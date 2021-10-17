  1. Home
  2. Zameer Ahmed calls HDK a ‘dealer’, says he fielded Muslim candidates to help BJP in bypolls

News Network
October 17, 2021

Bengaluru, Oct 17: Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has said JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy is not a politician, but a dealer, and he does not do any work without benefits.

"I have seen Kumaraswamy from close quarters. He does not do any work without seeking benefits. It is impossible for the JDS to win by-elections. He has fielded (Muslim) candidates to help BJP.

"It is not politics, it is a deal between JDS and BJP. Kumaraswamy does not do anything without a deal. He is a dealer," he told reporters late yesterday evening at the Bengaluru International Airport.

He was replying to a query on Kumaraswamy hitting out at Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for orchestrating "political genocide" of Muslim leaders in Congress party.

Further turning on the heat against Kumaraswamy, Khan accused him of collecting money from Byrathi Suresh, an independent candidate, to defeat Iqbal Ahmed Saradagi in the legislative council polls in 2012.

"Who supported Byrathi Suresh? How much money was taken from him? With the help of ex-Chikkanayakanahalli MLA Suresh, the meeting was fixed at UB City flat. How much money was taken then? It was for defeating Saradagi, wasn't it? Doesn't he (Kumaraswammy) know? Siddaramaiah did not defeat Saradagi, but JDS who defeated him. Invite Kumaraswamy for a debate on this," he said.

Kumaraswamy had alleged Siddaramaiah was responsible for the defeat of Saradagi, a protege of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in the legislative council polls in 2012.

Kumaraswamy also had blamed Siddaramaiah for clandestinely working for Byrathi and defeating CK Abdul Rehman, the official candidate of the Congress and grandson of late CK Jaffer Sharief, in the byelection to Hebbal assembly constituency in 2016.

He also held Siddaramaiah responsible for the ouster of Roshan Baig from the party. "The only reason for doing this was that he had questioned the state leadership's poor performance in the last Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Baig himself had blamed Siddaramaiah for his suspension from Karnataka Congress.

Kumaraswamy also had rapped Siddarmaiah for insulting Tanvir Sait, who was making sincere efforts to empower the secular forces in the polity.

The supporters of Sait had protested against Siddaramaiah for serving their leader notice for attempting to forge an alliance with JDS for the Mysuru mayoral election in February this year.

Kumaraswamy had also blamed Siddaramaiah for the six years suspension of MA Salim who had linked KPCC President DK Shivakumar to an irrigation scam as a minister and defended VS Ugrappa who entertained his conversation.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 9,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 9: The 16-year-old boy, who was hit by a bullet when his father Rajesh Prabhu opened fire at two of his employees on October 5, passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru on October 8.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that the boy died around 5 a.m. He was a class 10 student. The body was taken to the mortuary at the Government Wenlock Hospital for post-mortem.

Police said that when Rajesh Prabhu had opened fire outside his logistics firm, Vaishnavi X’press Cargo Private Limited at Morgan’s Gate, with a licenced weapon, he missed the target (two employees). One of the bullets hit the head of his son Sudheendra. Rajesh Prabhu was arrested on October 7.

On the night of October 5, Rajesh Prabhu complained of chest pain and was admitted to the private hospital where Sudheendra was undergoing treatment. After being discharged on October 7, police said, he was arrested for offences under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code, and Section 30 of the Arms Act.

When he was produced in the II JMFC court, his counsel filed an application seeking permission to admit his client to a hospital for further treatment. The court granted permission and he was re-admitted to the private hospital.

Earlier on October 5, Rajesh Prabhu and Sudheendra went to the office on learning that two employees had a heated exchange of words with Rajesh Prabhu’s wife Shantala over payment of ₹4,000. While Sudheendra had allegedly slapped the duo, Rajesh Prabhu reportedly opened two rounds of fire with his licenced 0.32 bore pistol. One of the bullets hit Sudheendra on the head.

News Network
October 11,2021

Jammu, Oct 11: In one of the bloodiest encounters this year, five Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed during an anti-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Poonch district on Monday.

A defence spokesman said the operation was launched in a village close to Dera Ki Gali in Surankote, Poonch, during early hours of Monday following inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

“The hiding terrorists opened heavy fire on the search parties resulting in critical injuries to a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four other ranks. They died from their injuries,” he said.

There are reports that a group of heavily-armed militants have managed to sneak from across the Line of Control (LoC) and are hiding in Chamrer forest in Poonch, sources said. Reinforcements of both Army and police, including senior officers, have rushed to the spot.

News Network
October 6,2021

New Delhi, Oct 6: The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas on Wednesday were hiked by ₹15 per cylinder -- the fourth straight increase in rates in less than two months.

The new rate of 5kg cylinder is now ₹502. The new rates are effective from today.

Subsidised as well as non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹899.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a report by ANI.

This is the fourth straight increase in prices in less than two months. Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were hiked by ₹25 per cylinder on October 1.

The latest increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to ₹205 per cylinder.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

Meanwhile, the Petrol price on Wednesday was increased by 26-30 paise per litre and diesel by 34-37 paise a litre across the country.

