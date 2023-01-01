  1. Home
  45-yr-old NRI from Udupi, preparing to return home, collapses and dies in Qatar

45-yr-old NRI from Udupi, preparing to return home, collapses and dies in Qatar

News Network
January 1, 2023

qatar.jpg

Udupi, Jan 1: An Indian expatriate worker from coastal Karnataka collapsed and died in his work place in a Middle Eastern country earlier this week. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad (45), a resident of Kota Tattu Padukere in Udupi district. He was working in Qatar for past 14 years. 

It is learnt that he had planned to return to his home town on January 2, 2023. However, he collapsed in his office while working last week. He was taken to a hospital where he breathed his last without responding to any treatment on Thursday. 

He is survived by his wife, mother, seven siblings and a large number of relatives and friends. He was a prominent member of KCF, Qatar. 

News Network
December 26,2022

masks.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 26: In the wake of a surge in Covid cases in several countries, wearing masks has been made compulsory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges in Karnataka during year end. 

As the New Year parties around the corner, Karnataka health Minister K Sudhakar announced that masks will be compulsory even indoors and all celebrations must end by 1 am.

Ahead of New Year celebrations, there will be a huge crowd in pubs and restaurants. Therefore the Covid protocols have to be followed strictly, said the minister.

"There's no need to panic. But we have to take precautions from now on," he added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at 4 pm today on Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness, IMA informed.

Recently, IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

News Network
December 25,2022

surathkal.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 25: A day after a middle-aged Muslim merchant was stabbed to death in communally sensitive Krishnapura area of Surathkal on the outskirts of the city, his brother suspected political motive behind the brutal crime. 

Abdul Jaleel, who owned a grocery store, was stabbed by two assailants at fourth block last night by two bike-borne miscreants. He breathed his last in a hospital.

“He was innocent and law abiding citizen, who did not involve in any political activity or any organisation. He was staying with his wife and children at Katipalla. He was making a living running a shop for last 15 years. He shared good bonding with people of all religions. An innocent was murdered for politics,” said victim’s aggrieved brother Muhammad, who urged the police to nab the culprits and prevent such incidents in the future. 
 

News Network
December 29,2022

chairman.jpg

Udupi, Dec 29: The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime branch of Udupi district police have finally arrested B V Laxminarayana, chairman of the Kamalakshi multipurpose cooperative society on charges of siphoning of crores of rupees. 

He was reportedly absconding after a case of cheating was registered against him. He was picked up from Matapadi near Brahmavar, police sources said. 

The customers of Kamalakshi multipurpose cooperative society had laid siege to the office of the society on December 19 accusing it of cheating them to the tune of over Rs 100 crore.

It is alleged that the cooperative society has collected more than Rs 100 crore deposits from customers and invested the same in various places. 

