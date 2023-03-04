  1. Home
  2. Women entrepreneurs instil confidence in Gen Z at Beary Mela

March 5, 2023

Mangaluru: Speakers at the women entrepreneurs’ meet organised as part of the ‘Beary Mela 2023’ at Town Hall in Mangaluru on March 4, sought to inspire the new generation, especially women folk, to play a prominent role in the overall development of the community. 

Inaugurating the meet, Asma Mohammed Asaf, administrator of Thaqwa Academy of Islamic Education, pointed out that the Beary community of coastal Karnataka is surging ahead in all fields, including business, education, medicine and technology.

She said that the rise of entrepreneurs in India has shown that women are capable of matching their male counterparts in business.

Ruba Fathima of Aligarh Muslim University, laid emphasis on the importance of maintaining balance between family life and profession. She exhorted the women to set priorities and plan their days. “It is important to give time to our families. No one will regret the lack of time to spend in office, so differentiate between work and family time,” she said.

Jameela Ruhi, co-founder of Kunafa World, explained on how to expand business. She pointed out that a strong foundation and constant effort are must for a business to be recognized globally. She advised the women to follow their passions, to be confident in their own products and to surge ahead, but with patience.

Shahida, co-founder of Hamd Foods, called upon the entrepreneurs to follow the prophetic model of honesty.  

Dr Mariam Anjum Ifthikar, the first gynaecological oncologist in coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, created awareness about health among women and explained briefly the symptoms of different types of cancer.

“Bring in a difference in your life by working to build your own identity as an individual in society,” she told the women, reminding them to get their health checked once in a while in order to stay healthy.

February 25,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 25: The carcass of a dolphin was washed ashore at Tannirbavi beach in Mangaluru on Friday, Feb 4 and was later buried after completing necessary procedures.

The dolphin was found behind the Fathima Church area on the beach. The labourers engaged in work on the beach for the Blue Flag tag, staff of Yojaka India Pvt Ltd engaged in the maintenance of the beach and lifeguards brought the dolphin to the shore using a rope.

“We informed the forest department, local police, and coastal security police about the dolphin carcass. After completing all procedures, the dolphin was buried in a five-and-a-half feet deep pit on the shore. The swimmers, Blue Flag workers and Yojaka staff were part of it,” Yojaka coordinator K Padmanabha Pannikar said.

ReefWatch Marine Conservation's Karnataka Coordinator Tejaswini visited the spot and an autopsy was conducted under the guidance of veterinarian Dr Suranjana.

“It is difficult to ascertain the exact cause of death. The carcass was not viable to conduct a detailed study as it was decomposing. It was a male mature dolphin. We suspect that it could have died of starvation after it was accidentally caught in the net. Or it might have suffered from lack of oxygen as dolphins come to the surface of the water to catch a breath and also due to pre-existing internal infection,” said Tejaswini.

March 3,2023

Cambridge, Mar 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during a lecture at Cambridge University, alleging that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy while also claiming that Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to snoop into his phone.

Mr Gandhi revealed that he had been warned by the intelligence officers to be "careful" while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.

Congress leader and ex-advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sam Pitroda shared the YouTube link of Rahul Gandhi's address to MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School on the topic of 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century', on Twitter.

"I myself had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, 'Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff. So this is the constant pressure that we feel. Cases on the Opposition. I have got a number of criminal liable cases for things that should under no circumstances be criminal liable cases. That's what we are trying to defend," the Congress leader said in his address. 

In August last year, the Supreme Court-appointed committee, set up to look into the allegations of the government allegedly using Pegasus for snooping, had concluded that the spyware was not found in the 29 mobile phones examined by it, but the malware was found in five mobile phones.

Reading the report of the committee, the bench had said, "We are concerned about the technical committee report... 29 phones were given and in five phones some malware was found but the technical committee says it cannot be said to be Pegasus."

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that constraints were being put on the Parliament, press and the Judiciary in the country.

"Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy -- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around -- all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," the Congress MP alleged.

Sharing a picture of himself in the presentation slide in which he is seen being held by the police personnel, the Congress leader claimed that the Opposition leaders were "locked up" in jail for "just standing" in front of the Parliament House to talk about some issues, while also alleging that such incidents have happened "relatively violently".

"In the Constitution, India is described as a Union of States, and that Union requires negotiation and conversation. It is that negotiation that is under attack and threat. You can see the picture which is taken in front of Parliament House. The Opposition leaders were just standing there talking about certain issues, and we were put in jail. That's happened 3 or 4 times. It has happened relatively violently. You have also heard of the attacks on minorities and the press. You get a sense of what is going on," Mr Gandhi claimed.

February 20,2023

In the wake of fresh feud between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhoori, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that such incidents are condemnable and action will be taken.

Roopa, currently serving as the Managing Director of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation has made 20 allegations including corruption and sending ‘intimate’ pictures to three IAS officers against Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department Rohini Sindhuri.

Reacting to the ugly spat between the two senior officers, the Home Minister said that he has spoken to the DGP and Chief Secretary and action will be taken.

“Even normal people on the streets will not speak like that and these two are behaving in such a bad manner. People see them in high esteem, but these two women’s behaviour is giving a bad name to the IAS and IPS communities. They must be punished. They are bringing a bad name to IAS and IPS. I have already spoken to the DGP and spoke with the Chief Secretary and even the CM has taken note of the incident. There are conduct rules, we will have to see whether such acts are permissible. This is not the first time, there were some incidents before between these two and were warned. But if it is not going to stop, we will have to think. According to the information I have there are some personal differences between the two, and the CM will take appropriate action,” Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his displeasure over the public spat and directed Chief Secretary Vandana Sharma and DG&IGP Praveen Sood to initiate appropriate action within the framework of the law and issue notice to them.

Based on the orders of the CM, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma is likely to issue a notice to Roopa as well as Rohini Sindhuri.

Meanwhile, Rohini Sindhuri’s husband Sudheer Reddy slammed Roopa and said that he will be filing a complaint against the IPS officer.

“Who is this Roopa? Is she Sindhuri’s senior? Or does she belong to the same department? What’s her interest in this case? I need to know what’s her personal agenda. She is nowhere related to Sindhuri. I don’t know why she is speaking personally. For me, it looks like jealousy or maybe she has some mental illness. I need to know how she got access to those photos. Whether she has hacked a phone and got these photos? She should reveal the names of the 3 people whom she claims these photos were sent. Let her name those 3 people so that we can ask them directly. We have not shared any photos with anybody. All these photos are old photos taken in 2013. These photos have been taken out of context and shared. I am going to file a police complaint against Roopa as it is a personal matter,” Sudheer Reddy said.

Roopa in her Facebook post had said that as proof to her allegations, she has submitted all documents to the government

Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil is also a senior IAS officer in the Karnataka Government.

