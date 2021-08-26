4 arrested for producing fake RT-PCR reports to enter Manglauru

  1. Home
News Network
August 26, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 26: Four people from Kerala were arrested at the Talapady borders for producing fake RT-PCR negative report to enter Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday.

Police said the arrested persons have been identified as Hanin, Adil, Ismail and Abdul Tamim.

All the four had tried to enter Mangaluru after showing an edited RT-PCR report in their mobile phone. Police personnel on scrutinising the document found it was fake. They were later arrested and produced before the court.

As many people who are arriving from Kerala are testing positive for Covid, the administration here has decided to verify the RT-PCR negative reports which they produce.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 25,2021

Udupi, Aug 25: Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi has been selected as a provider of training for frontline Covid warriors to deal with a potential third wave of Covid infections, said Dr Sushil Jathanna, director of the hospital. Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital is the only hospital to be selected to provide this training for people in Udupi.

 The training is sponsored by the National Skill Development Council and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the Association of Healthcare Providers of India. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this customized crash course in June 2021 in order to meet the deficit of skilled Covid frontline workers across the country.

The new job roles identified include basic care support, emergency care support, advance care support, sample collection support, home care support and medical equipment support. The training will include intensive classroom training and on the job training in various settings under the supervision of medical and nursing staff. This initiative will support various state and district administrations in their fight against Covid 19 and will help reduce the excessive workload of doctors and nurses while always being under their supervision.

The cost of the training will be borne by the National Skill Development Council and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Dr Sushil Jathanna said that it was a privilege and honour for Lombard Memorial Hospital to be selected to train frontline Covid warriors and it will enable Lombard Memorial Hospital to contribute towards the fight against the Covid pandemic. 

The training programme will be led by Dr Suja Karkada and Mrs Veena Menezes of Lombard College of Nursing, Udupi. Lombard College of Nursing is one of the prestigious nursing colleges in Udupi and is one of the institutions under the management of Lombard Memorial Hospital, Udupi.

News Network
August 22,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Even as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making an all-out effort to come out of his predecessor BS Yediyurappa's shadow, he faces his first litmus test in the upcoming local body elections, amidst noises of disgruntlement brewing up in the state's political cauldron.

As many as 58 wards in Belagavi, 55 wards in Kalaburgi, and 82 wards of Hubballi-Dharwad corporations are going for elections on September 3.

Importantly, these elections will not see Yediyurappa vigorously leading them due to his health condition, and hence the organisational skills of Bommai will be put to test.

So far, he has been working on the mantra of providing good governance by visiting the border areas, adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra, and holding review meetings to expedite development works and check the spread of Covid in the state.

The victory of the BJP in the upcoming local bodies' elections will depend on the support of top local leaders. Without their support, Bommai would have to put in a big effort to post victories.

In Hubbali-Dharwad, Bommai needs the support of former deputy chief minister Jagadish Shettar and Arvind Bellad, who are not his council ministers. While Shettar had opted out of the race for a ministerial post, Bellad had made efforts to get an entry into the cabinet.

In Belagavi, the chief minister needs the support of Jarkiholi brothers, who have been spearheading the group of disgruntled MLAs who have been omitted from being inducted into the cabinet.

For the first time, neither Ramesh Jarkiholi and Bhalachandra Jarkiholi (Both BJP), nor Satish Jarkiholi (Congress) are in the ministry.

Otherwise, one of the Jarkiholi brothers was a minister in any cabinet led by any chief minister belonging to any party. Therefore, they are desperate to make it to the ministry. Ramesh Jarkiholi has been frequently visiting Delhi to use his connection with a central BJP leader.

More than anyone else Yediyurappa and his supporters are keeping a close watch on the moves made by Bommai and the chief minister is aware of it.

The chief minister is also aware of the past when he did not follow suit and join Yediyurappa's KJP. The Lingayat strongman had quit BJP after he was asked to step down from the chief minister's post over corruption charges against him.

He is also aware of the way in which Yediyurappa had dismantled DV Sadananda Gowda from the post of the chief minister a year later after he had been allowed to succeed him.

Amidst this, one thing certain for Bommai is the support of the central leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National BJP President JP Nadda. Therefore, it will not be easy for any party leader including Yediyurappa to dismantle Bommai.

The elections were pending as the matter of delimitation and ward-wise reservation was before the Court.

On August 16, notification will be issued and the process of filing of nomination will start. The voting date is fixed for September 3.

The votes will be counted on September 6. The last date for submissions of nominations is on August 23.

News Network
August 12,2021

bommaimangalore.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 12: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday set a deadline of 10 days to implement serious measures to bring down the high positivity rate of Covid-19.

Reviewing the covid-19 situation, he said 70 per cent of the Covid-19 positive persons in the regions with larger density of population, should be admitted to the Covid Care Centres.

He pointed out that the Covid 19 positivity in the district is at an alarming rate. This is a result of the district administration's failure to form micro containment zones. The Covid Care Centres should be equipped with necessary facilities such as oxygen concentrators, clean labatories and necessary staff," the CM said.

Chief Minister Bommai stressed the importance of tracking the Covid-19 positive persons. Thermal checking should be done on a regular basis, he added.

During the meeting, Bommai came down hard on Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr. KV Rajendra.

The CM is on a two-day visit to coastal districts of the state to take stock of preparations pertaining to the possible third wave of COVID-19.

Mangaluru MLA UT Khader informed the CM that COVID essentials for the medical staff like masks, PPE kits and gloves were in shortage in the district.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Kishore, replying to this, informed the CM that there was no scarcity of PPE kits, but confirmed there was shortage of gloves and N95 masks.

Irked by this, the CM took the DC to task and said "if you can't provide masks and gloves to the medical staff, then what administration are you running here? Are you not responsible for providing the safety materials to health workers?" he questioned.

"If you can't even do this, then what are you doing here?" He further slammed the DC.

The CM then directed the DC to place order of masks and gloves through SDRF funds and submit a report to him by Thursday evening.

