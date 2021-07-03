3 fishermen missing as boat capsizes in Arabian sea

Kasaragod, July 4: Three fishermen are missing after a fishing boat capsizes off Kasaragod coast at wee hours on Sunday.

Reports reaching here said the boat with seven fishermen on board capsized in the Arabian sea off Kizhoor coast near here.

However, four fishermen swam to the shore. Sources said the three men missing are Karthik, Ratgeesh and Sandeep.

The coast guard and fellow fisherfolks are searching for the missing, sources said.