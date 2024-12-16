  1. Home
  2. 46% of deliveries in Karnataka are Cesarean! Private hospitals conduct 61% of these procedures!

December 17, 2024

Bengaluru: In response to the rising number of Caesarean deliveries in Karnataka, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced on Monday that the state government would introduce a dedicated programme next month to address this issue.

Replying to MLC Jagadev Guthedar's question in the Legislative Council, the minister revealed that Caesarean deliveries now account for 46% of total births in the state. He noted that private hospitals conduct 61% of these procedures, while government hospitals perform 36%.

The minister emphasized the necessity of preventing unnecessary Caesarean deliveries. He highlighted that some private hospitals perform Caesarean sections in 80% to 90% of cases primarily for financial gain, finding it easier compared to normal deliveries. To counteract this, the Health Department plans to launch a separate programme in January aimed at reducing such procedures.

Gundu Rao underscored the importance of mentally preparing pregnant women for normal deliveries. "We are already conducting an audit of Caesarean deliveries at every hospital to understand the necessity and rationale behind the doctors' decisions," he added.

Additionally, the minister mentioned the government's intention to provide round-the-clock maternity services at taluk hospitals to further discourage unnecessary Caesarean deliveries.

Regarding foeticide cases, the minister informed the House that in 2023-24 and 2024-25, 45 individuals were arrested for violating the Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. Cases were registered in Belagavi, Kolar, Mandya, and Bengaluru Rural.

December 6,2024

Mangaluru: A Mangaluru-based entrepreneur fell victim to a WhatsApp fraud, losing ₹2.7 lakh to a scammer posing as a supplier of recycled plastic granules.

The victim, who owns a unit in the Baikampady Industrial Area, was first contacted on July 24 by an individual claiming to be a granule manufacturer based in Maharashtra. The scammer, identifying himself as Nirmal Shah and representing "Zaveri Plastics," resurfaced on November 22 with a business proposal.

In need of raw materials, the entrepreneur placed an order for one metric tonne of Natural Film Grade RP Granules and transferred ₹2.7 lakh in instalments between November 25 and 28. The scammer provided invoices and a transport receipt, claiming the goods were dispatched via Balaji Transport and would arrive on November 29.

When the delivery didn’t materialize, the entrepreneur discovered that all contact numbers, including those for the transporter and driver, were unreachable. Further inquiries revealed no ties between the scammer and the legitimate Zaveri Plastics.

A case has been registered at Panambur police station, and investigations are ongoing.

December 6,2024

A student, who was addicted to online gambling, has ended his life after he failed to repay the loan on Thursday. The deceased is identified as B.Sc final year nursing student Somnath Chidri (22) who was studying at Gulbarga Institute of Medical College. He is a resident of Donagapur village in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district.

He had reportedly lost more than Rs 80 lakh in online gaming and borrowed money for the interest ranging from 4 per cent to 10 per cent.

Frustrated by lenders' harassment, he hanged himself from a tree near the Veerashaiva Hostel in the city. Somnath had also called his father and demanded Rs Rs 30 thousand. But, ended his life though his father agreed to send money.

Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D said that the parents of the deceased had agreed to send the money demanded by him. But, he ended his life before money was reached to him. His parents have lodged a complaint that he has lost Rs 70-80 thousand in online gaming, he added.
 

December 10,2024

Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Manoj Kumar issued a stern directive to GAIL Gas Limited, instructing them to immediately restore roads damaged during their ongoing gas pipeline project.

The issue, which has left motorists and residents frustrated, dominated discussions at a special meeting chaired by the mayor on Monday. Corporators unanimously criticized the delay in road restoration, with Opposition Leader Anil Kumar warning that the project should be halted if the roads remain neglected.

Corporator Naveen D’Souza pointed out that permissions granted for the pipeline project were limited to two years, yet the roadwork disruption has dragged on for over five years. He demanded criminal charges and penalties against responsible officials for the prolonged inconvenience.

Adding to the outcry, Corporator Sangeetha Nayak called for MCC engineers to inspect the affected areas, while Corporator Varun Chowta flagged a severe lack of coordination between MCC, GAIL, and Jalasiri 24x7 officials.

The mayor directed GAIL Gas Limited to submit a report within two days addressing the complaints raised. He also insisted on a detailed update on the project’s implementation to be presented at the next review meeting, aiming for a resolution to the ongoing chaos.

