  Youth thrashed by mob for allegedly misbehaving with girl in Mangaluru

News Network
January 22, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 22: A 35-year-old man was beaten up by a mob for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl and was handed over to the police on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Ullal, police said. The incident occurred at Kankanady on Saturday, when an eight-year-old girl was plucking fruits. 

She was reportedly harassed by the accused who was engaged in masonry work nearby.

Hearing the girl's screams, the public gathered at the spot, caught the accused, and thrashed him. He was later handed over to the police. 

Kankanady police, who arrested the accused, have taken up investigation.

News Network
January 11,2023

Belagavi, Jan 11: Prajadhvani bus yatra organised by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to expose the failures of the BJP government in the state and Centre began from Veer Soudha here on Wednesday.

AICC General Secretary In-charge of State Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and others launched the yatra.

Earlier, Congress leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Veer Soudha, which was established to commemorate the only session of Congress presided by the Father of the Nation. 

News Network
January 11,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 11: As many as 10 persons including doctors, and medical and dental students of prestigious colleges have been arrested by the city police on the charges of consuming and supplying ganja.

Among the arrested one each are from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, two each from Kerala, Punjab and Delhi and one local. 

The arrested are Neel Kishorilal Ramil Sha (38), a UK citizen, Dr Sameer (32), Dr Nadiva Sirai (24), Dr Manimaran Mutthu (28), Dr Varshini Prathi (26), Dr Bhanu Dhahiya (27), Dr Riva Chadda (22), Dr Kshithir Gupta (25), Drira Basin (23) and Mohammad Rauf @ Gouse (34).

Neil Kishorilal Ramji Shah was arrested from Bunts Hostel on January 8. He had possessed ganja in his flat and was trying to sell it to locals and students. 

Police seized 2 kilos of ganja worth Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, and Rs 7,000 cash all together worth Rs 78,000. He purchased ganja from Visakhapatnam.

Based on the information given by Neil, nine others were arrested today from their PGs, flats, and rented houses and produced to the court. Ganja was also seized from their possession. They were later sent to two-day police custody.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, Neil is a UK citizen and overseas citizen of India living in Mangaluru for the past 15 years. “He has been pursuing his studies in a dental college for past 15 years but did not complete his education.”

News Network
January 17,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 17: In a gruesome incident, a young girl was stabbed to death at her residence at Kampa near Mundoor in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The deceased has been identified as Jayashree (23), daughter of Guruvappa and Devaki couple.

It is learnt that she was stabbed by a man when she was working in kitchen. She was rushed to a hospital immediately by her parents. However, she breathed her last half way through. 

Puttur rural police visited the spot. The mortal remains have been kept at government hospital for post mortem. 

