  3 fishermen missing as boat capsizes in Arabian sea

3 fishermen missing as boat capsizes in Arabian sea

News Network
July 4, 2021

Kasaragod, July 4: Three fishermen are missing after a fishing boat capsizes off Kasaragod coast at wee hours on Sunday.

Reports reaching here said the boat with seven fishermen on board capsized in the Arabian sea off Kizhoor coast near here.

However, four fishermen swam to the shore. Sources said the three men missing are Karthik, Ratgeesh and Sandeep.

The coast guard and fellow fisherfolks are searching for the missing, sources said.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 2,2021

Bantwal, July 2: At least three women staff of a medical college and a motorbike rider suffered injuries as medical college bus veered off the road after involving in a collision with a motorbike on Mangalapadavu-Anantady road at Surulimoole, under the limits of Vittla police station in Bantwal taluk. 

The bus belonging to KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, was transporting the staff of staff of Wenlock, KMC and Lady Goschen hospitals and the motorbike was coming from the opposite direction. 

The bike rider has been identified as Zakir, a resident of Irandoor Padil. 

After collision, the driver turned the bus towards the side and it got stuck in a gorge.

There were 13 passengers on board the bus. They were staff nurses hailing from Mangalapadavu, Anantady and Mani areas. Three among them suffered injuries. All the injured were admitted into the Vittal community hospital.

Sleuths of Vittal police station visited the spot.

News Network
June 23,2021

Bengaluru, June 23: All students in degree colleges in Karnataka will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the first or second week of July, after which the institutions would reopen for classes, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said here on Wednesday.

"A committee headed by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has submitted a report covering all aspects, including the third wave. It has recommended opening degree colleges first. Students will be vaccinated in July, after which the classes will begin," Narayan, who heads the Covid-19 Task Force, told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

In a bid to get students to return to colleges, the government has coined the slogan 'Marali College Ge' (Back to colleges), he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government is awaiting the central government guidelines on reopening colleges. He said vaccination for all those aged over 18 in the state is already underway on a priority basis.

To a question on the Delta Plus variant, classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC), Narayan said no mutant of the virus can cause harm to those people who have been vaccinated. He said vaccines are the only way forward and everyone should get inoculated. 

coastaldigest.com news network
June 24,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 24:  Karnataka has reported 3979 fresh cases of the COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic so far in the state to 2823444 on Wednesday.

According to official sources in the last 24-hours as many as 138 persons had succumbed to the pandemic taking the total number of fatalities so far in the state to 34425.

The sources said that while as many as 9768 covid-19 patients got discharged from various hospitals, after being completely recovered from the disease, there are as many as 110523 active cases across the state.

The sources said that among the total number of 138 deaths, Mysuru district reported 22 cases followed by Bengaluru urban district 14, Dakshina Kannada 15, and Ballari and Dharwad districts 10 each.

In the last 24-hours, as many as 161287 persons had undergone the COVID-19 test and the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.46 percent and the case fatality rate accounted for 3.46 per cent.

