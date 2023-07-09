  1. Home
Yuva Brigade member stabbed to death after group clash during Hanuma Jayanti procession in Mysuru

News Network
July 10, 2023

Mysuru, July 10: A Yuva Brigade member was stabbed to death at T Narasipur police station limits, in Mysuru district, on Sunday night. 

The police arrested three persons in connection with the murder on Monday morning. 

Venugopal Nayak (32), a resident of Srirampura colony, T Narasipur town is the deceased. 

It is said that Venugopal and others participated in a Hanuma Jayanti programme in the town on Saturday night. There was a clash between two groups of youths during the procession over a petty issue. 

Following the incident, Venugopal was allegedly stabbed with a bottle on Sunday night. T Narasipur police have reportedly arrested three persons over the murder case.

News Network
July 7,2023

Mangaluru, July 7: A 49-year-old mother died and her daughter suffered injuries after a part of hillock caved in on their house at Nandavara, near Sajipa Munnuru in Bantwal taluk today morning.

Zarina (49) and her daughter Shafa (20) were trapped under mounds of soil after a part of hillock caved in on the house, owned by one Mohammed. 

Fire personnel along with local residents succeeded in extricating Shafa from the heaps of mud and shifted her to a hospital in Bantwal.

Zarina who was extricated from the rubble was declared dead on arrival at Bantwal hospital.

News Network
June 26,2023

Haveri, June 26: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa has stirred a controversy after he said mosques would be demolished to build temples.

Stating that temples will replace all the mosques, the senior BJP leader said, "Wherever the Mughals have demolished temples and constructed mosques, in all those places we will destroy all the mosques and temples that will come up."

"The court is already providing a survey report about Kashi Vishwanath temple, similar to what we witnessed in Ayodhya. We will also witness the same in Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura Krishna temple,” he added.

Addressing party cadres in Haveri, the former BJP minister on Saturday said that the Congress hates the Hindu religion and the party would have been exterminated if Muslims weren't there.

Eshwarappa said, "Congress hates the Hindu religion, Muslims are like an extended family to them. Congress would have been exterminated if Muslims weren't there. Congress is still in existence in Karnataka because of the Muslims."

Eshwarappa announced his retirement from electoral politics in April this year.

Upon being asked if he wanted his son to contest for his constituency, he said that he wouldn't ask the high command to give a ticket to his son and would stick to the party's decision of giving the Haveri ticket to other BJP cadres.

Earlier in April, Eshwarappa had sparked a controversy during his election speech, when he termed Azan a "headache", while it was being played at a nearby mosque. 

News Network
July 6,2023

Bengaluru, July 6: The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's discontinuing the sale of foodgrains from its pool to state governments, calling it a revenge on Karnataka.

The party said that the discontinuation was a "political decision" taken by Modi as a revenge on the people of Karnataka for rejecting the BJP in the assembly polls.

On June 13, the Centre discontinued the sale of rice and wheat from the buffer stock to state governments under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) officially due to inflationary pressure and concerns over monsoon.

The Congress has alleged that the move was aimed at scuttling the Karnataka government's Anna Bhagya scheme.

The Anna Bhagya scheme, one of the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress, promises 10 kg rice for every BPL (below poverty line) family in the state.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was clear after Wednesday's meeting of Piyush Goyal with state food and civil supplies ministers that the Union government was prioritising supply of rice for ethanol production over meeting food security needs of the poor.

"States like Karnataka are willling to pay the Food Corporation of India (FCI) Rs 34 per kg for meeting their food security needs, but that door has been closed by a brazenly vindictive Modi Government. FCI however will continue to sell rice at Rs 20 per kg to ethanol producers," Ramesh said.

He alleged that the decision was taken by the Prime Minister to create roadblocks for states like Karnataka and also stands to hit the marginalised of the society.

"It is his revenge on the people of Karnataka for rejecting him and his party so very comprehensively two months ago. But the Prime Minister’s vendetta politics will boomerang on him. The Karnataka Government will fulfill its food security guarantee of Anna Bhagya 2.0 come what may!" Ramesh asserted.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan have asked the Centre to provide food grains for their state welfare schemes from the buffer stock under the OMSS, Karnataka Food Minister K H Muniappa had said on Wednesday.

The demand was made by the four Opposition-ruled states at the national conference of state food ministers held in the national capital to discuss food and nutritional security and procurement of kharif crops.

As part of implementing Congress' five poll guarantees, the Siddaramaiah government earlier this month decided to roll out 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, providing a total 10 kg of food grains/rice – up from 5kg earlier – to every member of a BPL household and Antyodaya card holders every month, from July 1.

