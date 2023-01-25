‘Work together for health and prosperity’: Karnataka governor’s R-Day message

  1. Home
News Network
January 26, 2023

Bengaluru, Jan 26: "In the next 25 years of the golden period of Amritkal, it is our duty to construct a respectable and developed India, which will make our nation the crown of the world," said Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Thursday.

Addressing the public on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day celebrations at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in the city on Thursday, Gehlot emphasised the citizens' commitment to strive for the country's development and celebrate its achievements.

Calling Karnataka one of the progressive states in the country, he provided a brief update of the 14 schemes implemented in the state as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme. These schemes and programs range from employment generation, agriculture, housing, education, and health, to entrepreneurship, industry, women empowerment and more. 

"Karnataka stands fourth in the latest SDG India Index report 2020-21," the Governor said, adding that it retains its position as the most innovative state and is the best performing state under the Startup Ranking of the states by Government of India. 

"I have faith that all of you will not just take active part in public life, but also encourage everyone to contribute to our nation's progress," he said. 

Gehlot urged citizens to work together for the health and prosperity of the state. "Let us resolve to strengthen the sovereignty, unity, and prosperity of the nation and move forward," he said. 

Speaking after paying tributes to the martyrs at National War Memorial, Chief Minster Basavaraj Bommai wished the people on the occasion of RD celebrations. "Our country is modern and progressive and humane and marching forward with the theme of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Prayas", he said. He urged people to dedicate themselves to the Constitution and vow to work for the progress of the nation. 

News Network
January 15,2023

Russia has launched a new barrage of missiles at targets across Ukraine, killing at least 14 people in the eastern-central city of Dnipro and disrupting power supplies in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, officials said.

The attacks on Saturday smashed a nine-storey apartment block in Dnipro, reducing an entire section of the building to rubble and sending smoke billowing into the sky. The deaths included that of a 15-year-old girl, according to officials.

Some 64 others were also wounded.

“Tragedy!” said Borys Filatov, mayor of the rocket-making city on the Dnieper River.

“I’ve gone to the site. … We will be going through the rubble all night.”

Pictures from the scene showed firefighters putting out a blaze around the carcasses of some cars in Dnipro. A broad chunk of the apartment block was missing, while the exterior of the rest of the building was badly damaged.

Trapped residents were signalling their location under the debris with their mobile phone torches, according to Ukrainian media reports.

“They keep sending SMS-es,” Mikhailo Lysenko, deputy mayor of Dnipro said in a social media video. “We stop our work now and then to keep silence and we hear people scream from underneath the rubble.”

Regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said seven children were among the wounded, the youngest three years old.

“The fate of 26 people is still unknown,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was not yet known how many were under the rubble.

The strikes – Russia’s largest wave of attacks on Ukraine in two weeks – came as the country was observing the traditional New Year.

Besides Dnipro, other cities hit on Saturday included Odesa in the south, Kharkiv in the east, Lviv in the west and the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Civilian infrastructure, including electricity sites, were once again damaged and power outages were reported.

Emergency blackouts were applied in “most regions” of Ukraine on Saturday due to the raids, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

He warned that the coming days would be “difficult”.

Officials said the Kharkiv region lost power completely and that disruptions to electricity and water supplies in Lviv were also possible.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water.

Military top commander Valerii Zaluzhny said that Russia fired 33 cruise missiles overall on Saturday, of which 21 were shot down.

News Network
January 21,2023

Panaji, Jan 21: A Goa-bound chartered flight from Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday following a bomb threat, police said.

This is the second such incident on the Moscow-Goa route involving the same airline in less than two weeks. The flight, operated by Russian airline Azur Air, was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said.

"The flight (AZV2463) was diverted to Uzbekistan after an email was received at 12.30 am by the office of the Dabolim airport director, which said that a bomb was planted on the plane.

The flight was diverted before it entered the Indian airspace. It landed at an airport in Uzbekistan around 4.30 am," he said. Apart from passengers, there were seven crew members on board, he said.

On January 9, a Moscow-to-Goa flight had made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat.

That flight was also operated by Azur Air. After the threat mail, the Dabolim airport was put on alert and the personnel of Goa Police, Quick Response Team (QRT), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and dog squad were deployed at the facility as a precautionary measure, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Salim Shaikh said.

"Additional police force was mobilised at the airport," he said.

In the January 9 incident, the Azur Air office in Russia had received the threat mail, while this time it was received by the office of the Dabolim airport director, sources said. A senior official of the Dabolim airport said a police complaint would be lodged in connection with the incident.

News Network
January 20,2023

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, who had served as a police officer in Karnataka before taking a political plunge, has claimed that that BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, did not open the emergency exit of an IndiGo aircraft they were travelling in recently. 

Surya faced backlash after reports emerged that it was he who had allegedly pulled open the emergency exit of an IndiGo flight before take-off at the Chennai airport in December last year.

Speaking to the media in Chikkamagaluru, Annamalai said that he was accompanying Surya in the flight when the alleged incident took place on December 2, last year.

“It was an ATR 72, a small aircraft. In a small aircraft, the emergency doors will be in the front side. Tejasvi Surya was seated in the emergency seat. In that ATR aircraft, you will not even find a handrest. He was just holding the emergency door. We were chatting, and at that time the flight didn't take off. People were still boarding,” he said.

“After a while, he told me that there was a bleed which had peeled off and there was a gap in the door. I also saw that and alerted the air hostess. Thereafter, she called the pilot and narrated the incident. The pilot had to follow the procedure and he had de-boarded the passengers,” claimed the Tamil Nadu BJP chief.

He further added, “They rectified the problem and fixed the door. Tejasvi Surya had given an incident report on the same. When these kinds of incidents occur, they have to submit in writing about the incident. So, he gave the report in the incident form.”

 “Tejasvi Surya didn't pull the door. He travels so much and is educated. Why will he pull the door?” questioned the former IPS officer turned politician.

Annamalai further refuted the media report that stated that the South Bengaluru MP had opened the emergency door and claimed that Surya did not apologise in the incident report. However, the TN BJP chief added that Surya had apologised to the passengers and that Surya was not at fault.

“When he was holding, the door had peeled off. He had also mentioned this in the incident report. Tejasvi didn't apologise, as per media reports. He had written about it. You all know he is an MP, and he is in a responsible position. So, he apologised to the passengers, despite there being no fault with him. Still, the flight was delayed because he was seated there,” concluded Annamalai.

