  2. Woman geologist found murdered at her residence in Bengaluru

News Network
November 5, 2023

Bengaluru, Nov 5: A senior geologist with the Department of Mines and Geology was found dead with her throat slit at her home in southern Bengaluru, police officers said on Sunday.

Police said that the deceased Prathima K S, 45, stayed alone in a two-storied rented house near the Gokulam Apartment Complex in Doddakallasandra under the Subramanyapura police station limits. Her office was located on the 13th floor of the VV Towers near Vidhana Soudha.

A police officer close to the investigation said that they received information about the alleged murder around 8:30 am.

“She was in the office till 6:30 pm on Saturday. The crime must’ve happened after she had come home. It is also being checked who she spoke with last,” the officer said.

A senior officer overseeing the probe said that Prathima’s body was found inside the house with her throat slit.

“Prima facie it was found that no valuables were stolen or are missing from the house,” the officer said, adding that a motive was yet to be established.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at the spot and collected samples and other details.

A well-placed source said that the senior geologist had been living at her house for the last few years while her husband resided in Shivamogga’s Thirthahalli.

November 4,2023

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 4: A woman was killed and five others sustained serious injuries when a tourist bus fell into a forest trench in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district early on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place near Cheekanahalli cross in the limits of Gonibeedu police station in Mudigere taluk after the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

The injured were shifted to the Hassan government hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased has been identified as Surekha (45) from Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

A total of 48 tourists were travelling in the bus which was en route to Hindu pilgrimage centre Horanadu.

Earlier also, several accidents have taken place in the stretch, the locals complained.

To prevent such incidents, demands for a barrier on the dangerous stretch have been made for a long time but the authorities have turned a blind eye to it, they added.

Further investigation is on.

November 5,2023

At least 51 Palestinians have been killed and several others have been wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian media.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported late on Saturday that Israeli warplanes targeted the Samaan family home in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp resulting in casualties and destruction to the home targeted and damage to neighboring homes and infrastructure.

The report added that most of the casualties were children and women.

Meantime, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the western and northern neighborhoods of Gaza, using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs, particularly in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since October 7, when the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movements launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

The Israeli war on Gaza has so far killed nearly 9,500 Palestinians, including nearly 3,900 children and 2,509 women, and over 24,160 Palestinians have also been wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The regime has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, like water, electricity, and fuel. Shortages of medical supplies and food have left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.

Eighty-three countries, including the United States but not Israel, have signed a commitment to refrain “as appropriate, from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas” because of their likelihood of harming civilians.

Tel Aviv claims its airstrikes target Hamas commanders and the resistance group’s infrastructure in the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to a new analysis of satellite data, the regime’s air attacks have so far destroyed or damaged at least a quarter of buildings in the northern part of the Palestinian territory. 

October 31,2023

Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza on Monday advancing on two sides of the territory’s main city as one of its soldiers held captive by Hamas fighters, was released. 

The UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes have hit closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

The military said a female soldier captured during Hamas’ wide-ranging Oct. 7 attack inside the land occupied by Israel had been released during its ground operation — the first such instance since the weekslong war began. The statement provided few details, but said Pvt. Ori Megidish “is doing well” and has met with her family.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed her home in a brief statement, saying “our forces” had freed her from Hamas. He said the “achievement” by Israel’s security forces “illustrates our commitment to free all the hostages.”

Hamas and other fighters are believed to be holding some 240 captives. Netanyahu has faced mounting pressure to secure their release even as Israel wages a punishing war it says is aimed at crushing Hamas and ending its 16-year rule over the territory.

Hamas, which has released four hostages, has said it would let the others go in return for thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, including many implicated in deadly attacks on Israelis. Israel has dismissed the offer. Earlier Monday, Netanyahu had said that the ground invasion “creates opportunities to release hostages.”

Hamas released a short video Monday showing three other female captives. One of the women delivers a brief statement — likely under duress — criticizing Israel’s response to the hostage crisis.

The military has been vague about its operations inside Gaza, including the location and number of troops. Israel has declared a new “phase” in the war but stopped short of declaring an all-out ground invasion, even as it has deployed tens of thousands of troops to the border.

The movements of recent days, including larger ground operations both north and east of Gaza City, point to a focus on the city. Israel says much of Hamas’ forces and infrastructure, including hundreds of miles (kilometers) of tunnels, are in Gaza City, which before the war was home to over 650,000 people, a population comparable to that of Washington, D.C.

Casualties on both sides are expected to rise sharply if Israeli forces expand their ground operation and end up battling Palestinian fighters in dense residential areas.

Though Israel ordered Palestinians to flee the north, where Gaza City is located, and move south, hundreds of thousands remain, in part because Israel has also bombarded targets in so-called safe zones. Around 117,000 displaced people hoping to stay safe from strikes are staying in hospitals in northern Gaza, alongside thousands of patients and staff, according to UN figures.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, says nearly 672,000 Palestinians are sheltering in its schools and other facilities across Gaza, which have reached four times their capacity.

The death toll among Palestinians passed 8,300, mostly women and children, the Gaza Health Ministry said Monday. The figure is without precedent in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence. More than 1.4 million people in Gaza have fled their homes.

Video circulating on social media showed an Israeli tank and bulldozer in central Gaza blocking the territory’s main highway, which the Israeli military in recent weeks has suggested Palestinians use to evacuate to the south. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who remain in the north would no longer be able to escape if the road is blocked.

The video, taken by a local journalist, shows a car approaching an earth barrier across the road. The car stops and turns around. As it heads away, a tank appears to open fire, and an explosion engulfs the car. The journalist, in another car, races away in terror, screaming, “Go back! Go back!” at an approaching ambulance and other vehicles.

The Gaza Health Ministry later said three people were killed in the car that was hit.

Hamas said its fighters clashed with Israeli troops who entered the northwest. It was not possible to independently confirm battlefield claims made by either side.

Meanwhile, crowded hospitals in northern Gaza came under growing threat.

Gaza’s Health Ministry shared video footage that appeared to show an explosion and a column of smoke near the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital for cancer patients. The hospital director, Dr. Sobhi Skaik, said it had sustained damage in a strike that endangered patients.

All 10 hospitals operating in northern Gaza have received evacuation orders, the UN’s office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs said. Staff have refused to leave, saying evacuation would mean death for patients on ventilators.

Strikes hit within 50 meters (yards) of Al Quds Hospital after it received two calls from Israeli authorities on Sunday ordering it to evacuate, the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said. Some windows were blown out, and rooms were covered in debris. It said 14,000 people are sheltering there.

Beyond the fighting, conditions for civilians in Gaza are continually deteriorating as food, medicine and fuel run dangerously low amid a weekslong Israeli siege.

The siege has pushed Gaza’s infrastructure nearly to collapse. With no central power for weeks and little fuel, hospitals are struggling to keep emergency generators running to operate incubators and other life-saving equipment. UNRWA has been trying to keep water pumps and bakeries running.

The fighting has raised concerns that the violence could spread across the region. Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah have engaged in daily skirmishes along Israel’s northern border.

In the occupied West Bank, Israel said its warplanes carried out airstrikes Monday against militants clashing with its forces in the Jenin refugee camp, the scene of repeated Israeli raids. Hamas said four of its fighters were killed there. As of Sunday, Israeli forces and settlers have killed 123 Palestinians, including 33 minors, in the West Bank, half of them during search-and-arrest operations, the UN said.

