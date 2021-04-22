  1. Home
  2. 16-year old boy to head Udupi’s Shiroor mutt

coastaldigest.com news network
April 22, 2021

mutt.jpg

Udupi, Apr 22: Three years after the death of Shiroor mutt chief Swami Lakshmivara Teertha, a 16-year old boy has been named as his successor by Sode mutt seer Sri Vishwavallabha Teertha.

Shiroor mutt is one of the 'Ashta' (eight) mutts of Udupi.

Lakshmivara Teertha died on July 19, 2018, without naming a successor.

Vishwavallabha Teertha, seer of Sode mutt, the 'Dwandva' Mutt of Shiroor, has been handling the mutt's activities.

As per custom, the 'dwandva' mutt seer is authorised to name the successor.

At a press meet in Udupi on Wednesday, the Sode seer introduced Aniruddha Saralatthaya, a class X student, who will be the next head of the Shiroor mutt.

Vishwavallabha Teertha said the parents of Aniruddha have themselves taught him the Vedas.

Aniruddha, who has been interested in religious activities right from his childhood, is also familiar with the rituals and traditional celebrations of the mutt, he said.

Aniruddha expressed his wish to become a seer at the Shiroor mutt to his parents.

His father Uday Kumar Saralatthaya and mother Srividya took their son's intentions seriously and went through his horoscope.

After spiritual contemplation, they came to know that their son is destined to become a seer.

The Saratthalya family belongs to Nidle village in Dharmashala of Dakshina Kannada district.

Vishwavallabha Teertha said when he verified the background, character, knowledge, enthusiasm in spirituality and horoscope of Aniruddha, he could know that Aniruddha is suitable in all senses for the position of pontiff of Shiroor mutt.

The 'Sanyasa Deekshe' and coronation ceremony of the new seer will be held for four days from May 11 to 14.

The 'Deekshe' ritual will be held on May 13 and the coronation will be held between 12.35 PM and 12.50 PM on May 14, he said.

On the opposition from some quarters against appointing a minor as the mutt chief, Viswavallabha Teertha said 'Bala Sanyas' is the legacy of 'Ashta mutts' of Udupi.

"I have discussed the matter with the seers of other mutts and no one raised any objection," he said.

"This is what Lord Sri Vittala of Shiroor mutt wants and I have asked Aniruddha to completely devote himself to the daily pooja of Lord Sri Krishna," Viswavallabha Teertha said.

News Network
April 9,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Bus services were hit in Karnataka for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the stalemate between the employees of the road transport corporations, who are on an indefinite strike on wage related issues, and the state government continued.

With the government on Thursday evening reiterating that it was not possible to fulfil their demand for the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission report, RTC employees have decided to continue with the strike.

As employees belonging to all the four transport corporations did not attend duty, buses continued to remain off the roads across the state, including Bengaluru, affecting daily commuters.

Passengers travelling to and from distant areas and office-goers were the most affected.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles were seen providing services to stranded passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

However, the number of passengers using private buses continued to remain scarce in the city, as people were using their own vehicles or were seen using cabs, Metro and auto rickshaws, especially in the city areas, private operators said.

Metro has increased the frequency of its services between 7 am and 9 pm.

Amid threats of ESMA and "no work no pay", very few RTC workers have returned to work and buses are said to be operating on some routes in the city along with police escort, sources said, adding that there are similar reports from few other places in the state.

Transport Department Principal Secretary Anjum Parvez on Thursday had said as a temporary arrangement, employees who have retired in the last two years have been requested to come back to service.

"They should be physically fit, medical and eye tests will be done."

Also requesting employees to get back to work, as the government has fuliffed 8 of their 9 demands and has decided for 8 per cent salary increase as an interim relief, he had said that per day loss because of the strike is about Rs 20 crore.

RTCs that have been warning employees about continuing with the strike, have started taking action against trainee employees and are issuing notice for absence from work.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 13,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 13: At least three fishermen were killed and nine others reported missing after a suspected foreign container ship rammed into their fishing boat 43 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast on Monday.

The Coast Guard brought ashore two rescued fishermen to Mangaluru by Tuesday.

The boat IFB Rabah, owned by Mamantakath Jaffar, had sailed from Kerala’s Beypore on Sunday with 14 migrant fishermen on board. The boat overturned after being hit by the ship around midnight.

Kasaragod fisheries deputy director Satheesan P V said that the two rescued men don’t have any major injuries. They have been identified as Sunil Das of Bengal and Velmurugan of TN.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 12,2021

Koppal/Bengaluru, Apr 12: Leader of the opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah today said that the lockdown hinted by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is not a solution to control the virus.

Speaking to newspersons here, he alleged that it was due to negligence of the government, the covid-19 is surging.

Stating that the Lockdown is not a solution, he alleged that there is no proper testing of the people arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala. At least now the government should come forward to take strict measures to control the second wave of covid-19, otherwise it will be very difficult to control it in the coming days.

Earlier today Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government could impose lockdown if the necessity arises.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bidar.

Reacting to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, which saw the numbers breaching 10,000 on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government.

"(I told him) we have imposed night curfew in the districts where the coronavirus cases are rising," Yediyurappa said.

He insisted that people should wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't cooperate then we will initiate stringent measures, which people should not give scope for. I want people to cooperate with us," Yediyurappa said.

To a question, if the Technical Advisory Committee had recommended a lockdown, Yediyurappa reiterated that people have to understand and cooperate.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters that the government was not inclined to a lockdown and wanted people to cooperate.

"Neither I nor the Chief Minister is saying that we will do it (lockdown). All we are saying is don't compel us to push to that extreme. Our government is not at all willing to impose lockdown," he clarified.

He also said that if people cooperate the second wave of coronavirus can be defeated.

The talk of lockdown came following reports that the Technical Advisory Committee has recommended lockdown for a brief period to contain the coronavirus.

Sudhakar had on Sunday said that the cases may touch around 25,000 to 30,000 by the month-end.

