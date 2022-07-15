Woman cop attacked with machete during murder spot inspection; critically injured

Kalaburgi, July 16: A female police sub inspector from Shahabad in Kalaburigi was seriously injured when an accused arrested in connection with the murder of Shahabad CMC former president Girish Kambanur, attacked her while she was conducting a spot inspection of the murder.

In retaliation, the police opened fire at accused Vijayakumar Halli. Both injured PSI Suvarna and the accused are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalaburagi.

Girish Kambanur was murdered in Shahabad town recently and the police formed two teams to nab the accused.

The police arrested Vijayakumar Halli and others on Friday late night. The accused were taken to conduct spot inspection where talwar and pistols were thrown away near Tonasanahalli village. Under the guise of showing the spot where the pistol was thrown, Vijayakumar attacked PSI Suvarna with a machete.

CPI Vijayakumar immediately opened fire at the accused injuring his left leg.

Superintendent of police Isha Pant said the firing has taken place in the wee hours of Saturday. Suvarna sustained serious injuries. She is being treated at ICU. Vijaykumar is out of danger, she told.