  12 covid positive students to write SSLC exams in DK, Udupi

News Network
July 18, 2021

Mangaluru, July 18: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have made elaborate preparations for the smooth conduct of the SSLC examination to be held on July 19 and 22. 

Officials of the department of public instruction confirmed that arrangements have been made for the infected children to write the exam. 

According to data available with the department, 12 students who have tested positive for Covid-19, will be writing the exam in these two districts.

While nine among them are in Dakshina Kannada, three are in Udupi district. 

News Network
July 9,2021

karkala.jpg

Udupi, July 9: A Congress worker from Karkala in Udupi who was allegedly subjected to atrocities by police after summoning him to the station over a Facebook post offending soldiers, has been admitted to the hospital.

The victim Radhakrishna who hails from Hirgana in Karkala had shared Facebook posts criticising the Union and state governments in his Facebook page while he was working for a private company in Bengaluru, it has been alleged.

But in August 2020 some miscreants by creating a fake Facebook ID in his name had made offensive posts against soldiers. Radhakrishna himself had lodged complaints in this regard at the Uttara Gangammana Gudi station of Bengaluru on 26-8-2020 and then again on 4-9-2020 as per the request of the cops.

Later, the police had secured his statements. Meanwhile, he had lost his job and had returned to Karkala. He had even suffered a heart attack following which he had undergone a surgery for implanting stent in April this year.

It is said he was summoned to the Karkala police station recently. Though he had visited the station twice, the station officer was not present. His family has alleged that he was all of a sudden attacked by a police officer Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla has alleged that Radhakrishna was assaulted at the behest of the BJP MLA and sought stern action against the guilty in this case.

In a tweet on Friday, former chief minister and leader of the opposition CM Siddaramaiah has condemned the incident and has demanded thorough probe to secure justice to the Congress worker.

News Network
July 13,2021

Bengaluru, July 13: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday pitched for bringing in a new population policy in Karnataka, on the lines of party ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh, to curb growing population amid limited natural resources.

"It is high time Karnataka brings in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population," Ravi, who is also a ruling BJP MLA from Chikkamagaluru said in a tweet.

"With the limited natural resources available, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population explosion," he said.

State Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had said that a decision will be taken after discussion and deliberation.

Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030 was recently unveiled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to steady the growing population in the state and reduce maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner.

A draft of the Uttar Pradesh population control bill has also been uploaded on the state law commission website.

Assam, which is another BJP-ruled state, too has announced that it will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state. 

News Network
July 17,2021

Mangaluru, July 17: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday met a class 10 student, who had complained about not being allowed to appear for the board exams by her school due to non-payment of fees, and assured to help her.

The girl from Hanumanthapura in Koratagere was studying in a private school in Dakshina Kannada district, but due to the poor financial condition of the family caused by the Covid-19 induced lockdown, she was unable to pay the fees, sources in the education department said.

In an email to Suresh Kumar recently, the girl stated that she was denied entry to the school as she did not pay the hostel fees.

"Due to the dues of last year's school fees (accommodation and meals), I have been denied admission this year. I don't need any concessions. It's enough to give us time. My parents will pay it (dues). I have scored 96 per cent in 9th standard. Please give me an opportunity to write the 10th standard exam," the girl wrote to the minister.

As the matter came to Suresh Kumar's notice, he called the girl over phone and assured her necessary assistance.

On Saturday, the minister met the girl and told her that she still has the chance to appear for the supplementary examination.

Suresh Kumar also told her that there are many children facing problems like her and there was no need to panic or worry about fees as there was a way out, a source in the minister's office said.

The Karnataka government has decided to hold the SSLC exam on July 19 and 22. Unlike the conventional exam, this time the test will be conducted using OMR sheets. The three-hour exam on July 19 will cover the three core subjects namely, Maths, Science and Social Science.

The exam on July 22 will be in languages such as English, Kannada, Sanskrit and other subjects.

The government, which gave general promotion to the students from one to nine and PUC-1 and PUC-2 students, decided to conduct the SSLC exam saying it is crucial for students to choose their stream.  

