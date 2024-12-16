46% of deliveries in Karnataka are Cesarean! Private hospitals conduct 61% of these procedures!

Bengaluru: In response to the rising number of Caesarean deliveries in Karnataka, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced on Monday that the state government would introduce a dedicated programme next month to address this issue.

Replying to MLC Jagadev Guthedar's question in the Legislative Council, the minister revealed that Caesarean deliveries now account for 46% of total births in the state. He noted that private hospitals conduct 61% of these procedures, while government hospitals perform 36%.

The minister emphasized the necessity of preventing unnecessary Caesarean deliveries. He highlighted that some private hospitals perform Caesarean sections in 80% to 90% of cases primarily for financial gain, finding it easier compared to normal deliveries. To counteract this, the Health Department plans to launch a separate programme in January aimed at reducing such procedures.

Gundu Rao underscored the importance of mentally preparing pregnant women for normal deliveries. "We are already conducting an audit of Caesarean deliveries at every hospital to understand the necessity and rationale behind the doctors' decisions," he added.

Additionally, the minister mentioned the government's intention to provide round-the-clock maternity services at taluk hospitals to further discourage unnecessary Caesarean deliveries.

Regarding foeticide cases, the minister informed the House that in 2023-24 and 2024-25, 45 individuals were arrested for violating the Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. Cases were registered in Belagavi, Kolar, Mandya, and Bengaluru Rural.