrant and formally arrested him on Tuesday evening," Ahmedabad Crime Branch's Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya Mandlik said. Mandlik is one of the members of the SIT formed by the Gujarat government last month to probe the roles of Bhatt, Sreekumar and Setalvad in a case of fabricating evidence in various cases related to the post-Godhra riots of 2002.

Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested by the crime branch last month and they are currently behind bars. The two were arrested after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by an SIT to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots cases.

An FIR was registered by the crime branch against the three persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (forgery), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 211 (institute criminal proceedings to cause injury), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy). They are accused of abusing the process of law by conspiring to fabricate evidence in an attempt to frame innocent people, for an offence punishable with capital punishment.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 11,2022

Bengaluru, July 11: The state level committee formed by the BJP government of Karnataka on the National Education Policy (NEP) has recommended to include Sangh Parivar’s claim of ‘Hindu genocide’ in India and termed it as “truth”. 

The paper has been prepared by a 9-member committee headed by IIT Varanasi faculty V Ramanathan and comes against the backdrop of a series of controversies over rewriting textbooks, which has raised the hackles of the Opposition.

Under the pretext of pivoting to an “Indian” perspective, the panel has apparently put forth the arguments of Sangh Parivar and called upon overhauling history textbooks. 

“It is especially a grave tragedy that as a nation, we are not man enough to face the truth in the eye,” the paper states.

“...in our country, it is almost impossible to have a dispassionate narration about Hindu genocides that have happened in various centuries,” it says and juxtaposes this with how several European nations have criminalised denial of Holocaust.

The paper regrets that current textbooks do not cover Sangh Parivar’s claim of the "genocide of the Malabar Hindus (Moplah riots), Maharashtrian Brahmins and Kashmiri Hindus".

The committee wants history to elaborate on Maratha, Chola, Vijayanagara, Kashmira, Kalingas and other kingdoms. "Bharatiya Dharma Parampara is neither introduced in a holistic manner nor projected with the right perspective whereas Christianity and Islam are presented in individual chapters," it claims. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 16,2022

Bengaluru, July 16: In a swift U-turn, the government of Karnataka has withdrawn its order prohibiting citizens from taking photographs or shooting videos in government offices.

Without citing any reasons, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) withdrew the order in the wee hours of Saturday, July 16. The U-turn was announced at 2 am.

It is believed that the criticism by anti-graft activities and fear of massive public outrage spurred the government to withdraw the ban.

The prohibition on photography and videography was the result of a petition from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which alleged that employees are being harassed by individuals who taking videos in government offices.

This was not the first time that the Karnataka government tried to impose such curbs.

In July 2021, the government issued an order banning mediapersons from filming or photographing the corridors of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the legislature, as this was coming in the way of VIP movement. The order was withdrawn following outrage.

In September 2019, guidelines were issued saying only 150 journalists chosen by the government will be allowed to enter the Vidhana Soudha, the Vikas Soudha and the Multistorey Building - Karnataka’s Secretariat - as part of a larger measure to regulate visitors to the corridors of power. This was put on hold.

In July 2018, the police suggested the imposition of curbs on visitors and media personnel, which the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was keen on enforcing. In October that year, the government was forced to withdraw a circular that restricted the entry of journalists to the third floor of Vidhana Soudha where the CM and other ministers sit. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.