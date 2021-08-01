  1. Home
  Amid uncertainty in markets, fishing season resumes after two months in coastal Karnataka

August 1, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 1: The fishing activity has begun across coastal districts of Karnataka today as the 61-day fishing ban has ended. 

As monsoon is the breeding season for fishes, the government had banned fishing between June 1 and July 31 under the Karnataka Coastal Fishing (Regulation) Act, 1986. The ban is to facilitate breeding of fishes in the sea. The fisheries harbour at Old Port in Mangaluru was buzzing with activities, as fishermen and labourers went around preparing nets and fishing boats.

Though the fishing season began today, not all the boats ventured into deep-sea fishing. “The Covid-19 pandemic, uncertainty in markets, fishermen failing to get their diesel passbook to avail subsidised diesel for boats and other factors will prevent full-scale fishing,” fishing leaders informed

There are 80 purse seine boats and 1,200 trawler boats in Dakshina Kannada district. Labourers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand work in these boats that engage in deep sea fishing. "Many boat owners had not received their passbooks in order to avail subsidised diesel. Without the passbook, we can not avail diesel by paying the market price,” Mohan Bengre, a fisherman leader said.

A fishing boat requires 6,500 litres of diesel while going on deep sea expeditions. The fishermen get about 9,000 litres of subsidised diesel per month.

A few trawl boats will venture into the sea after offering prayers at Urwa Mariyamma Temple on August 6. Fishermen leaders, on the other hand, said they would go for deep sea fishing "after offering Samudra pooja on August 8.”

The inclement weather with cyclones and rise in price of diesel had affected fishing activities during the last fishing season. The fish catch during 2020-21 was 1,39,714.04 tonne worth Rs 1,924 crore, while in 2019-20, it was 1,79,944 tonne worth Rs 2,031 crore.
 

July 24,2021
July 24,2021

Karwar, July 24: The Indian Coast Guard conducted a day-long rescue operation in Karnataka, saving 155 people who were stranded in flood-ravaged Uttara Kannada district on Friday.

According to a Coast Guard release, units were kept on standby for rescue and providing relief to marooned and stranded people.

The rescue operation was part of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) with each team consisting of seven to nine Coast guard personnel was formed and deployed in the flood-affected region of Kadra, Unglijoog Island and Kharegoog Island of Uttar Kannada, it said.

The statement added that a team one rescued a total of 90 people from Khargejoog village while the rescue team two rescued 10 from Bodojoog island in association with the state administration.

The rescue operations were conducted by the Disaster Response Teams (DRTs) using two rubberised inflatable boats, life jackets, and lifebuoys.

In this early morning operation, 23 stranded personnel were rescued and engaged for the relief operation, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that this is the first time that more than 500 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the state.

The Ankola-Dongri stretch in Uttara Kannada witnessed 541 mm of rainfall in 24 hours between July 22 and July 23.

In the same duration, 42 TMC of water was added in 13 major reservoirs of the state.

According to the KSNDMC officials, a total of 18 taluks across six districts have reported notable damages. A total of 8,733 persons living in low-lying and vulnerable areas have been shifted by respective district administrations. A total of 4,964 persons residing in Uttara Kannada (3,066), Shivamogga (8) and Belagavi (1,890) districts have taken refuge in 80 relief camps.

July 25,2021
July 25,2021

Udupi, July 25: Stating that Siddaramaiah had become Chief Minister through the ahinda movement, Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said that after coming to power, the Congress leader forgot Ahinda and did not work for the welfare of backward classes.

Speaking to media persons after taking part in Hadilubhoomi Krishi Andolana (campaign of paddy cultivation on fallow land) at Parkala in Udupi on Sunday, he said: “When the issue of Dalit CM was raised in the Congress, they defeated Parameshwar and Mallikarjuna Kharge who had worked tirelessly for the party.”

It is a mockery that Siddaramaiah has now challenged the BJP to make a Dalit leader as Chief Minister, said Kateel.

Kateel urged Siddaramaiah to clarify the contribution of the Congress for Dalits. During the Vajpayee Government, a Muslim was the President of India. Dalit leader Ramnath Kovind was chosen as the President now. Narayanaswamy has been appointed as the Union minister. About 30 % of the ministers in the Centre hail from the SC and ST community, he said.

On the corruption charges against Minister Shashikala Jolle, the State BJP Chief said that there is a need to verify the truth in the scam in egg procurement. “After getting complete details, will decide on future course of action,” he said.

Kateel said that no direction or information has come from the high command on change in Chief Minister in Karnataka. “Complaint has been filed over the alleged audio clip that went viral in social media. I do not wish to speak on the alleged audio clip,” he added.

July 24,2021
July 24,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 24: Train services between Mangaluru-Mumbai line via Konkan Railway network, affected owing to incessant rains, were restored early Saturday morning.

A statement issued by Konkan Railway Corporation here said the track-fit certificate for the affected stretch between Kamthe and Chiplun stations in Ratnagiri region of Maharashtra was given at 0345 hrs. Normal traffic was restored thereafter, it said.

Normal services were affected on the Mumbai line since Friday morning as River Vashishti was flowing above the danger mark on the railway bridge between Kamthe and Chiplun following heavy rains. Later, entire Chiplun town was submerged in flood waters on Saturday. After the floods receded, KRCL authorities restored stretches of the affected track to facilitate restoration of services.

Several trains between Mangaluru-Mumbai and Kerala-Mumbai and further North, were either cancelled or diverted on alternative routes since Friday following the disruption of traffic.

