After a lull, rain gains steam in Dakshina Kannada again

Mangaluru, Aug 7: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada today witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall after dull monsoon activity for a couple of days.

The sky remained overcast since yesterday and intermittent rain continued to lash most parts of the district.

According to the forecast, widespread light to moderate rains are likely over coastal Karnataka.

Scattered to fairly widespread very light to moderate rains likely over Malnad districts in the next 24-hours up to 8.30 am on August 8. Moodaru in Karkala taluk, Udupi district recorded the highest rainfall of 121 mm in the last 24-hours up to 8.30 am on August 7. Eedu in Karkala taluk recorded 107 mm during the period.

Dakshina Kannada district has received 2311 mm rainfall from January till August 6. From April to date, as many as 87 houses have been fully damaged and 491 houses have been partially damaged in the district.