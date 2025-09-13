  1. Home
  2. Yakshagana Touchdown: Mangaluru Airport Gets a Rock-Solid Cultural Upgrade!

September 13, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Mangaluru International Airport Limited has added a striking cultural landmark to its premises — a towering granite statue celebrating the folk art of Yakshagana. Installed at the departure area, the artwork gives travellers a grand send-off steeped in local tradition.

The 10.25-foot statue, set on a 3-foot pedestal and weighing nearly four tonnes, captures a youthful Yakshagana character in a calm, dignified pose. It offers visitors a glimpse into the region’s vibrant artistic heritage of mythological storytelling, expressive dance, and elaborate costumes.

The masterpiece was sculpted by Himanshu Kumar (38), a Bihar-born artist who has embraced Karnataka as his home, proudly calling himself a naturalised Tuluva. Leading his studio Akrathi Shilpa Kala, Himanshu and his team completed the statue in just 64 days — a feat that reflects both their craftsmanship and devotion to Indian art.

The airport has been steadily transforming into a cultural gallery. Passengers can already admire a lenticular wall showcasing Mangaluru’s fishing harbour past and present, a figurine of a fisherman at work, the energetic pili vesha, Yakshagana miniatures, and even a dynamic sculpture of Kambala, the iconic buffalo race.

With the Yakshagana statue now joining this artistic ensemble, the airport isn’t just a transit hub — it’s becoming a showcase of coastal Karnataka’s rich traditions.

September 12,2025

Brahmavar, Sept 12: A shocking crime rocked Kokkarne village in Brahmavar taluk, Udupi district, on Friday morning when a 23-year-old woman was brutally stabbed by her rejected lover.

The victim, identified as Rakshita of Poojaribettu, Kokkarne, was attacked while on her way to work in Manipal. Police said her neighbour, Karthik Poojary, intercepted her on a bike and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.

Investigations revealed that Karthik had been pressuring Rakshita to marry him, but her family opposed the proposal. After she blocked his phone number two weeks ago, Karthik allegedly plotted the assault. On the morning of her birthday, he attacked her, inflicting stab wounds on her neck and chest near the ribs.

Rakshita sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to KMC Hospital, Manipal, where her condition is reported to be critical.

A case has been registered at Brahmavar police station. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar confirmed the incident and said a probe is in progress.

August 30,2025

Sanaa, Aug 30: The Israeli strikes on Saturday killed the prime minister of the Houthi-controlled Yemen government in capital Sanaa, official sources said.

Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday in Sanaa along with a number of ministers, the rebels said in a statement.

The Israeli military said it “precisely struck a Houthi regime military target in the area of Sanaa in Yemen."

"We announce the martyrdom of the fighter Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi... along with several of his ministerial colleagues, as they were targeted by the treacherous Israeli criminal enemy," the statement said.

"Others among their companions were injured with moderate to serious wounds and are receiving medical care since Thursday afternoon," the statement added.

Al-Rahawi, who served as prime minister to the Houthi-led government since August 2024, was targeted along with other members of his government during a routine workshop held by the government. He is the most senior official known to have been killed in the Israeli strikes during the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Israeli military launched attacks on Sanaa, the Huthi-held capital, on Thursday. The latest strikes is a part of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen after the Iran-backed ground launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea for more than 22 months. Houthis have said that they are carrying out the attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the Gaza war.

August 30,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 30: An unsuspecting investor in Dakshina Kannada has lost a staggering ₹24.9 lakh after falling victim to a fake online share trading app. Police have urged the public to remain alert against such scams.

According to a complaint lodged with the CEN Police, the victim, C. Subrahmanya from Bantwal taluk, received a call on July 20 from an unknown person who claimed to represent the stock trading platform Fivepaisa.

He was then tricked into downloading a fraudulent app called Fivepaisamax through a link sent by the caller. Initially asked to invest ₹5,000, Subrahmanya deposited ₹40,000 and managed to withdraw only ₹1,000. Convinced by further promises of profit, he continued investing larger sums.

In multiple transactions, he transferred a total of ₹24.9 lakh to the fraudsters’ accounts. When he attempted to withdraw his remaining funds, the app blocked him, and he realised he had been duped.

Police have registered a case under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials have cautioned citizens to avoid downloading investment apps from unverified links and to rely only on official platforms.

