  1. Home
  2. Zakat al-Fitr distribution amid lockdown: Here’s Mangaluru Qadhi’s advice

Zakat al-Fitr distribution amid lockdown: Here’s Mangaluru Qadhi’s advice

coastaldigest.com news network
May 10, 2021

Mangaluru, May 10: Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar, the Qadhi of Mangaluru, has issued an important advice regarding distribution of Zakat al-Fitr amid covid lockdown.

The Qadhi has urged the people not to violate the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government to control the covid-19 during or after Ramadan.

Following are the three important guidelines by the Qadhi to be followed by the Muslims:

1.     Zakat al-Fitr can be distributed anytime in the month of Ramadan. However, it will be valid only if the beneficiary will be alive till the day of Eid al-Fitr.

2.    Mosque management committees can arrange the door-to-door delivery of the Zakat al-Fitr as per shariah guidelines. However, those who involve in this noble act, should never violate any of the guidelines issued by the government. 

3.    If one failed to give Zakat al-Fitr till the end due to restrictions imposed by the government to control the pandemic, he should at least set aside the Zakat al-Fitr with an intention to hand it over to the beneficiaries whenever they visit home.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 2,2021

Tirupati, May 2: In two separate shocking incidents, 16 Covid-19 patients died for alleged want of oxygen supply in Anantapur and Kurnool cities in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. While 11 patients died at Anantapur government general hospital reportedly due to low pressure in oxygen pipeline, five others died at a private hospital in Kurnool.

According to Anantapur joint collector Nishanth Kumar, 21 Covid-19 patients died at the Anantapur GGH since Friday due to “various reasons”. He, however, did not elaborate what the “various reasons” are. But, the relatives of the deceased told mediapersons that doctors of the GGH had themselves confirmed that there was a low pressure in the oxygen supply system, which resulted in the high mortality.

On the other hand, Anantapur district collector G Chandrudu said there was no shortage of oxygen in the district. But following complaints of low pressure, the entire pipeline was thoroughly checked. “Oxygen supply related complaints are being attended to and being sorted out,” he said.

Earlier, five Covid patients died at a private hospital in Kurnool on Saturday allegedly for want of oxygen. The hospital has set up a Covid care centre without the requisite permission of the state government. The managing director of the hospital was arrested.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 9,2021

Bengaluru, May 9: The 17 Muslim BBMP war room staffers that were suspended from their jobs and branded as “terrorists” after a communally motivated “raid” by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya's team earlier this week, are expected to get their jobs back from May 10. 

On May 4, the MP along with MLAs Sathish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya and Uday Garudachar stormed the war room and made allegations of a bed-blocking scam during which he read out the names of only Muslim staff and questioned their appointment.

The 17 were part of the 212 staffers outsourced by Crystal Infosystems and Services. Within minutes after the MP singled them out, they were branded as terrorists and many of them were picked up by the police in the night.

Sources said Crystal Infosystems and Services, the company which had outsourced the employees to the BBMP, met Thulasi Maddineni, the IAS officer who is in charge of the South Zone War room, on Saturday and requested for the reinstatement of the staffers considering that none of them were connected to the bed-blocking facility.

To a question, the officer said they have assured the company that the jobs will be restored. "The agency came and requested us to reinstate the issue. For many of the employees, it is the question of their livelihood. The request was made on Saturday. The staffers will be taken back from Monday," she said.

Shivu Naik, manager of Crystal Infosystems, said he was yet to hear from officials but the move was a good step forward considering none of the staffers provided by the company were working in the bed-blocking section. "It's definitely a welcome move. Our company had given a letter to BBMP on behalf of the employees as the job was important to them in the pandemic. I will meet the officials tomorrow," he said.

A day after Tejasvi Surya's allegations, the war room had seen attrition as many employees refused to work citing the leakage of their personal phone numbers. Surya visited them once again and apologised for the leak of numbers. His office has clarified that the MP didn't apologise for what happened to the Muslim staffers as reported by some media.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 26,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Karnataka on Monday announced a two-week lockdown in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state.

The lockdown will begin on April 27 at 10 pm, with grocery stores allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am during those days.

Speaking on the announcement of the lockdown, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa said home delivery of food will be allowed and liquor shops will operate for takeaways only. However, exact details on availability of liquor is still awaited.

“Grocery and other essential shops will be operational from 6 am to 10 am every day. That’s the only relaxation. After 10 am, all shops will be closed,” Yediyurappa said, adding that this will be applicable across Karnataka.

Karnataka has seen a massive rise in Covid cases over the past two weeks. Close to 35,000 cases were reported on Sunday, of which 20,733 were in Bengaluru. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.