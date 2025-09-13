Yakshagana Touchdown: Mangaluru Airport Gets a Rock-Solid Cultural Upgrade!

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Mangaluru International Airport Limited has added a striking cultural landmark to its premises — a towering granite statue celebrating the folk art of Yakshagana. Installed at the departure area, the artwork gives travellers a grand send-off steeped in local tradition.

The 10.25-foot statue, set on a 3-foot pedestal and weighing nearly four tonnes, captures a youthful Yakshagana character in a calm, dignified pose. It offers visitors a glimpse into the region’s vibrant artistic heritage of mythological storytelling, expressive dance, and elaborate costumes.

The masterpiece was sculpted by Himanshu Kumar (38), a Bihar-born artist who has embraced Karnataka as his home, proudly calling himself a naturalised Tuluva. Leading his studio Akrathi Shilpa Kala, Himanshu and his team completed the statue in just 64 days — a feat that reflects both their craftsmanship and devotion to Indian art.

The airport has been steadily transforming into a cultural gallery. Passengers can already admire a lenticular wall showcasing Mangaluru’s fishing harbour past and present, a figurine of a fisherman at work, the energetic pili vesha, Yakshagana miniatures, and even a dynamic sculpture of Kambala, the iconic buffalo race.

With the Yakshagana statue now joining this artistic ensemble, the airport isn’t just a transit hub — it’s becoming a showcase of coastal Karnataka’s rich traditions.