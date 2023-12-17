1.77 lakh beneficiaries avail social security schemes in Dakshina Kannada

Coastal district of Dakshina Kannada has 1,77,026 beneficiaries, who are availing benefits of various social security schemes, according to deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP.

Beneficiaries, including senior citizens, widows, physically challenged and underprivileged people have been receiving financial aid under various schemes through direct benefit transfers through their bank accounts.

The revenue department in Dakshina Kannada was not able to transfer benefits of various government schemes to the bank accounts of 18,577 beneficiaries, as their bank accounts were not linked to their Aadhaar numbers as on June 1.

However, the revenue department carried out a drive, and at present only 1,534 bank accounts are yet to be linked with Aadhaar numbers, he said, adding that the campaign will continue to link bank accounts of all social security scheme beneficiaries with their Aadhar numbers.

Under the senior citizens pension scheme, the district has 37,231 beneficiaries. While senior citizens of the age group of 60-64 years receive Rs 600 per month, those above 64 years are given Rs 1,200 a month. Meanwhile, as many as 49,062 widows in the district are receiving honorarium of Rs 800 a month.

As many as 17,751 beneficiaries have been availing the benefits of the disabled pension scheme in the district. Those who have more than 75% disabilities are eligible to receive Rs 1,400, and those who have mental disabilities are given Rs 2,000 per month.

Under the Sandhya Suraksha scheme, 62,907 beneficiaries above 65 years in the district are availing Rs 1,200 per month. Under the Manaswini Scheme, 6,228 beneficiaries, including unmarried and separated women have been receiving benefits, the DC said.