All Badria Alumni Association Sets Vision 2028; Sajid Ahmed A.K. Chosen President

News Network
September 23, 2025

Mangaluru: The newly formed All Badria Alumni Association has launched an ambitious Vision 2028 roadmap to strengthen and elevate the historic Badria Educational Institutions (BEI) as the institution approaches its centenary year.

At the association’s first general body meeting held on September 19, city-based entrepreneur Sajid Ahmed A.K. was unanimously chosen President. In his inaugural address, he reflected on Badria’s legacy of inclusivity and resilience.

“Badria has always welcomed students whom others turned away, opening its arms to nurture them into capable individuals,” Mr. Sajid said. 

“When the institution stood by us in our time of need, it is now our duty to stand by Badria. If we collectively strive, I believe the day will come when Badria grows into a university and even establishes a medical college.”

Office-Bearers of the All Badria Alumni Association
President: Mr. Sajid Ahmed A.K.
Vice President: Mr. Shamsuddin
General Secretary: Mr. Hasan Shaheed
Treasurer: Mr. Khaleel ur Rahman
Joint Secretary: Mr. Fahad P.B.
A Legacy of Nearly a Century

Founded in 1928 as a modest school with just grades one to five, Badria Educational Institutions have grown into a comprehensive network spanning nursery to first-grade college. Upholding its founding motto, “Education for All,” the institution has shaped generations of learners across coastal Karnataka.

Vision for the Future

The alumni’s Vision 2028 initiative aims to restore Badria’s reputation as one of the region’s most respected centers of learning while charting a forward-looking path for expansion.

As the countdown to its 100-year milestone in 2028 begins, alumni and stakeholders are uniting behind a shared aspiration: to see Badria reach new heights in academia, community service, and institutional excellence. 

News Network
September 15,2025

Mangaluru: In a heartwarming gesture of unity, people from all walks of life and faiths flocked to the historic Kudroli Jamia Masjid on Sunday for a special programme — Sarvajanika Masidi Darshana (Public Visit to the Mosque).

The century-old mosque, beautifully renovated in 2013, welcomed visitors with open arms, warm smiles, and the fragrance of love. Organised by the mosque management committee in association with Muslim Aikyata Vedike (MAV), Kudroli and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Mangaluru, the initiative sought to clear misconceptions about mosques and prayers while spreading authentic knowledge.

A Feast for the Senses, A Feast for the Soul

Guests were greeted with dates, watermelon juice, tea, snacks, a delicious lunch, and thoughtful gifts such as Islamic books and perfume. Exhibits showcased Quranic verses, sayings of the Prophet, photos of the old and renovated mosque, inauguration memories, video presentations, and Quran translations in many languages.

Curious visitors asked about namaz, azaan, and the role of jamats — questions answered with patience by scholars and committee members. People joyfully explored the mosque’s prayer hall, upper floors, and serene courtyards, capturing the beauty of Kudroli in their cameras and hearts.

Voices of Harmony

A public meeting added deeper meaning to the occasion.

•    Lakshmisha Gabladka, member of Dakshina Kannada Dharmika Parishad, said the programme gave people “a vision of divinity.” He added, “Even when we close our eyes in prayer, our inner eye remains open.”

•    Fr Valerian D’Souza of Holy Rosary Church reminded everyone that mutual love is the essence of all religions: “The practices of temples, mosques, and churches should be known to everyone. This is a step inspired by God, and such steps must continue.”

•    Ishaq Puttur, president of JIH Mangaluru South, shared the timeless message of the Prophet (peace be upon him) about compassion and brotherhood.

The gathering brought together respected leaders — Kudroli Khazi Mufti Sheikh Mutahhar Hussein Khasmi, MLC Ivan D’Souza, Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple president H Jairaj Somasundar, Buntara Yane Nadavara Mathru Sangha president Ajith Kumar Rai Maladi, UAE Mogaveera Sangha president Lokesh Puthran, Bengre Mahasabha president Chethan Bengre, Baraka International School principal B.S. Sharfuddin and many others — a true reflection of Kudroli’s spirit of inclusiveness.

A Model for Unity

The Sarvajanika Masidi Darshana became more than just a mosque visit — it turned into a living example of India’s harmony, where temples, churches, and mosques stand not in rivalry but in friendship. Visitors left not only with gifts in hand but with hearts touched by the hospitality of Kudroli’s people.

As many remarked, this event was not the end but a beautiful beginning — a call to keep doors, minds, and hearts open forever.

News Network
September 15,2025

Bengaluru, Sept 15: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed petitions challenging the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for the Dasara festival inauguration.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru and Justice CM Joshi refused to entertain four public interest litigations (PILs), including one filed by former MP Pratap Simha.

“We are not persuaded that a person from a different faith inaugurating a state function violates any legal or constitutional right,” the bench stated, dismissing the petitions.

Petitioners claimed that Mushtaq had previously made ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Kannada’ remarks, and noted that the inauguration involves floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari and Vedic recitals.

The state government, represented by Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty, argued that the selection committee for the inauguration included all stakeholders, including MPs and MLAs from all political parties. He emphasized that Dasara is a state festival and urged the court to dismiss the petitions with costs.

News Network
September 14,2025

Mangaluru: The Savayava Krishika Grahaka Balaga has launched a campaign to create awareness among parents—especially mothers—on the importance of healthy eating for children.

Organising secretary K Ratnakar Kulai said the initiative was born out of a study he conducted in schools over the past few months, where he observed students’ eating habits. The findings showed that many children depend heavily on junk food, prompting the Balaga to design a training programme for parents.

As part of the effort, a model training session was held recently. “We interacted with at least 100 students from classes VII to X in the last few months. Based on our observations, we felt the need to guide parents. Small groups of mothers will be trained to prepare simple, healthy dishes such as tambuli and unde, along with tiffin-friendly items,” Ratnakar explained.

The first training saw the participation of about 60 people, of whom 10 will serve as resource persons in future sessions. The Balaga also plans to release a handbook on healthy eating.

Ratnakar expressed concern that even school canteens were selling junk food, and some class VII students were already consuming antacids. “This is worrying. We want to encourage parents to rediscover traditional remedies and healthier food options. At a time when even parents enjoy junk food, we are working to rebuild healthier habits,” he said.

To spread the campaign further, the Balaga team plans to collaborate with organisations and associations and is open to giving live demonstrations on preparing healthy meals.

The group, which has long encouraged people to grow vegetables, flowers, ornamental and medicinal plants, is also holding a plant sale. Members will put up plants from their own gardens for sale on September 14 and 28, at the weekly market on Panje Mangesh Rao Road, Hampankatta, from 7am to 10am.

