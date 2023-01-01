45-yr-old NRI from Udupi, preparing to return home, collapses and dies in Qatar

Udupi, Jan 1: An Indian expatriate worker from coastal Karnataka collapsed and died in his work place in a Middle Eastern country earlier this week.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad (45), a resident of Kota Tattu Padukere in Udupi district. He was working in Qatar for past 14 years.

It is learnt that he had planned to return to his home town on January 2, 2023. However, he collapsed in his office while working last week. He was taken to a hospital where he breathed his last without responding to any treatment on Thursday.

He is survived by his wife, mother, seven siblings and a large number of relatives and friends. He was a prominent member of KCF, Qatar.