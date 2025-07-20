Work-from-home trap: Udupi youth loses ₹1.23 lakh to fake Meesho offer

Udupi, July 21: A 24-year-old youth from Kundapur taluk in Udupi district fell victim to an elaborate work-from-home scam, losing ₹1.23 lakh to fraudsters posing as representatives of e-commerce platform Meesho.

According to a police complaint, Prithvi, the victim, received a WhatsApp message on July 18 from an unknown number offering him a remote job involving product promotions. The sender claimed to represent Meesho and assigned him simple online tasks. After completing four such tasks and receiving ₹1,500 as payment, Prithvi was convinced of the offer's legitimacy.

Gradually, he transferred a total of ₹92,880 from his personal bank account in the hopes of completing higher-paying tasks. Additionally, ₹20,000 was siphoned from his aunt’s son’s account and another ₹10,125 from a cousin’s account — all under the fraudsters' instructions. In total, the scammers pocketed ₹1.23 lakh.

The case has been registered at Amasbail Police Station under Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are investigating the digital trail to trace the culprits.

Public Caution:

Police have urged citizens, especially job seekers, to be extremely cautious about unsolicited offers received via WhatsApp or social media. They advise verifying the authenticity of companies directly and avoiding any payments upfront.