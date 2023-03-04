Women entrepreneurs instil confidence in Gen Z at Beary Mela

Mangaluru: Speakers at the women entrepreneurs’ meet organised as part of the ‘Beary Mela 2023’ at Town Hall in Mangaluru on March 4, sought to inspire the new generation, especially women folk, to play a prominent role in the overall development of the community.
Inaugurating the meet, Asma Mohammed Asaf, administrator of Thaqwa Academy of Islamic Education, pointed out that the Beary community of coastal Karnataka is surging ahead in all fields, including business, education, medicine and technology.
She said that the rise of entrepreneurs in India has shown that women are capable of matching their male counterparts in business.
Ruba Fathima of Aligarh Muslim University, laid emphasis on the importance of maintaining balance between family life and profession. She exhorted the women to set priorities and plan their days. “It is important to give time to our families. No one will regret the lack of time to spend in office, so differentiate between work and family time,” she said.
Jameela Ruhi, co-founder of Kunafa World, explained on how to expand business. She pointed out that a strong foundation and constant effort are must for a business to be recognized globally. She advised the women to follow their passions, to be confident in their own products and to surge ahead, but with patience.
Shahida, co-founder of Hamd Foods, called upon the entrepreneurs to follow the prophetic model of honesty.
Dr Mariam Anjum Ifthikar, the first gynaecological oncologist in coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, created awareness about health among women and explained briefly the symptoms of different types of cancer.
“Bring in a difference in your life by working to build your own identity as an individual in society,” she told the women, reminding them to get their health checked once in a while in order to stay healthy.
