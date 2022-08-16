  1. Home
  2. 28-yr-old man kills wife during Udupi trip for refusing physical intimacy, dumps body in Shiradi

News Network
August 17, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 17: A 28-year-old man, who had entered marital life just nine months ago, allegedly murdered his wife after taking her on a trip to Udupi. It is learnt that the accused was frustrated because his wife was denying him sex. 

The police have managed to arrest the accused, identified as Pruthviraj, a resident of Maruthi Layout in Madiwala. He is from Sitamarhi in Bihar and has been living in Bengaluru for 15 years. He trades in electronics items. 

Pruthviraj walked into Madiwala police station on August 5, looking tense and shaken, and said his wife had been missing since August 3. He told the police his wife Jyothi Kumari was from a village adjacent to his native village of Sitamarhi, and they were married. The couple moved to Bengaluru four months ago and took up a house in Maruthi Layout. 

Pruthviraj claimed Kumari had earlier left home on two earlier occasions but had returned on her own in the evening. For the last few days, he told the police that she had been urging him to move to Delhi, but he had refused as his business was based in Bengaluru. 

On August 3, he said, he found her missing from home, with her phone switched off. He searched for her at the houses of relatives and friends, but couldn’t find her, his complaint claimed. 

When they began investigating, police learnt that the couple had been squabbling often. When they asked Pruthviraj about the fights, he changed his story frequently, and so they detained him. During interrogation, Pruthviraj purportedly told the police that his wife, a graduate, had lied before the wedding that she was 28 while she was 38. Once they were married, Kumari refused physical intimacy with him. He claimed he had forgiven her for lying about her age, but she refused to consummate the marriage. 

Pruthviraj complained he was upset that she was always on the phone. He suspected she liked someone else, and so was not getting physical with him. Kumari allegedly made fun of Pruthviraj and his family. He further claimed Kumari picked fights on some pretext.

Police say a frustrated Pruthviraj took the help of his friend Samir Kumar from Bihar and hatched a plan to kill her. He convinced Kumari to go on a trip to Malpe in Udupi district. The couple and Samir drove to Malpe on August 1. 

While returning to Bengaluru, Pruthviraj and Samir stopped the car in Shiradi Ghat and allegedly strangled her using her dupatta. They dumped her body in the forest and returned to Bengaluru. Police took him to the spot and traced Kumari’s body and sent it for post-mortem.

August 12,2022

ayan.jpg

Mangaluru: Ayaan Saboor Mendon, an 8-year-old adventurer from Mangaluru has became the youngest person in the Gulf Cooperation Council to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. The NRI boy, who is currently studying at the North London Collegiate School in Dubai, made history on August 4 as he unfurled the flags of UAE and India on top of the highest peak in Africa. 

It all started with the passion he inherited from his parents, Vani Mendon and Saboor Ahmed, who accompanied on the gruelling 7-day trek to the peak. It was a biting -10°C. The summit of Mount Kilimanjaro lies at 5895 metres above sea level. 

“We were preparing (to summit) Mount Elbrus before Covid. He tried convincing us to take him but he was just 6 then, which made it nearly impossible,” said Ayaan's mother. However, they promised to take him to another peak soon.

“I started my strength training two years ago to summit a peak," said the young adventurer. "It was a tough journey, but all I knew was I wanted to do it, and my parents supported me in it."

The family, along with guides and helpers, started their journey on July 28 and ascended to a height of 2000 metres to reach the first base camp. “I was all excited as I was undertaking an expedition nearly no children of my age are interested in. The moment we reached the first campsite after trekking for 5 hours, I was confident that I would summit the peak,” Ayaan said.

Vani said that they chose the Northern Circuit route which was much longer than the others. “This route has temperature variations. It was an 8-day trek as we wanted Ayaan’s body to get acclimatized to the climatic conditions and the geography there. So there was a gradual decrease in temperature and oxygen levels,” said Vani.

Ayaan was happy to see the animals, birds, and creatures that he watches on screens and in books. “We passed through the rain forest. I saw animals, birds, and plants. It was truly enchanting. I had a chance to experience different weather conditions- rain, fog, sunny and the extreme cold."

The trip was not without its challenges. Ayaan had to battle altitude sickness and harsh weather conditions. On day 6, the family reached the foothill of the peak, at an altitude of 4713 metres. “The temperature was over -15°C and things started getting worse from there,” said Vani. “We geared up for 10 hours of continuous steep trekking at 1.30 AM. By the time we reached Gilman’s point our bodies gave up and Ayaan was crying as his legs were frozen."

