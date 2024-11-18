  1. Home
  2. 14-year-old boy struck by lightning while sitting outside home in Dakshina Kannada

November 18, 2024

Mangaluru: A 14-year-old boy, Subodh, tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning while sitting outside his home in Kedila village, Bantwal taluk, on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 5:30 PM while Subodh, an 8th-grade student at Kalladka Shriram High School, was seated outside his house. Lightning struck him, leaving him unconscious. 

Family members rushed him to a nearby clinic and later to a private hospital in Puttur, where doctors confirmed his death upon arrival.

The boy's body was sent to Puttur Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Tahsildar Archana Bhat has directed revenue officials to assist the grieving family. Vitla Revenue Inspector Prashanth Shetty, Village Administrative Officer Anil Kumar, Kedila Panchayat President Harish Valtaje, and panchayat members visited the family to offer their condolences and support.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the unpredictability of nature’s fury, leaving a community mourning the untimely loss of a young life.

November 14,2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday backed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his claim that the BJP had offered Rs 50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs in an attempt to "topple" the state government.

Addressing reporters here, Shivakumar, also the Congress state president, said, “The BJP indeed lured 50 Congress MLAs with Rs 50 crore each.”

He defended Siddaramaiah’s statement and said the Congress MLAs were briefed about the BJP’s alleged 'Operation Lotus', a term used to describe the BJP's attempts to destabilise ruling governments through horse-trading.

“Some of our MLAs informed the Chief Minister about this matter, and he, in turn, shared it with the media,” Shivakumar said.

At an event in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah reiterated the claim that "none of the Congress MLAs had accepted the offer".

He also accused the BJP of filing false cases against him in a bid to "remove him and overthrow his government".

The BJP has yet to respond to the allegations.

November 5,2024

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB) has initiated the groundwork for the much-anticipated Mangaluru Water Metro Project (MWMP). The project, which was first announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the state budget presentation, aims to introduce water-based public transport along the Gurupur and Netravathi rivers in Mangaluru.

The proposed Mangaluru Water Metro will follow in the footsteps of Kochi's successful Water Metro system, which has become a model for eco-friendly and efficient urban transport in India. The KMB will now conduct necessary feasibility studies to assess how this concept can be adapted to Mangaluru's unique geographical and urban landscape.

A 30-Kilometer Stretch Connecting 17 Key Locations
According to a senior officer from KMB, the project will span a 30-kilometer route that connects key points across the rivers and coastline. The water metro service will cover locations such as Bajal, Kulur Bridge, New Mangaluru Port, Sultan Battery, Tannirbhavi, Old Port, Hoige Bazaar, and Someshwar Temple. The service aims to link 17 important points, benefiting both daily commuters and tourists. This initiative not only seeks to reduce congestion in Mangaluru but also promises to boost tourism and recreational activities by providing an alternative mode of transport.

Focus on Eco-Friendly and Efficient Water Transport
The Mangaluru Water Metro will feature modern catamaran boats, which may be powered by electric or diesel engines. These boats will be equipped with essential amenities to ensure smooth and safe operations. The project’s emphasis on sustainability means that the boat fleet will be designed to minimize environmental impact, making water transport both eco-friendly and economically viable.

Feasibility Study to Shape Project Design
The initial feasibility report will cover several crucial aspects, including the placement of water metro stations. These locations will be chosen based on factors such as passenger demand, availability of land, connectivity to other transport modes, and sustainability. A detailed LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey will further aid in mapping the river routes and surrounding areas, providing precise data for the project’s planning phase.

In addition to assessing operational needs, the feasibility study will also project future demand for water metro services over the next 25 years. By exploring various scenarios, planners can ensure that the water metro is designed to accommodate both current and future user requirements.

Special Purpose Vehicle for Project Management
The report is expected to recommend creating a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to manage the project. This independent entity would help secure funding, attract investors, and ensure professional oversight, enhancing the project's credibility and long-term viability.

What is the Mangaluru Water Metro Project?
The Mangaluru Water Metro Project aims to introduce a sustainable water-based public transport system to alleviate traffic congestion in the city and promote tourism. Inspired by the Kochi Water Metro, the project will create a seamless and eco-friendly transport option along the Gurupur and Netravathi rivers, covering key points across the city’s riverside and coastal areas.

Once operational, the Mangaluru Water Metro will offer a modern, efficient, and scenic alternative to road transport, helping transform urban mobility in the city while boosting tourism and reducing environmental impact.

November 4,2024

In a tragic turn of events, a young spectator lost his life during a bull-taming event, Kobbari Hori, at Chigalli in Mundgod taluk, Uttara Kannada, on Saturday. 

Parameshwar Siddappa Harijan, aged 22, was fatally gored by a marauding bull during the event, which had drawn large crowds as part of the Deepavali festival celebrations.

With thousands of spectators lining the path to witness the action, the event took a horrific turn when the bull charged directly at Parameshwar, inflicting severe injuries. 

Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, Parameshwar tragically succumbed to his wounds on the way.

In response to the fatal accident, another bull-taming event scheduled for the evening in Mundgod town was promptly cancelled, as shock and grief swept through the community following the heartbreaking incident.

