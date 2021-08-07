  1. Home
  After a lull, rain gains steam in Dakshina Kannada again

After a lull, rain gains steam in Dakshina Kannada again

News Network
August 7, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 7: The coastal district of Dakshina Kannada today witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall after dull monsoon activity for a couple of days.

The sky remained overcast since yesterday and intermittent rain continued to lash most parts of the district. 

According to the forecast, widespread light to moderate rains are likely over coastal Karnataka. 

Scattered to fairly widespread very light to moderate rains likely over Malnad districts in the next 24-hours up to 8.30 am on August 8. Moodaru in Karkala taluk, Udupi district recorded the highest rainfall of 121 mm in the last 24-hours up to 8.30 am on August 7. Eedu in Karkala taluk recorded 107 mm during the period.

Dakshina Kannada district has received 2311 mm rainfall from January till August 6. From April to date, as many as 87 houses have been fully damaged and 491 houses have been partially damaged in the district.

News Network
July 30,2021

Bengaluru, July 30: Hundreds of private unaided schools across Karnataka have stopped online classes on Friday condemning the attack on D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).

Many schools have reportedly sent out messages to parents and a few of them have even issued an open statement announcing a day-long 'Bandh' and stopping of online classes on Friday.

Dr Supreeth, secretary and principal, Oxford Independent PU college and a member of KAMS said, "We have given a bandh call and requested all institutions, regardless of affiliation to boards, to stop online classes."

On Thursday night at around 2100 hours, a gang of three unknown miscreants attacked Shashi Kumar with lethal weapons in front of his house in Mutyalanagar in Jalahalli limits of North Bengaluru. 

News Network
July 27,2021

Bengaluru, July 27: The BJP Legislature Party (LP) meeting to pick a new chief minister for Karnataka will be held today evening at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place at The Capitol Hotel in Bengaluru, in which Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishen Reddy will participate as central observers.

The LP meeting will pick a new leader of the ruling party as B S Yediyurappa resigned as chief minister on Monday, after participating in an event commemorating two years of BJP government in the state.

Earlier, Basavaraj Bommai said that the process of appointing a new chief minister for Karnataka will be completed in three to four days. 

News Network
July 31,2021

Bengaluru, July 31: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that people arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra have to mandatorily have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours if they are coming to the state.

The order is applicable to all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal vehicles, Additional Chief Secretary Health Jawaid Akhtar said in a statement.

As per the order, airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours. Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates.

For those travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Kerala -- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysore -- and Maharashtra -- Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar -- shall establish check posts and make arrangements to deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles (driver, passengers, helper/cleaner) entering Karnataka are checked for the compliance of the above requirement.

"Also, it's mandatory for students and public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business & other reasons to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days & possess the negative test report," the government said in its order.

The passenger's swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address, etc duly verified with his ID card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken as per the State protocol.

Taking to Twitter, former Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to impose stricter restrictions along the Kerala border.

Kerala is recording more than 20k cases for four days in a row and its alarming. We have stop cross border transmissions at any cost, he said.

