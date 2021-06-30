  1. Home
  Another reshuffle of IAS officers in Karnataka

Another reshuffle of IAS officers in Karnataka

News Network
June 30, 2021

Bengaluru, June 30: The Karnataka government has effected a minor reshuffle by transferring seven IAS officers to new posts in the state. According to a government order, Dr Ajay Nagabhushan M N has been appointed as the Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department in Bengaluru replacing Tushar Giri Nath.

Shikha C, Managing Director of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been transferred and posted until further orders as Commissioner for Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru. Salma K Fahim has been posted with immediate effect as Additional Secretary to Government, Infrastructure Development Department. Kanaga Valli M, Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), Bengaluru has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Controller of Examinations of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in Bengaluru.

Raghunandan Murthy, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Koppal district has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) in Bengaluru. Archana M S has been posted with immediate effect as Member of Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru relieving Venkatesh T from concurrent charge. Ramya S has been posted as Executive Director of Karnataka Examination Authority, Bengaluru relieving Venkat Raja from concurrent charge.

News Network
June 19,2021

Karnataka, June 19: Karnataka has further relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions in 16 districts, including Bengaluru, starting from June 21, allowing all shops to function and public transport to resume operations.  

The new rules will be applicable in Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot , Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

These 16 districts are those where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 per cent, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. 

In these 16 districts, shops will be open from 6 am to 5 pm beginning Monday. The government has also decided to operate public transport including bus and metro with 50 per cent capacity.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants will be open for service until 5 pm with 50 per cent seating, but liquor will not be permitted. Lodges and resorts will be permitted to take bookings up to 50 per cent, while gyms will also be allowed to function at half capacity. All these places will have to ensure that they do not run the air conditioning, he said.

Outdoor sports activities will be allowed without spectators, while outdoor film shooting has also been given permission. Private offices can function up to half their capacity, Yediyurappa said.

However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 pm and 5 am on weekdays and a weekend curfew will be in place from 7 pm on Friday evening to 5 am on Monday morning throughout the state.

Swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, shopping malls, pubs and amusement parks will continue to remain shut.

As for the rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxation which was in place from June 11, will apply.

Mysuru, where the positivity rate is more than 10 per cent, will continue to remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.

Yediyurappa said the relaxation of the lockdown was done in the interest of businesses and to protect the livelihoods of small enterprises. "The Covid pandemic threat still looms large upon us. I request the public to cooperate and wear masks in public places," he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 22,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 22: In another step towards unlocking, district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary today announced that all shops in Dakahina Kannada can remain open till afternoon 2 pm from Wednesday June 23.

He said that the decision was taken following the direction of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to relax the lockdown guidelines after all MLAs in the district urged the same. 

“I met chief minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard. He asked us to reduce the Covid-19 positivity rate in the district. He has also asked the chief secretary to allow all the shops from morning to afternoon 2 pm from tomorrow,” the minister said.

Admitting that the district administration is facing touch challenges, he said that people should stop unnecessarily wandering. “We should not violate the Covid-19 guidelines. All should take the vaccine,” he added. 

News Network
June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The Karnataka government will consider opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Tuesday. 

Yediyurappa informed that the Dr Devi Shetty-led expert committee has advised accelerating vaccinations as vaccines are the solution for Covid control. 

"The committee has supported the relaxations in COVID curbs announced by the government, and have suggested opening up educational institutions in the days to come, starting with higher education colleges, after vaccinating," the chief minister said.

After concluding a meeting with the committee, Yediyurappa said with regard to opening schools and colleges, the committee has suggested giving priority to students and teachers in vaccination, to start classes in a phased manner by reopening colleges for students above 18 years to begin with, after vaccinating them.

Responding to a question, Yediyurappa said that the government was considering opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers."

No discussion has been taken with regard to opening schools as those below 18-years are not yet vaccinated, and clinical trials are on to vaccinate them.

Recently, the Karnataka government had constituted a 13-member expert committee headed by eminent cardiologist and founder of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty to analyse and advise to control a possible third Covid-19 wave in Karnataka.

The committee met the Chief Minister today and submitted an interim report. 

