  2. Woman killed, many injured as temple-bound bus falls into forest trench near Mudigere

News Network
November 4, 2023

bus.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 4: A woman was killed and five others sustained serious injuries when a tourist bus fell into a forest trench in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district early on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place near Cheekanahalli cross in the limits of Gonibeedu police station in Mudigere taluk after the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

The injured were shifted to the Hassan government hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased has been identified as Surekha (45) from Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

A total of 48 tourists were travelling in the bus which was en route to Hindu pilgrimage centre Horanadu.

Earlier also, several accidents have taken place in the stretch, the locals complained.

To prevent such incidents, demands for a barrier on the dangerous stretch have been made for a long time but the authorities have turned a blind eye to it, they added.

Further investigation is on.

News Network
October 28,2023

United Nations: Terrorism is a 'malignancy' and knows no borders, nationality or race and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India has told the UN General Assembly as it abstained on a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

India on Friday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a Jordanian-drafted resolution titled ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations’ that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution that called for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.

The resolution, which garnered 121 votes in favour, 44 abstentions and 14 member states voting against it, also demanded the immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel, in Explanation of Vote here said in a world where differences and disputes should be resolved by dialogue, this august body should be deeply concerned at recourse to violence.

"That too, when it happens on a scale and intensity that is an affront to basic human values,” Patel said.

Patel said that violence as a means to achieve political objectives damages indiscriminately and does not pave the way for any durable solutions.

Describing the attacks in Israel on October 7 as shocking, Patel said they deserve condemnation. India’s explanation of the vote did not mention Hamas.

“Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts. Let us keep aside differences, unite and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism,” she said.

India expressed hope that the deliberations of the General Assembly will “send a clear message against terror and violence and expand prospects for diplomacy and dialogue while addressing the humanitarian crisis that confronts us.”

Patel said India is “deeply concerned” at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict.

“The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility,” she said.

India also called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of the hostages.

Earlier, Iraq had abstained on the resolution but later changed its vote to a yes citing “a technical problem” at the time of voting. Countries voting against the resolution included Israel and the US. China, France, and Russia voted in favour of the resolution while Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK abstained.

The resolution called for immediate, full, sustained, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and other United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners, the International Committee of the Red Cross and all other humanitarian organisations upholding humanitarian principles and delivering urgent assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

It encourages the establishment of humanitarian corridors and other initiatives to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians and welcomes efforts on this.

Patel stressed that casualties in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are a telling, serious and continuing concern and it is civilians, especially women and children, who are paying with their lives.

The US expressed outrage at the resolution not naming Hamas and called it an “omission of evil”.

“As you’ll notice, two key words are missing in the resolution before us. The first is Hamas. It is outrageous that this resolution fails to name the perpetrators of the October 7th terrorist attacks: Hamas. Hamas. It is outrageous,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in her remarks before the vote on the resolution, said.

She added that another key word missing in the resolution is “hostage”.

“For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations,” she said.

The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the militant group Hamas.

Before the General Assembly voted on the resolution, the 193-member body considered an amendment proposed by Canada and co-sponsored by the US to the text.

The amendment proposed by Canada asked for inserting a paragraph in the resolution that would state that the General Assembly “Unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages, demands the safety, well-being and humane treatment of the hostages in compliance with international law, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release.”

India voted in favour of the amendment, along with 87 other nations, while 55 member states voted against and 23 abstentions.

The draft amendment could not be adopted, having failed to obtain a 2/3rd majority of members present and voting.

The adopted resolution called for the rescinding of the order by “Israel, the occupying Power”, for Palestinian civilians and United Nations staff, as well as humanitarian and medical workers, to evacuate all areas in the Gaza Strip north of the Wadi Gaza and relocate to southern Gaza.

It also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive, demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.

It emphasised the importance of preventing further destabilisation and escalation of violence in the region and in this regard called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and upon all those with influence on them to work toward this objective.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep concern at the humanitarian system in Gaza, saying it is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians.

