‘Work together for health and prosperity’: Karnataka governor’s R-Day message

Bengaluru, Jan 26: "In the next 25 years of the golden period of Amritkal, it is our duty to construct a respectable and developed India, which will make our nation the crown of the world," said Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Thursday.

Addressing the public on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day celebrations at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in the city on Thursday, Gehlot emphasised the citizens' commitment to strive for the country's development and celebrate its achievements.

Calling Karnataka one of the progressive states in the country, he provided a brief update of the 14 schemes implemented in the state as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme. These schemes and programs range from employment generation, agriculture, housing, education, and health, to entrepreneurship, industry, women empowerment and more.

"Karnataka stands fourth in the latest SDG India Index report 2020-21," the Governor said, adding that it retains its position as the most innovative state and is the best performing state under the Startup Ranking of the states by Government of India.

"I have faith that all of you will not just take active part in public life, but also encourage everyone to contribute to our nation's progress," he said.

Gehlot urged citizens to work together for the health and prosperity of the state. "Let us resolve to strengthen the sovereignty, unity, and prosperity of the nation and move forward," he said.

Speaking after paying tributes to the martyrs at National War Memorial, Chief Minster Basavaraj Bommai wished the people on the occasion of RD celebrations. "Our country is modern and progressive and humane and marching forward with the theme of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Prayas", he said. He urged people to dedicate themselves to the Constitution and vow to work for the progress of the nation.