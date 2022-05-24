  1. Home
  ZP-TP polls: HC grants 12 weeks to Karnataka govt to complete delimitation, reservation exercise

ZP-TP polls: HC grants 12 weeks to Karnataka govt to complete delimitation, reservation exercise

News Network
May 24, 2022

Bengaluru, May 24: The Karnataka High Court has given 12 weeks' time to the State Government for the delimitation exercise and to prepare the reservation list for the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats.

The HC accepted the 12 weeks time sought by the state in the memo filed before it. The Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC) had approached the HC following the Supreme Court directions to hold the elections immediately.

The state government had constituted a delimitation panel and a backward classes commission under the chairmanship of a retired judge, the HC was informed. The SEC accepted the government's proposal.

The HC made it clear to the government that it cannot seek an extension.

The HC directed the SEC to announce the elections within a week after the government completes the delimitation and reservation exercise. 

Agencies
May 10,2022

Colombo, May 10: Sri Lanka's former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is facing calls for his arrest from Opposition politicians for inciting violence against peaceful anti-government protesters that claimed at least eight lives, left over 200 people injured and saw arson attacks on the homes of several politicians.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, resigned as Sri Lankan Prime Minister on Monday amid unprecedented economic turmoil, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital.

The resignation of the prime minister has automatically annulled the Cabinet and the country is currently being run by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Mahinda Rajapaksa has been accused by the Opposition of inciting the ruling party mobs to attack peaceful protesters by making a defiant speech while addressing several thousands of his supporters to deflect calls for his resignation.

“Rajapaksa (Mahinda) must be arrested and brought before the law," M A Sumanthiran, the main Tamil legislator, said in a message.

The same sentiments were expressed by former President Maithripala Sirisena and the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party's leader Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

“He must be arrested for encouraging violence. There was no reason to attack the peaceful protesters," Sirisena said.

At least eight people were killed in the violence. The Colombo national hospital said at least 217 people had been admitted for treatment.

One of the protesters who had been brutally assaulted by the Rajapaksa supporters remains in a very critical condition.

Mahinda Rajapaksa later resigned, saying he was making way for his brother president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to set up an all-party interim government.

There were reports from all parts of the island of arson attacks on the homes of ruling party politicians, including on the ancestral house of the Rajapaksa family in the deep southern district of Hambantota.

Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksa vacated the Temple Trees, the official residence of the prime minister, Tuesday morning, according to media reports.

The police on Monday used tear gas and fired in the air to stop a mob which was trying to break into Temple Trees, the office cum residence of the prime minister.

An all-island curfew, which was scheduled to be lifted on Tuesday, was extended last night until Wednesday as arson attacks were reported from most parts of the country.

Army chief General Shavendra Silva called for calm and said the necessary action would be taken to maintain law and order.

In the current state of emergency, the troops are given extensive powers to arrest people.

The Opposition parties urged the reconvening of Parliament before the scheduled date of May 17.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena also requested the President to immediately summon Parliament.

The trade unions announced that they would launch a continuous strike from Tuesday to protest against the government-backed crackdown on the peaceful protests.

The violence occurred as pressure mounted on the embattled government led by President Gotabaya to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking the resignation of President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. This is the second time that an emergency was declared in Sri Lanka in just over a month as the island nation was in the grip of the worst economic crisis.

News Network
May 22,2022

Islamabad, May 22: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan once again praised India for buying discounted oil from Russia despite being a key member of a US-led Quad alliance.

"Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses," Khan said in a tweet.

"This is what our government was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy," he added.

In a second tweet, Khan claimed that for his government, "Pakistan's interest was supreme but unfortunately the local Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs bowed to external pressure, forcing a regime change and are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin".

The former premier also tagged to his tweet a South Asia Index report, saying: "After buying discounted oil from Russia, the Indian government reduced petrol price by 9.5 rupees per litre, Diesel price has also been reduced by 7 rupees per litre."

Michael Kugelman, a scholar of South Asian affairs at the Wilson Centre, Washington, also referred to this report, saying: "This is why Khan was praising India during his final days as Prime Minister."

He pointed out that Khan wanted to import wheat and eventually gas from Russia, Dawn reported. 

News Network
May 11,2022

Mangaluru, May 11: The Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi has said that mosques in the region will abide by the guidelines of the Supreme Court with regard to the use of loudspeakers for Azaan.

Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, the committee president K S Mohammed Masood said: “The Supreme Court had issued guidelines for using loudspeakers with prescribed decibel levels from 6 am to 10 pm, which will be adhered to.”

“Azaan is a call to offer prayer at prescribed times of the day and has been followed since the last several centuries. The Muslim Central Committee has directed all the Jamaaths to adhere to the guidelines,” he said.

“As president of the Kudroli Jamiya Masjid, I have directed the Kudroli masjid to completely stop using loudspeakers for the Azaan from Wednesday, May 11, itself," Masood said. 

Owing to the controversy created by Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik on playing Suprabhata and bhajans in Hindu places of worship to counter Azaan, the use of loudspeakers in all the places of worship has been restricted now, he alleged.

Condemning Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik for attempting to create communal disturbance in the name of azaan, Mr Masood said the Muslim Central Committee has written to the government through Deputy Commissioner seeking clarification on whether Muthalik is permitted to enter the district as several districts in the state had imposed restrictions on his entry to their respective districts.

Mr Masood said during 'Hindu Samajotsava' in Mangaluru, the Muslim Central Committee had offered juice to the participants while during Allahabad High Court judgement on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid in 2019, the VHP, Bajrang Dal, and Muslim Central Committee had resolved to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of the judgement. “We want peace, harmony and brotherhood to prevail in the society,” he said. 

