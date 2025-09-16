  1. Home
Barakah International School Celebrates Timeless Treasures Day Honouring Grandparents

September 17, 2025

Mangaluru: Barakah International School recently hosted “Timeless Treasures Day”, a celebration dedicated to honouring grandparents and their invaluable role in nurturing young lives.

Guests and Dignitaries

The event was graced by Mrs. Nargis Ashraf, Managing Director, and Mrs. Mumthaz, Member Trustee, who highlighted the significance of fostering strong bonds between grandparents and grandchildren.

Performances and Activities

The celebration featured:

•    Heartfelt songs and a skit performed by teachers
•    Fun-filled games where grandparents and grandchildren participated together
•    Refreshments and interactive sessions that created a joyful atmosphere

School’s Commitment

Addressing the gathering, Vice Principal Mrs. Sowsreen assured grandparents that Barakah International School is committed to nurturing students from kindergarten to graduation, focusing on both academic excellence and holistic growth.

A Heartwarming Conclusion

The program concluded on a touching note, with students and staff acknowledging the irreplaceable role of grandparents in shaping values and strengthening family ties.

Barakah International School and College continues to prioritize the all-round development of its students, offering education from Pre-KG to Degree level.

September 9,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 9: A group of alumni of Mangaluru’s historic Badria Educational Institutions (BEI) have taken the initiative to revive and strengthen their alma mater, aiming to take it to new heights.

The Muslim Educational Association (MEA), which runs BEI has officially approved the launch of a registered Badria Alumni Association and has extended its full support to this endeavor.

Over the past century, the institution has produced thousands of successful professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders—while maintaining its commitment to accessible, non-commercialized education.

Now, a group of philanthropic alumni, along with the MEA, have come forward with a renewed vision. At a recent meeting, an ad hoc committee was formed, comprising Sajid AK, Syed, Mustafa, Khaleel, and Fahad, to spearhead the initiative.

The First General Body Meeting of the Alumni Association is scheduled for September 19, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at the Badria Campus, Mangaluru. During this meeting, details of the association’s structure will be finalized, and development plans for the institution will be discussed.

Established in 1928 with just grades 1 to 5, BEI has since grown into a comprehensive network of institutions, offering education from nursery to degree level. Today, it encompasses:
•    Badria Nursery School
•    Badria Balawadi School
•    Badria Higher Primary School (Kannada Medium)
•    Badria Primary School (English Medium)
•    Badria High School (Kannada & English Mediums)
•    Badria Pre-University College (Women’s Department)
•    Badria First Grade College (including Women’s Section)
•    Badria Computer Center

As BEI prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2028, alumni and management hope that this new initiative will restore the institution’s reputation as one of the most prestigious centers of learning in coastal Karnataka.

News Network
September 12,2025

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is weighing a decision on whether to upload details of all unencumbered Waqf properties to the Union government’s newly launched UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal, developed under the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Act mandates a centralised portal for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration had earlier opposed the Bill, even passing a resolution against it in the Assembly in March.

However, on Thursday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan held discussions on uploading property details.
“A direction has come from the Union government on making entries of Waqf properties in the centralised portal. This will be examined. We have asked the Revenue and Minority Welfare secretaries to discuss it,” Gowda said.

Sources said Khan urged Gowda to instruct revenue officials to facilitate uploading. “The State government feels there’s no harm in uploading details of legally clear Waqf properties,” a source added.

Karnataka has 48,148 Waqf properties, including mosques, madrasas, khabrastans, Idgahs, Dargahs, and Ashoorkhanas. The Board faces 4,173 cases of encroachment, spanning 12,458 acres and 2.39 crore sq ft. So far, only 185 cases of encroachment have been cleared, recovering 371 acres.

In December 2024, Minister Khan told the Assembly that the State Waqf Board once held 1.28 lakh acres, but only 36,000 acres remain today. Large chunks were lost to the Karnataka Inam Abolition Act (47,263 acres), the Karnataka Land Reforms Act (23,620 acres), government acquisitions (3,000 acres), and private encroachments (17,969 acres) — with 95% of usurpers being Muslims themselves.

The BJP, which had launched a sharp campaign during the Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate, had accused the Congress government of allowing farmlands to be wrongly marked as Waqf property.

