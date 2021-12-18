  1. Home
  2. 4 out of 5 Omicron patients in Dakshina Kannada already recovered

News Network
December 19, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 19: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has confirmed that of five cases of Omicron variant detected in district, four have recovered and are healthy.

Health officials who had interacted with the students on Saturday said that all were healthy. As per the initial contact tracing, all the five omicron cases traced in Dakshina Kannada district do not have a history of travelling abroad.

Four students of Jawahar Navodaya School in Kurnad, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the Covid-19.

A total of 16 students were tested for Covid-19 at the Vidyalaya. The first positive case was reported on November 15.

A total of 231 samples were tested for Covid-19 and 16 students had tested positive. The district authorities had sent samples for genomic study on December 10, DC informed.

Another case was reported from Srinivas Nursing College in Mangaluru. As many as 19 students were tested positive for Covid-19 on December 9 and samples were sent for genomic study on December 10. The student is also healthy and has no symptoms, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Ashok said.

Dr Ashok said that all five students had no travel history to Kerala or international travel. Even their parents did not have any travel history.

News Network
December 9,2021

girls.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 9: The Karnataka Government has decided not to make any change to the COVID-19 guidelines after Technical Advisory Committee Chairman M.K. Sudarshan informed that there is no need to press the panic button as the number of cases in the State is not alarming.

The unfolding pandemic situation in Karnataka was discussed in detail at a cabinet meeting on December 9 presided by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the wake of a number of cases of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19.

Mr. Bommai said a decision on restrictions for Christmas, New Year’s celebrations and night curfew would be taken after monitoring the situation over the next one week. The TAC Chairman suggested that there is no necessity of taking any decision in a hurry, the Chief Minister said.

He told mediapersons that Mr. Sudarshan explained to the government details about Omicron and said there is no need to panic as the current figures for COVID-19 in Karnataka are low. However, he advised precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infections.

Special guidelines for hostels

With students’ hostels emerging as new hotspots for corona virus cases, the Chief Minister said special guidelines were formulated. Hostel authorities have been told to stagger students for meals, reduce number of visitors, sanitisation of premises twice a day and mandatory two doses of vaccination for employees working in kitchens, and establishment of isolation rooms.

College students coming from Kerala and residing in college hostels have to to mandatorily undergo a COVID-19 test. Intensive surveillance and testing at the inter-State borders with Kerala and Maharashtra would continue, Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said his cabinet colleagues suggested undertaking a special drive to vaccinate people in the coming days, like the special drive undertaken in May and June during the second wave.

News Network
December 15,2021

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, December 15, said the police have been given a free hand to act against elements from any community who vitiate communal harmony.

''We have not given any direction to police to act against one community and not the other. We want law and order in the state and communal harmony is important for us. We have given a free hand to police to act against communal elements who vitiate religious harmony,'' he told the Karnataka Assembly.

He was replying to the matter raised by Congress MLA U T Khader who alleged communal tensions in coastal Karnataka due to fringe elements who organise events like 'Trishool Deeksha' which lead to communal flare up.

''Such events result in clashes between communities. Give police freedom to act against such elements who try to vitiate the atmosphere,'' Khader said.

In his reply, Jnanendra said police promptly initiated action whenever it came across any such incident.

''Irrespective of the faith, police are acting mercilessly against those who disturb peace,'' the minister said.

He cited an example where 300 to 400 people attacked police in Uppinangadi area in Dakshina Kannada district. He added that some of the miscreants attacked the policemen with sharp weapons.

The Minister also pointed out that the police acted against those who ''celebrated'' the death of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat along with 12 others in a helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

''People celebrating the death of decorated soldiers lead to conflict. Should we support such elements?'' Jnanendra said.

He also told the House that a couple was attacked recently in Mangaluru and the police quickly registered a case on its own.

The Minister asked the Congress MLA to bring any case where the police did not act against communal elements vitiating religious harmony among communities, to the government's notice.

''Don’t panic and bring such cases to our notice. We will act tough against such officials,'' he said.

Jnanendra appealed to the people of coastal Karnataka to maintain communal harmony.

News Network
December 18,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 18: Six more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the state's Health Department said on Saturday.

Of the six cases, one is a passenger from the UK, while five others have been detected from Covid-19 clusters that have emerged from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district, and their travel history or contact with the international traveller is being ascertained.

This takes the state's tally of Omicron cases to fourteen. While the international passenger from the UK and one person, a 19-year-old from one of the clusters, are vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine, the other four are not vaccinated.

"Two cluster outbreaks of Covid have been reported from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada today: Cluster 1: 14 cases (of which 4 are Omicron). Cluster 2: 19 cases (1 is Omicron). A traveller from the UK has also tested positive for Omicron," Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said in a tweet.

Sharing details about the cases, the Health Department said, the 18-year-old woman passenger from the UK, an Indian national, had got tested on December 10, at the airport on arrival.

"Once tested positive at Airport, she was immediately shifted in an ambulance to hospital the same day. The patient is asymptomatic and vitals are stable. Primary contacts-3 and 16 Secondary contacts all are tested and reported negative," it said.

Among the cases from the clusters, the 19-year-old woman, who is vaccinated, gave her samples for the Covid test on December 8 at a College in Mangaluru and her reports came on December 9. She is asymptomatic and her vitals are stable, the department said. Her primary contacts - 42 and secondary contacts-293 all have been tested, and of the 18 students tested positive and the rest negative. She is a cluster case from where 19 samples were sent for genome sequencing, according to the department.

The remaining four cases are girls, three are 14-years-old and one is aged 13, and they have not been vaccinated, it said. They gave their samples for Covid test on November 21 in a College at Bantwal and their reports came on 22nd, the department said, adding the patients were symptomatic – fever, loss of taste and smell. They were isolated at the hostel and have recovered presently.

Their primary contacts -79 and secondary contacts - 203 all have been tested, and of the 13 students were positive and the rest negative, it further said, adding that they are cluster cases from where 12 samples were sent for genome sequencing.

The new cases of Omicron have been detected after five cases were reported in the state on Thursday. Earlier, the country's first two Omicron cases-- a South African national who has left the country, and the other a local person, a doctor with no travel history, were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Following this, a 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on December 12.

