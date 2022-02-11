  1. Home
  2. 22-year-old IT employee hangs herself in Udupi

22-year-old IT employee hangs herself in Udupi

News Network
February 11, 2022

Udupi, Feb 11: A 22-year-old woman from Padubidri in Kaup taluk of Udupi district died by suicide in her resident on Thursday February 10. 

It is learnt that Sowjanya hanged herself from a noose she made by using a sari, the other end of which was tied to a metal hook in the roof ceiling.

She resorted to the extreme step when her parents had been to Surathkal. The incident came to light after her parents returned home during late afternoon hours.

Sowjanya was working for Wipro Ltd, Bengaluru. Due to covid upheavals, she was working from home. 

A case has been registered at Padubidri police station and investigations are on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 6,2022

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya urged the Karnataka government to book sedition cases against three Congress leaders Tanvir Sait, U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The MLA, who intimate photos with a nurse had gone viral, accused the Congress leaders of instigating girl students of the Muslim community to attend classes wearing hijabs.

Speaking to media persons in Honnali town on Sunday, he alleged that some terrorist organisation is behind this development and it wants to harm communal harmony in the state. 

So girl students of the Muslim community started attending classes wearing hijab recently, he said.

He also said that the state government would not allow Karnataka to become Taliban.

Comments

Wellwisher
 - 
Sunday, 6 Feb 2022

Arrest this sexy scandal criminal under posco put him behind bar atleast 2years.
Then only he will understood about Indian constitution.
After all nagpur sewak followers of godse.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 11,2022

udupi.jpg

Ummar Farook Manipura, an Indian expatriate died in Jakarta, Indonesia on Feb.8, 2022 due to cardiac arrest. He originally hails from Manipura via Katapady in Udupi district of Karnataka. He was a businessman.

He was alone at his room in Jakarta while he breathed his last. He was lying dead on the ground in his room when a cleaning lady came to the flat for cleaning. She immediately informed the locals. The family of the deceased in Udupi was also informed.

Since there were no relatives or friends except few locals in Jakarta, the bereaved family contacted social worker and lawyer, Adv. P.A.Hameed Padubidri in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to extend his help through the Indian Embassy in Indonesia in arranging for airlifting the mortal remains to India or for the burial of the body in Jakarta. 

He reached out to the Indian Embassy in Jakarta for informing about Ummar Farook's death in Jakarta and for doing all the legal formalities to dispose the body. He also tweeted and sent messages to the officials in helm including the Ambassador letting them know the death news. As such, the Embassy took affirmative action and with the help of few locals, the body was buried on February 9, 2022 at local time 9am in the grave yard of local Mosque at Daerah Khusus Ibukota in Jakarta. The body was not able to be airlifted due to the current covid situation and other additional formalities. 

He left for Indonesia from India around 4 years ago and was doing some small business over there. Sources informed that he never came back to his hometown after his arrival to Indonesia. His co-brother also passed away just recently. 

The deceased is survived by his parents, wife and two sons. 

Adv P A Hameed appreciated and thanked Mrs. Deepa Jain (Head of Chancery), Mr. R.C.Mishra & Mr. Rana (Consular Wing) of the Indian Embassy for their prompt action in this regard. They promised that the Indian Embassy in Jakarta is ready to extend their all needed post-death assistances and supports including the issuance of required documents along with the death certificate. 

A.K.Sayyadali Padubidri, Anwar Sayyadali and Mohammed Fazil (deceased’s son) also did their respective voluntarisms and efforts from the deceased home.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 4,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Amid two colleges in Udupi district facing criticism for barring hijab clad girls from entering classes, the government of Karnataka has decided to issue a strict dress code for government pre-university colleges.

The Department of Pre University Education is waiting for the court direction on forming a committee. However, highly placed sources said that it has been decided to make uniforms mandatory from the coming year.

“Even now, 75% of PU colleges have uniforms with the School Development and Management Committees (SDMC) deciding on them. From the next academic year, it will be compulsory,” said an official of the department.

Officials said girls could wear chudidar with dupatta while boys have to wear formal trousers and shirts. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said: “We are considering making uniforms compulsory for PUC as we cannot allow academics and equality to be affected. We will decide after the panel is formed and its decisions are submitted.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.