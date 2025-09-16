Barakah International School Celebrates Timeless Treasures Day Honouring Grandparents

Mangaluru: Barakah International School recently hosted “Timeless Treasures Day”, a celebration dedicated to honouring grandparents and their invaluable role in nurturing young lives.

Guests and Dignitaries

The event was graced by Mrs. Nargis Ashraf, Managing Director, and Mrs. Mumthaz, Member Trustee, who highlighted the significance of fostering strong bonds between grandparents and grandchildren.

Performances and Activities

The celebration featured:

• Heartfelt songs and a skit performed by teachers

• Fun-filled games where grandparents and grandchildren participated together

• Refreshments and interactive sessions that created a joyful atmosphere

School’s Commitment

Addressing the gathering, Vice Principal Mrs. Sowsreen assured grandparents that Barakah International School is committed to nurturing students from kindergarten to graduation, focusing on both academic excellence and holistic growth.

A Heartwarming Conclusion

The program concluded on a touching note, with students and staff acknowledging the irreplaceable role of grandparents in shaping values and strengthening family ties.

Barakah International School and College continues to prioritize the all-round development of its students, offering education from Pre-KG to Degree level.