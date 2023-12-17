  1. Home
  1.77 lakh beneficiaries avail social security schemes in Dakshina Kannada

December 17, 2023

Coastal district of Dakshina Kannada has 1,77,026 beneficiaries, who are availing benefits of various social security schemes, according to deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP. 

Beneficiaries, including senior citizens, widows, physically challenged and underprivileged people have been receiving financial aid under various schemes through direct benefit transfers through their bank accounts.

The revenue department in Dakshina Kannada was not able to transfer benefits of various government schemes to the bank accounts of 18,577 beneficiaries, as their bank accounts were not linked to their Aadhaar numbers as on June 1. 

However, the revenue department carried out a drive, and at present only 1,534 bank accounts are yet to be linked with Aadhaar numbers, he said, adding that the campaign will continue to link bank accounts of all social security scheme beneficiaries with their Aadhar numbers.

Under the senior citizens pension scheme, the district has 37,231 beneficiaries. While senior citizens of the age group of 60-64 years receive Rs 600 per month, those above 64 years are given Rs 1,200 a month. Meanwhile, as many as 49,062 widows in the district are receiving honorarium of Rs 800 a month. 

As many as 17,751 beneficiaries have been availing the benefits of the disabled pension scheme in the district. Those who have more than 75% disabilities are eligible to receive Rs 1,400, and those who have mental disabilities are given Rs 2,000 per month.

Under the Sandhya Suraksha scheme, 62,907 beneficiaries above 65 years in the district are availing Rs 1,200 per month. Under the Manaswini Scheme, 6,228 beneficiaries, including unmarried and separated women have been receiving benefits, the DC said.

December 10,2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused the Centre of targeting only the Congress and not the BJP, in the wake of seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to over Rs 200 crore from premises allegedly linked to Jharkhand Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

He was reacting to the recent Income Tax raids on the entities linked to Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu in Jharkhand and Odisha.

"They (BJP led central government) are only targeting Congress. Let them raid BJP leaders as well. Only then will it be known how much (ill-gotten wealth) they have," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The CM said whoever amasses black money is wrong, according to the Income Tax Act. Let the I-T department take action as per law.

However, Siddaramaiah's grouse was that the central agencies were selectively targeting the Congress.

"Why their action is aimed at only Congress leaders and not BJP? Huge money will be found if BJP people are raided," the Chief Minister said.

A huge pile of cash has been recovered so far in the searches conducted by the Income Tax department against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited and entities linked to it.

Premises linked to Sahu were also covered as part of the searches, according to officials.

The seizure amount is expected to reach Rs 290 crore, making it the 'highest-ever' black money haul by any agency in a single operation, they added.

December 14,2023

In a dramatic incident near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an oil tanker hailing from south India’s coastal city of Mangaluru, managed to evade two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi army. 

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, Ardmore Encounter, was carrying a shipment of Indian-manufactured jet fuel destined for either Rotterdam in the Netherlands or Gavle, Sweden, media reports claimed.

The attack marks the first time that Houthi fighters have targeted an energy shipment bound for the Suez Canal. The incident escalated tensions as an American warship reportedly shot down a suspected Houthi drone during the attack. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the crew, the report stated.

The vessel, owned and operated by Ardmore Shipping Corp, had an armed security crew on board, which successfully repelled skiffs attempting to board the ship. Ardmore Shipping confirmed the attack in a statement, assuring that all crew members are safe, and the vessel remains fully operational with no loss of cargo or damage.

"No one boarded the vessel and all crew members are safe and accounted for," the statement said. "The vessel remains fully operational with no loss of cargo or damage on board."

It added, "Ardmore is in close contact with the relevant authorities and military assistance is now in the area providing support as required."

The jet fuel shipment was sourced from Shell MRPL Aviation Fuels & Services Ltd, a joint venture between Shell and India's state-owned oil company, ONGC. The fuel was en route to Europe when the incident occurred.

The Houthi fighters have been actively targeting ships near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, with this assault representing a significant escalation. The fighters have recently threatened to attack vessels travelling to or from Israel, although no immediate connection was established between the Ardmore Encounter incident and Israel.

Global shipping has become increasingly vulnerable with the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, posing a risk of wider regional conflict. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial maritime passage, sees nearly 10% of all globally traded oil pass through it, along with an estimated $1 trillion in goods annually.

This incident follows a missile attack on a Norwegian-flagged tanker on Monday (December 11) night in the same region. Analysts suggest that the Houthis may be attempting to bolster their diminishing popular support after years of civil war in Yemen.

As tensions rise, concerns loom over the potential impact on the tentative ceasefire between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's exiled government. The proximity of these incidents to the Arab world's poorest nation raises fears of renewed conflict in the region. 

December 8,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 8: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 shook parts of Vijayapura district in north Karnataka bordering Maharashtra on Friday morning, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

According to the KSNDMC statement, the tremor was felt at 6.52 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was 4.3 kilometre south-east of Ukumanal village in Vijayapura Taluk of the district.

The Seismic Intensity map of the above earthquake from the epicentre show that the intensity observed is low, and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 40-50 km from the epicentre, it said.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone-3 and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude and intensity observed are low," the statement said. 