"We asked him if he wants to continue," she said. "All I could hear was, yes and 'I want to reach up there and see how the world looks from there'. We had to motivate him and boost his mental capacity,” added Vani.

It was around 10 am they reached Uhuru point - the highest at Mt Kilimanjaro. To celebrate their achievement, Ayaan and his parents unfurled both the UAE and Indian flags at the summit.

“I am very proud to have done this, and I want to thank my parents, my trainer Tariq and my teachers Chloe Taylor and Kate Rees, and the guides for playing a pivotal role, supporting me, and boosting my spirits,” said Ayaan.

He is proud of his accomplishment and says he hopes the climb will inspire other children to pursue their dreams. “My friends, Let's not be in 'cell', Let's return to mud, adventure, and being healthy," says a flag he held up.

The young climber says he was determined to reach the summit despite the challenges along the way and will continue his journey of climbing peaks. “I want to summit Mount Elbrus next,” said Ayaan.

“If this passion continues, I have plans to make him the youngest climber to summit the 14 highest peaks of the world in the shortest span of time - in 6 months, which will be the world record in both feats,” said Saboor.

The mother said that Ayaan has learned a lot from this expedition. “He had been training for this feat for nearly two years. He used to crib about going for swimming classes, strength training sessions. But now he is all ready for anything. He has realised that he is stronger than he thinks,” said Vani.

August 9,2022

edgah.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 9: A fresh controversy has erupted after Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations should not be allowed at the site on which the Idgah Maidan stands in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

This statement comes after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday passed an order stating that the ownership of the Idgah Maidan near Bengaluru's Chamarajpet belongs to the Revenue department and not the Wakf board.

The former Karnataka Minister, who visited the Idgah Maidan, announced that for the first time in the history the tricolor is being hoisted at the premises of Idgah Maidan.

"The national flag will be hoisted on every occasion of Independence Day and the Republic Day. The Kannada flag will be hoisted on November 1. But Ganesh Chaturthi won't be celebrated here," he said.

He added that he visited the Idgah Maidan with the sole aim of planning for grand celebrations of the 75th Independence day.

Commeting on the BBMP's order which said Idgah Maidan is the property of the Revenue department, the Congress MLA said that the matter will be taken care by the State Wakf board.

Zameer alleged that the media is involved in provoking people over the issue and creating confusion regarding the Idgah Maidan controversy.

However, various Hindutva groups have demanded that since the land on which the Idgah Maidan stands was earlier a playground and the property belongs to the state government, therefore they must be allowed to celebrate Hindu festivals at the site.

The Hindutva groups have also demanded that if the Idgah tower is demolished from the site then it would not lead to communal clashes in future.

August 16,2022

madhuswamy.jpg

Bengaluru: A massive controversy has erupted in Karnataka over the viral audio clip of a sitting minister, in which he is reportedly heard saying that the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai led Karnataka BJP government is not functioning as there are just seven-eight months left for elections.

In the audio clip, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy is heard telling a social worker that the Basavaraj Bommai administration is 'just managing the government' as there are just months left for the Assembly elections in the state. Reacting sharply to his comments, Madhuswamy's Cabinet colleague and Horticulture Minister Munirathna demanded that the Law Minister should resign as he is a part of the same government he has levelled allegations against.

In the purported audio-tape, which has been doing the rounds of Karnataka's political circles, Madhuswamy was approached by a social worker - Bhaskar, who complained that bank officials were demanding Rs 1300 as renewal fees from farmers over a loan of Rs 50,000. "... bank officials are asking for 1300 rupees as renewal fees & keeping this as interest, this is happening across the state," the social worker says.

In response, Madhuswamy says - "What can I do, I am aware of all of this, I had brought these issues to the notice of minister Somashekar, but he's not doing anything. What can we do? They have made me also pay interest not just farmers... Government is not running here; we are just managing somehow as (elections) are just eight months away, we are pushing things along”

"He says that the government is not functioning and only being managed, he must immediately resign as cabinet minister, he's a part of the govt through the cabinet, he is part of all decisions and discussions undertaken in the cabinet meetings, so if he's making such statements he has a role to play as well, being in a responsible position it's wrong to make such statements, if he really feels like this he must resign from his ministry and then speak," Munirathna said told reporters.

