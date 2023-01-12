  1. Home
  2. Youth Fest organised out of public money being used by BJP to woo voters in Karnataka: HDK

News Network
January 13, 2023

Bengaluru, Jan 13: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has accused the BJP of misusing Swami Vivekananda Jayanti to woo voters.

"The BJP has organised National Youth Festival in Hubballi out of public money but for its electoral gains. The party mobilised people for the inaugural of youth festival by distributing money," he said. He was speaking to reporters near Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Pointing out that the government is organizing such mega conventions when it was reeling under a debt burden, Kumaraswamy claimed that the people will reject the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He also accused Congress of 'hijacking' JD(S) programmes. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 26th National Youth Festival, scheduled between January 12 and 16 at  Hubballi-Dharwad region, on Thursday. 

News Network
January 1,2023

Shivamogga, Jan 1: A 34-year old youth, who sustained injury, when an elderly man fired at him while loading his rifle by chance during New Year celebrations last night, died in a private hospital today. 

According to police, Manjunath Olekar, (67) was partying with his son and son's friends at his residence in Vidyanagar in the city on December 31st night as part of new year celebrations. 

Manjunath wanted to fire in the air as part of the New Year celebrations. But he fired at Vinay, friend of his son, by accident. 

Later, Manjuath too died of cardiac arrest. 

Vinay was taken to a private hospital. But he succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Kote police registered a case and the investigation is on. 

News Network
January 11,2023

doctors_0.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 11: As many as 10 persons including doctors, and medical and dental students of prestigious colleges have been arrested by the city police on the charges of consuming and supplying ganja.

Among the arrested one each are from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, two each from Kerala, Punjab and Delhi and one local. 

The arrested are Neel Kishorilal Ramil Sha (38), a UK citizen, Dr Sameer (32), Dr Nadiva Sirai (24), Dr Manimaran Mutthu (28), Dr Varshini Prathi (26), Dr Bhanu Dhahiya (27), Dr Riva Chadda (22), Dr Kshithir Gupta (25), Drira Basin (23) and Mohammad Rauf @ Gouse (34).

Neil Kishorilal Ramji Shah was arrested from Bunts Hostel on January 8. He had possessed ganja in his flat and was trying to sell it to locals and students. 

Police seized 2 kilos of ganja worth Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, and Rs 7,000 cash all together worth Rs 78,000. He purchased ganja from Visakhapatnam.

Based on the information given by Neil, nine others were arrested today from their PGs, flats, and rented houses and produced to the court. Ganja was also seized from their possession. They were later sent to two-day police custody.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, Neil is a UK citizen and overseas citizen of India living in Mangaluru for the past 15 years. “He has been pursuing his studies in a dental college for past 15 years but did not complete his education.”

doctors.jpg

News Network
December 29,2022

pathan.jpg

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan to implement 'changes' in the film, including its songs. As per agency reports, the CBFC has asked the film's producer Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the action movie in accordance with board guidelines, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said on Thursday in a statement. However, he did not share details of the changes suggested to the Pathaan makers.

Pathaan has been making news and facing boycott calls after the release of its song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh, which was dropped on December 12. A sequence in the song shows Deepika wearing an orange swimsuit as she danced on the beach with Shah Rukh, which has been criticised by a section of people.

"The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release,” Prasoon said in a statement to PTI. The aim of the CBFC, he added, was to strike a balance between the creativity of the makers and the sentiments of the audience, and accordingly find a solution.

"I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it,” Prasoon said, as per PTI.

Those who had expressed their displeasure over Besharam Rang, and had demanded changes in the film, include Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra. A complaint had also been filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shah Rukh, Deepika and others for 'hurting religious sentiments' with their Pathaan song Besharam Rang.

Pathaan's second song Jhoome Jo Pathaan was released last week, and also featured Deepika and Shah Rukh. Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