Guterres noted that about 500 trucks per day were crossing into Gaza before the hostilities began but in recent days, an average of only 12 trucks per day have entered, despite needs being far greater than at any time before. Further, the supplies that have trickled in do not include fuel for United Nations operations.

“Given the desperate and dramatic situation, the United Nations will not be able to continue to deliver inside Gaza without an immediate and fundamental shift in how aid is going in,” Guterres said.

He added that the verification system for the movement of goods through the Rafah crossing must be adjusted to allow many more trucks to enter Gaza without delay.

Guterres underscored that life-saving humanitarian aid – food, water, medicine, fuel – must be allowed to reach all civilians swiftly, safely and at scale.

“Misery is growing by the minute. Without a fundamental change, the people of Gaza will face an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering,” the UN chief said. 

News Network
October 31,2023

HIF.jpg

Mangaluru: Highland Islamic Forum (HIF India) on Friday 27th October, honoured motivational speaker Munawar Zama with the HIF Global Youth Icon Award  here at the TMA Pai Hall in the city. Munawar Zama was in the city to deliver a talk for youths and parents organised by HIF India.

The recognition was presented by UT Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, after Zama’s address to youth and parents.

In his address, UT Khader commended Zama's unwavering commitment to nurturing the potential of the youth, emphasizing the transformative impact of such efforts in shaping a brighter future for the world.

During the event, Munawar Zama emphasized the importance of mentorship and support systems for the younger population.

HIF members and other dignitaries including Shaz Ahmed AK as the program anchor, and Ashraf Ali - Trustee of Sana Shaheen Charitable Trust, Niyaz AK - Managing Director of AK Apple Ply Group, Naushad AK - Director of AK Apple Ply Group, and SM Farooq - Director of SM Fisheries and Export, were present during the event.

HIF India President Adil Parvez presided over the event.

News Network
October 27,2023

gaza.jpg

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour has told a special session of the UN General Assembly that more than 7,000 civilians have been killed by Israel’s ferocious bombardment since October 7th, with 3,000 children among the casualties.

"Seven thousand Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the last almost three weeks. Seventy percent of all those killed are women and children. Almost all killed are civilians,” he said on Thursday.

“Is this the war some of you are defending? Let me repeat, is this the war that some of you are defending?" Mansour asked Western states.

"Three thousand children in Gaza were killed by Israel in the last almost three weeks. I repeat, 3,000 children. Innocent children. Angels killed in Gaza during the last three weeks," he stated.

"Nothing can justify the killing of a single Palestinian child. Nothing. Nothing at all. Why not feel a sense of urgency to end our killing? Nothing can, as I said, justify war crimes. You are setting us back 80 years by trying to justify what Israel is doing now," the Palestinian ambassador said.

"People are ordered to evacuate. They look at their children. Should we head south? Will we be bombed on the way or once there? Should we go to a hospital courtyard? A UN school? A church? A mosque? Sleep in our car in the streets? But bombs are everywhere," he continued.

"Israel has destroyed over 40% of all homes, making an entire population homeless and displaced," he noted.

"We don't need you to offer us semantic reassurances about IHL (international humanitarian law) and protection of civilians,” he said.

“We need you to honor these norms under these norms, not recall them only to justify their breach seconds later. This selective outrage is outrageous and needs to stop and need to stop now," the Palestinian ambassador stated.

Mansour's comments follow an Israeli ground offensive into northern Gaza overnight ahead of a possible ground invasion.

On October 7, Hamas launched its biggest operation against Israel in years in a surprise offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

Since then, Israel has pressed ahead with a relentless bombardment of Gaza. The death toll in Gaza since the start of Israeli aggression has reached over 7,000 with more than 18,000 wounded.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the besieged territory into a humanitarian crisis. 

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thursday.

The ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said during a press conference: "The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has reached 7,028, including 2,913 children, 1,709 women, and 397 elderly individuals. In addition, 18,484 citizens have been injured since Oct. 7.”

He said the Israeli forces committed 43 massacres in the past 24 hours, killing 481 people, the majority of whom were displaced to the south of the Gaza Strip, an area that Israel claims to be safe.

bombed.jpg

