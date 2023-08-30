  1. Home
Youth falls to death from moving bus in Mangaluru

News Network
August 30, 2023

Mangaluru, Aug 30: A young conductor of a private bus lost his life after he fell off the moving vehicle near Nanthoor junction in the city on Wednesday August 30.

The deceased has been identified as Guru (23), a resident of Thadambail, Surathkal. He was working as a conductor on route number 15 which was heading to Katipalla from Mangaladevi.

The tragedy took place when Guru was standing on the foot board of the speeding bus. 

Even though he was rushed to a hospital immediately, Guru succumbed to his injuries. 

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
August 28,2023

The government of France has decided to ban school students attending state-run facilities from wearing the abaya, a loose-fitting, full length dress some Muslim women wear.

Education Minister Gabriel Attal, who was only promoted to his role earlier in the summer, made the announcement late on Sunday in an interview with French television channel TF1.

"When you walk into a classroom, you shouldn't be able to identify the pupils' religion just by looking at them," he said.

What prompted the move against the abaya?

In 2004, a French law banned "the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation" in schools. This applied to large crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.

Nevertheless, abayas were somehow spared, until last November.

The Education Ministry at the time issued a circular including the abaya in a group of items of clothing which could be banned should they be donned "in a manner as to openly display a religious affiliation." The circular also singled out bandanas and long skirts.

The controversy surrounding the abaya intensified in 2020, when a radicalized Chechen Muslim beheaded a teacher. The teacher had shown students caricatures of Muslim prophet Mohammed.

What has the reaction been?

Head teachers' union leader Bruno Bobkiewicz welcomed the announcement.

"The instructions were not clear, now they are and we welcome it," Bobkiewicz, general secretary of the NPDEN-UNSA, said.

Eric Ciotto, head of the opposition right-wing Republicans party, also welcomed the news.

"We called for the ban on abayas in our schools several times," he said.

Others, such as left-wing opposition France Unbowed party member Clementine Autain, condemned it as a "policing of clothing." She argued that it was "unconstitutional" and against the founding principles of France's secular values.

Autain accused the French government of harboring an "obsessive rejection" of the country's some 5 million Muslim population.

August 16,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 16: A four-year-old girl named Poorvi was killed after a BMTC bus knocked down a bike on Wednesday. Poorvi was riding pillion with her father when the bus hit the bike from behind causing them to fall. 

The girl died on the spot in the accident which took place this morning near Padmavathi Silks showroom on the Uttarahalli main road when her father Prasanna was dropping her to school. The bus driver identified as Basavaraj Poojari was taken into custody after the accident.

Poorvi was a pre-KG student of Bengaluru International Public School (BIPS). It was a daily routine for her father who works at CISCO company in the city to drop his daughter at school every day.

A case has been registered at Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic police station where an investigation is underway to find out if the driver was speeding.

August 30,2023

New Delhi, Aug 30: Jammu and Kashmir is not one-of-a-kind and Punjab and the Northeast have faced similar situations, the Supreme Court pointed out yesterday, questioning the need for bifurcation of the border state in August 2019. 

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also questioned how to ensure that the power to bifurcate a state will not be "misused" once it is conceded to the Central government -- a point that led to a discussion on why the question of bifurcation could not have been settled by parliament.

During Day 12 of the hearing of a bunch of petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370, the Centre had argued that Jammu and Kashmir was one of a kind.

"If Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh were to be bifurcated, then parameters would be different," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Justice SK Kaul, who was part of the five-judge constitutional bench led by Justice Chandrachud, pointed out that the country has many states with borders.

When Mr Mehta responded that all the neighbouring countries are "not friendly" and there is a need to mainstream Jammu and Kashmir in view of its history and current situation -- "stone pelting, strikes, deaths and terror attacks" -- the Chief Justice weighed in.

"Once you concede that power to the Union in relation to every Indian state, how do you ensure that the kind of abuse they apprehended -- this power will not be misused?" he said.

"It is not one of a kind situation," added Justice Kaul. "We have seen the northern border Punjab -- very difficult times. Similarly, some states in the northeast... Tomorrow if there is a scenario that each of these states face this problem...," he added.

"Does parliament have the power to convert an existing Indian state into a Union Territory?" questioned Chief Justice Chandrachud.

The court also said that even if the role of the Constituent Assembly only had a recommendatory role regarding Article 370 -- which gave Jammu and Kashmir its special status - that does not mean it can be overridden by the President of India. In an earlier hearing, the court had said the government will have to justify procedure it adopted to scrap the Article 370, as it could not assume that "end justifies the means".

