  1. Home
  2. Yuva Morcha leader Vikas Puttur appointed BJP’s social media chief in poll-bound Karnataka

Yuva Morcha leader Vikas Puttur appointed BJP’s social media chief in poll-bound Karnataka

News Network
November 24, 2022

vikas.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed its Yuva Morcha leader Vikas Puttur as the party’s social media chief in the poll-bound Karnataka. 

Vikas, 37, will step into big shoes with elections just six months away in Karnataka and social media being a battlefield where votes are won. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel appointed Vikas, who hails from the Dakshina Kannada district. Even Kateel comes from the same district. 

“I expect quite a challenge. We have existing infrastructure, which needs more streamlining,” Vikas, who holds a masters degree in economics, said. Vikas has served as secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in the state and at the national level. He was also the BJP’s spokesperson in Dakshina Kannada.

Under Vikas, the BJP will look to establish a direct connection with voters at the booth-level. “In every booth, we want to keep direct touch with at least 25% of voters. We want to build a channel for this to happen,” Vikas said. 

The Karnataka BJP already commands a large social media following: 4.52 lakh followers on Twitter, 9.40 lakh on Facebook and over 53,000 on Instagram. 

“Our focus will be on constructive content. We will continue projecting schemes given by our governments and what they’ve done for people,” Vikas said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 15,2022

dubai.jpg

Dubai, Nov 15: Emirates is now offering international travellers the opportunity to speed up their airport experience by consenting to the use of biometric data.

Biometric recognition technology will help travellers breeze through Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 check-in, lounges, boarding and immigration at high-speed as the AI systems recognise their unique facial features and will link to their passport for instant identity verification.

A privilege previously only enjoyed by UAE residents and GCC nationals, international passengers will be able to avail of the service in 2023 by providing official consent in a couple of clicks through the Emirates app, at its self check-in kiosks, or in person at the check-in desks.

The first agreement of its kind globally, the strategic partnership between GDRFA and Emirates is a cooperative effort to further improve the innovative and digitally focused travel experience of Dubai visitors.

The agreement was signed by Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA in Dubai, and Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, in the presence of several senior officials from both sides.

It improves passenger traffic procedures inside Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 and ensures a faster and more efficient airport experience for travellers transferring to connecting flights, as well as those who arrive in Dubai as their final destination.

Commenting on how the agreement will develop best-in-class services for travellers, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri said: "Dubai is one of the world’s most aspirational destinations, and 2022 has already seen more than 8 million tourists arrive to the city. We continue to support our key partners with best-in-class services as we strive for excellence, and innovation in positioning Dubai as the world’s leading business hub and tourism destination."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 26,2022

isro.jpg

Chennai, Nov 26: Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C54 carrying an earth observation satellite and eight nano-satellites lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota near here. 

The PSLV-C54 took off at 11.56 am on Saturday at the end of a 25.30-hour countdown which began at 10.26 am on Friday. This is the 56th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle of ISRO and 24th flight of the extended PSLV-XL version. 

While the primary satellite (EOS-06) will be separated in Orbit-1, two Orbit Change Thrusters (OCTs) introduced in the propulsion bay ring of the rocket will subsequently change the orbit. The passenger payloads (PPLs) will be placed in different orbits in Orbit-2.

The customer payloads are ISRO Nano Satellite-2 for Bhutan (INS-2B), Anand, four satellites of Astrocast, and two satellites of Thybolt. Scientists said the mission will be one of the longest undertaken by the ISRO as they have to engage the rocket to change orbits.

EOS-06, which is the third generation satellite in the Oceansat series, is aimed at providing continuity in services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas. 

Scientists said the other objectives of the primary satellite is to ensure the data continuity of Ocean colour and wind vector data to sustain the operational applications, and to develop and improve related algorithms and data products to serve in well- established application areas and to enhance the mission utility.

The satellite will also improve applications, some additional datasets such as sea surface temperature and more number of bands in optical region for florescence and in infrared region for atmospheric corrections are accommodated.

ISRO nano satellite-2 spacecraft is configured with INS-2 bus which will have two payloads -- NanoMx and APRS-Digipeater. While NanoMx is a multispectral optical imaging payload developed by Space Applications Centre (SAC), APRS-Digipeater payload is jointly developed by DITT- Bhutan and URSC.

The Anand Nano satellite will to demonstrate the capabilities and commercial applications of miniaturized earth-observation camera for earth observation using a microsatellite in Low Earth Orbit.

Astrocast, a 3U spacecraft is a technology demonstrator satellite for the Internet of Things (IoT) as the payload. There are 4 nos. of Astrocast Satellites in this mission. These spacecraft are housed within an ISISpace QuadPack dispenser, while Thybolt is a 0.5U spacecraft bus that includes a communication payload to enable rapid technology demonstration and constellation development for multiple users. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 14,2022

Shivamogga, Nov 14: Two Hindutva activists reportedly assaulted a Muslim youth on Sunday at Gandhi circle in Bhadravathi town in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

According to police, Harish and Goutham hurled a stone at Zaheer. Police have stated that there was a skirmish between them. 

In another incident, one Rizwan was stabbed on his hand by an unidentified persons in front of a general hospital in Bhadravathi. Bhadravathi police registered a case and the investigation is on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.