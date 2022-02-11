22-year-old IT employee hangs herself in Udupi

Ummar Farook Manipura, an Indian expatriate died in Jakarta, Indonesia on Feb.8, 2022 due to cardiac arrest. He originally hails from Manipura via Katapady in Udupi district of Karnataka. He was a businessman.

He was alone at his room in Jakarta while he breathed his last. He was lying dead on the ground in his room when a cleaning lady came to the flat for cleaning. She immediately informed the locals. The family of the deceased in Udupi was also informed.

Since there were no relatives or friends except few locals in Jakarta, the bereaved family contacted social worker and lawyer, Adv. P.A.Hameed Padubidri in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to extend his help through the Indian Embassy in Indonesia in arranging for airlifting the mortal remains to India or for the burial of the body in Jakarta.

He reached out to the Indian Embassy in Jakarta for informing about Ummar Farook's death in Jakarta and for doing all the legal formalities to dispose the body. He also tweeted and sent messages to the officials in helm including the Ambassador letting them know the death news. As such, the Embassy took affirmative action and with the help of few locals, the body was buried on February 9, 2022 at local time 9am in the grave yard of local Mosque at Daerah Khusus Ibukota in Jakarta. The body was not able to be airlifted due to the current covid situation and other additional formalities.

He left for Indonesia from India around 4 years ago and was doing some small business over there. Sources informed that he never came back to his hometown after his arrival to Indonesia. His co-brother also passed away just recently.

The deceased is survived by his parents, wife and two sons.

Adv P A Hameed appreciated and thanked Mrs. Deepa Jain (Head of Chancery), Mr. R.C.Mishra & Mr. Rana (Consular Wing) of the Indian Embassy for their prompt action in this regard. They promised that the Indian Embassy in Jakarta is ready to extend their all needed post-death assistances and supports including the issuance of required documents along with the death certificate.

A.K.Sayyadali Padubidri, Anwar Sayyadali and Mohammed Fazil (deceased’s son) also did their respective voluntarisms and efforts from the deceased home.