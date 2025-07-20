  1. Home
  2. Work-from-home trap: Udupi youth loses ₹1.23 lakh to fake Meesho offer

Work-from-home trap: Udupi youth loses ₹1.23 lakh to fake Meesho offer

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21, 2025

Udupi, July 21: A 24-year-old youth from Kundapur taluk in Udupi district fell victim to an elaborate work-from-home scam, losing ₹1.23 lakh to fraudsters posing as representatives of e-commerce platform Meesho.

According to a police complaint, Prithvi, the victim, received a WhatsApp message on July 18 from an unknown number offering him a remote job involving product promotions. The sender claimed to represent Meesho and assigned him simple online tasks. After completing four such tasks and receiving ₹1,500 as payment, Prithvi was convinced of the offer's legitimacy.

Gradually, he transferred a total of ₹92,880 from his personal bank account in the hopes of completing higher-paying tasks. Additionally, ₹20,000 was siphoned from his aunt’s son’s account and another ₹10,125 from a cousin’s account — all under the fraudsters' instructions. In total, the scammers pocketed ₹1.23 lakh.

The case has been registered at Amasbail Police Station under Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are investigating the digital trail to trace the culprits.

Public Caution:

Police have urged citizens, especially job seekers, to be extremely cautious about unsolicited offers received via WhatsApp or social media. They advise verifying the authenticity of companies directly and avoiding any payments upfront.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 8,2025

upskill.jpg

Mangaluru, July 8: In a significant employment push for the region, the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, introduced by the central government through the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), is expected to generate 20,000 to 25,000 new jobs in Dakshina Kannada district.

Announcing this at a press meet on Monday, Rajib Mukherjee, Regional Commissioner of EPFO Mangaluru, said the initiative targets 2,500 to 3,000 establishments in the district, with a major focus on boosting employment and social security, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

"The ELI scheme is designed not only to support first-time job seekers but also to incentivize employers for generating sustainable employment," Mukherjee said.

Key Highlights of the Scheme:

•    For first-time employees, the government will provide EPF wage support of up to ₹15,000, disbursed in two installments.

•    Employers who create new jobs will receive incentives of up to ₹3,000 per new hire per month for a duration of two years.

•    In the manufacturing sector, these incentives will continue for an additional two years (years three and four), encouraging long-term hiring.

Wider Goals and Eligibility:

The ELI scheme is part of the Prime Minister’s five-scheme package announced in the 2024–25 Union Budget, which aims to generate 3.5 crore jobs across India over two years.

•    The benefits will apply to jobs created between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027.

•    Employees with a monthly salary of up to ₹1 lakh are eligible.

•    Employers hiring within this salary range are eligible for government subsidies, provided the job is retained for at least six months.

Awareness and Outreach:

EPFO is conducting awareness camps across Dakshina Kannada to inform businesses and job seekers about the scheme’s benefits and application process.

Officials U Panduranga Kini, Nagendra Babu Gutti, Benny Lobo, and Anita R were also present at the briefing.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2025

keralanurse.jpg

New Delhi, July 10: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save an Indian nurse, who is likely to be executed in Yemen on July 16 for murder charges.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi listed the matter for hearing on July 14 after advocate Subhash Chandran KR said diplomatic channels need to be explored at the earliest.

He submitted that payment of blood money to the family of the deceased permissible under Sharia law can be explored.

The family of the deceased may pardon the Kerala nurse if blood money is paid, he submitted.

The bench asked the counsel to serve the copy of the petition to the Attorney General and sought his assistance.

Nimisha Priya, 38, a nurse from Palakkad district of Kerala, was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. 

She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023. She is currently imprisoned in a jail in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen.

The plea has been filed by an organisation "Save Nimisha Priya - International Action Council" which extends legal support to assist Nimishapriya.

The plea cited a media report that stated that the tentative date for execution of Nimishapriya has been fixed as July 16 by the Yemeni administration.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2025

Mangaluru, July 6: MLC Ivan D’Souza has urged the Karnataka government to convene a Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, calling it crucial to address long-pending developmental and administrative issues in the coastal districts of the state.

Speaking to the media, D’Souza pointed out that the government has already conducted Cabinet meetings in Chamarajanagar, Nandi Hills, and Kalaburagi, with the next session scheduled in Vijayapura. He said it's high time the coastal belt — especially Dakshina Kannada and Udupi — received the same level of attention.

“A Cabinet session in Mangaluru would bring state-level focus to the unique challenges and aspirations of the coastal region,” he said.

D’Souza added that he would raise the demand formally in the upcoming Legislature session and personally meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to push for it.

Key Demands Highlighted by Ivan D’Souza

Renaming Dakshina Kannada as ‘Mangaluru’:

The MLC said there is broad consensus among political and social leaders on renaming the district to reflect its global identity.

“Across the world, people identify the district as ‘Mangaluru’. It’s time we create Brand Mangaluru,” he said.

Boosting Coastal Tourism and Fisheries:

Despite prior discussions, no major tourism projects have been announced for the region. D’Souza called for focused investment in both tourism and fisheries.

Special Package for Mangalore University:

Calling it an educational hub, D’Souza demanded a dedicated development package for Mangalore University to address infrastructural and academic needs.

Mangaluru Airport Development:

He criticised the lack of development at Mangaluru Airport, despite its international status, and called for urgent upgrades.

Addressing Sand and Red Stone Shortage:

D’Souza highlighted the construction delays due to raw material shortages and urged the government to simplify related legal procedures.

Why It Matters

D’Souza said a Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru would allow ministers to engage directly with local stakeholders and address region-specific concerns that have been neglected by successive governments.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.