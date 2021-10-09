  1. Home
App faces police case in Karnataka after introduction of gambling ban

October 10, 2021

An FIR has been launched against Dream11 for running its fantasy sports app despite Karnataka banning online gaming that involves stakes (money). 

Dream11 is a partner of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and sponsors the Indian Premier League currently underway in the UAE. 

Dream11 has been running its fantasy cricket app at a time when almost all top real money gaming operators like MPL, Paytm and My11Circle have stopped operations the moment the Karnataka Police Act 2021 came into effect on October 5. Apart from Dream11, the Jaipur-based popular fantasy app MyTeam11 is also available in Karnataka.

According to the FIR filed at the Annapoorneshwarinagar police station on Friday by one Manjunath, a resident of Nagarbhavi in Bengaluru, Bhavit Sheth and Harsh Jain, the founders and directors of Sporta Technologies Private Limited which promotes the Dream11 gaming app, have been booked as accused number one and two. The police have initiated action based on the complaint.

Dream11 did not comment on the FIR. It had been steadfastly refusing to answer questions on why it was running its fantasy app when all had stopped.

Industry sources told Outlook on Friday that Dream11 "has acquired explicit legal opinion from a reputed former Supreme Court judge to keep running its business in states that have outlawed online gaming involving stakes.

Dream11 has clearly split the real money gaming world. Platinum members, who belong to the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, are feeling betrayed that the 'solidarity' has been broken by the founders (Dream11) themselves.

"Internally at FIFS, we got the feeling it was all right to runs ours apps. Why stop it? But taking on the state by breaking the law would have been suicidal," said a senior management person of a top operator.

Interestingly, Dream11 app is accessible to some users in Telangana, Assam, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh as well. These states have banned online games but have not initiated any action against Dream11.

Meanwhile, Dream11 has also left its subscribers in the lurch by not replying to messages on the fantasy app's status in Karnataka. Several tweets asking for clarification after the ban was imposed have gone unanswered.

September 30,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 30: In yet another medical feat, a team of doctors at Aster CMI Hospital in Karnataka’s capital successfully removed a humongous tumor from a 31-year-old Manbodh Bagh from Odisha.

He had been suffering from a rare condition, plexiform neurofibroma, a benign tumor of peripheral nerves since childhood. As a result of this condition, he developed a tumor on his face, and it grew as he aged.

The tumor was massive, weighing more than 8 kg and was a bulky mass drooping from the right side of his face.

He faced humiliation from several people due to his looks and had visited multiple hospitals earlier for partial resection of the tumor.

However, he was denied surgery as his chance of survival was bleak if they had gone ahead with his surgery due to the risk of torrential bleeding.

At a major hospital in Odisha, his case was reviewed, surgery was attempted and was later abandoned due to uncontrolled bleeding.

"In the hope of getting the tumor removed, I had consulted various doctors and visited multiple hospitals but all in vain. I was hesitant and shy to go outdoors due to the tumor. My life had become miserable," Manbodh said.

Manbodh’s condition became his source of misery and he desperately wanted to get rid of it. His hope soon arrived in the form of few well-wishers, the Newslions Media Network Pvt Ltd facilitated the treatment along with Milaap through a crowdfunding effort to provide him this life-changing surgery of multiple sittings.

Post this, he visited Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment where his condition was evaluated carefully, and his case subsequently accepted.

"Finally, I came to know about Aster CMI Hospital and consulted the doctors here. They assured me of the best treatment and removal of this tumor.

Newslions Media Network Pvt Ltd & Milaap crowdfunding platform also came forward to support me. I am elated and no words are enough to express my joy. I am thankful to all the doctors at the hospital who have given me a second chance to live again," Manbodh said.

Manbodh had to undergo 16 different surgical procedures over a period of six months to get rid of the tumor by a team of doctors at Aster CMI.

The huge tumor was on the right side of face, head and neck, and infiltrated into the right orbit and completely engulfed the right eye. This made the surgical removal difficult and risky.

Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, who conducted surgery on Manbodh, said dealing with such highly complex cases often requires different modalities of treatment and a multi-disciplinary approach.

The team however was able to remove the tumor and restore the facial bone which was made possible due to the highly skilled doctors, backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class medical equipment required for safe and secure surgery, he said.

Aster CMI Hospital's Dr Madhusudan said after removing the tumor, Manbodh was taken for reconstruction surgery after 48 hours.

Most of his facial skin had to be removed as the tumor was densely adherent, resulting in a large composite skin and soft tissue defect over the entire right half of the face, he said.

The entire reconstruction surgery was done in two stages by using three flaps skin and muscles of both his thighs as well as the right forearm, Dr Madhusudan said.

Milaap Co-founder and President Anoj Vishwanathan said over 8700 donors across the globe helped Manbodh to get the long-awaited treatment.

September 26,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 26: The capital of Karnataka has reported at least three child covid-19 fatalities since the second week of September. On August 4, the city had witnessed two cases of paediatric deaths.

While the cases dating back seven weeks showed children suffering from serious comorbidities that reduced their chances of recovery, at least two of the recent fatalities appear not to have any. Municipal officials are concerned that the onset of respiratory infections prompted by the monsoon may disguise Covid-19 until it is too late.

This appeared to be the case of a three-year-old girl who died on September 8. As per the records with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the child was a resident of Hosahalli.

 “The girl had a history of fever, cough and sore throat since September 1. She was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health on September 7 where doctors found that both lungs had severe consolidation and haziness indicating Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS),” said D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.

A Covid-19 test was subsequently done and the child was intubated in view of severe respiratory failure, and was admitted in ICU. As the child was also in shock, she was put on inotropes. Within 24 hours, however, on September 8, the child’s condition deteriorated and she went into bradycardia (slow heart rate), the BBMP said.

Official data revealed that the number of child deaths in the state had been steadily declining since the second wave peaked. 

In May, 20 child deaths were reported (nine in Bengaluru Urban), followed by 13 in June (two in the city), 10 in July (none in the city) and seven in August (two in the city).

In September, three deaths have been made public so far. At least two others are pending public disclosure. Three of this month’s fatalities happened in the city.

October 5,2021

mangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 5: A teenage boy accidentally received bullet wounds when his father opened fire at an employee following a heated exchange of words near Morgan’s Gate in Mangaluru.

Sudheendra, 14, who is a Class 10, student, was rushed to hospital after the incident. His condition is said to be critical as bullet hit his head. 

The accused is Sudheendra’s father Rajesh, who is the proprietor of Vaishnavi Express Cargo firm. 

The incident took place near the office of the cargo firm when one of the employees of the firm came there to demand salary. 

It is learnt that a verbal spat erupted between the employer and the employee. In a fit of rage, the employer took out his revolver and opened fire. The bullet accidentally hit the head of his son. 

A tense atmosphere prevailed in the area for sometime after local residents heard the sound of firing. Local police rushed to the spot.

