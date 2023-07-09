Yuva Brigade member stabbed to death after group clash during Hanuma Jayanti procession in Mysuru

Haveri, June 26: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has stirred a controversy after he said mosques would be demolished to build temples.

Stating that temples will replace all the mosques, the senior BJP leader said, "Wherever the Mughals have demolished temples and constructed mosques, in all those places we will destroy all the mosques and temples that will come up."

"The court is already providing a survey report about Kashi Vishwanath temple, similar to what we witnessed in Ayodhya. We will also witness the same in Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura Krishna temple,” he added.

Addressing party cadres in Haveri, the former BJP minister on Saturday said that the Congress hates the Hindu religion and the party would have been exterminated if Muslims weren't there.

Eshwarappa said, "Congress hates the Hindu religion, Muslims are like an extended family to them. Congress would have been exterminated if Muslims weren't there. Congress is still in existence in Karnataka because of the Muslims."

Eshwarappa announced his retirement from electoral politics in April this year.

Upon being asked if he wanted his son to contest for his constituency, he said that he wouldn't ask the high command to give a ticket to his son and would stick to the party's decision of giving the Haveri ticket to other BJP cadres.

Earlier in April, Eshwarappa had sparked a controversy during his election speech, when he termed Azan a "headache", while it was being played at a nearby mosque.