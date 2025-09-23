All Badria Alumni Association Sets Vision 2028; Sajid Ahmed A.K. Chosen President

Mangaluru: The newly formed All Badria Alumni Association has launched an ambitious Vision 2028 roadmap to strengthen and elevate the historic Badria Educational Institutions (BEI) as the institution approaches its centenary year.

At the association’s first general body meeting held on September 19, city-based entrepreneur Sajid Ahmed A.K. was unanimously chosen President. In his inaugural address, he reflected on Badria’s legacy of inclusivity and resilience.

“Badria has always welcomed students whom others turned away, opening its arms to nurture them into capable individuals,” Mr. Sajid said.

“When the institution stood by us in our time of need, it is now our duty to stand by Badria. If we collectively strive, I believe the day will come when Badria grows into a university and even establishes a medical college.”

Office-Bearers of the All Badria Alumni Association

President: Mr. Sajid Ahmed A.K.

Vice President: Mr. Shamsuddin

General Secretary: Mr. Hasan Shaheed

Treasurer: Mr. Khaleel ur Rahman

Joint Secretary: Mr. Fahad P.B.

A Legacy of Nearly a Century

Founded in 1928 as a modest school with just grades one to five, Badria Educational Institutions have grown into a comprehensive network spanning nursery to first-grade college. Upholding its founding motto, “Education for All,” the institution has shaped generations of learners across coastal Karnataka.

Vision for the Future

The alumni’s Vision 2028 initiative aims to restore Badria’s reputation as one of the region’s most respected centers of learning while charting a forward-looking path for expansion.

As the countdown to its 100-year milestone in 2028 begins, alumni and stakeholders are uniting behind a shared aspiration: to see Badria reach new heights in academia, community service, and institutional excellence.

