Barakah Xploria 2025 Ignites Creativity and Innovation

Media Release
November 17, 2025

Barakah International School and College recently hosted its much-awaited educational exhibition, Barakah Xploria 2025, celebrating creativity, innovation, and experiential learning. The event showcased an impressive range of student talents across science, robotics, history, literature, arts, cultural heritage, and Islamic studies—reflecting the institution’s commitment to holistic education.

The exhibition was inaugurated by noted Mangaluru politician and social activist Padmaraj R. Poojary, who commended the school for fostering an environment where students can explore, experiment, and express their ideas with confidence. Other dignitaries present included Moosabba Beary, President of MEIF; social activists M.S. Muhammad, Suhail Kandak, and Abbas Ali; Abdul Jaleel, President of Adyar Panchayat; Adyar Panchayat Development Officer Mohammad Ashaf; and several other distinguished guests.

Rajyotsava Award winner Assainar Talittanooji, entrepreneur Abdurrahman Nandavara (Qatar), and Ishaq Bajal were also in attendance during the inauguration ceremony.

A large crowd—including parents, students from various institutions, and well-known community members—enthusiastically explored the diverse exhibits. Highlights included interactive science models, innovative robotics displays, creative art installations, cultural presentations, edutainment segments, 3D shows, and hands-on learning corners. The outdoor arena added to the festive atmosphere with fun games, food stalls, stage performances, and selfie zones. Female leaders such as Soudha Nisar, Misriyya, and Sumayya also graced the occasion.

Visitors praised the exhibition for its strong thematic presentation, high level of student participation, and the coordinated efforts of the teaching faculty. Barakah Xploria 2025 succeeded in blending education with entertainment, inspiring guests and motivating students alike.

Barakah International School and College extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to making the event meaningful and memorable. As one of the region’s leading educational institutions, the school offers classes from Pre-KG to degree level. New branches offering Pre-KG to Grade 2 will open at Krishnapura and Mangalore city in the upcoming academic year.

News Network
November 14,2025

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) poised to return to power in Bihar with an overwhelming majority, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday echoed the “vote chori” (vote theft) allegation raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that similar irregularities occurred in Karnataka as well.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had earlier accused the BJP-led NDA of engaging in “vote chori” in Haryana and Karnataka. Siddaramaiah backed the allegation but offered no specific details.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister admitted that he was still unaware of the factors behind the Congress–RJD alliance’s setback in Bihar and the NDA's strong performance.

“We have to accept the mandate of the people. I don’t know what caused the setback. I had not gone to Bihar. I don’t know who didn’t vote for us or why the NDA won with such a big majority. I will try to find out,” Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to a question on why OBC voters in Bihar did not favour the Congress despite being a decisive bloc, Siddaramaiah countered: “I don’t know. Who is Nitish Kumar? Isn’t he OBC?”

When asked again about the Congress’s allegation of “vote chori,” he remarked, “They have done chori here too,” but refrained from elaborating.

According to the latest trends, the NDA is on course to cross the 200-seat mark in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

News Network
November 17,2025

Mangaluru: IndiGo is set to begin flights from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) starting December 25. Opened for operations in October 2025, the state-of-the-art NMIA has quickly emerged as a major addition to India’s aviation network. Mangaluru will now be among the select airports in the country to establish early connectivity with the new hub.

At present, Mangaluru has four direct flights to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. However, aviation analysts note that this capacity is inadequate given the high demand, and airfares have remained steep as a result.

According to DGCA data, Mangaluru–Mumbai traffic continues to surge.

•    In September, 44,726 passengers flew between the two cities — about 1,500 passengers per day.

•    In October 2025, the number rose to 50,063 passengers, averaging 1,700 passengers per day.

IndiGo officials said that the MIA–NMIA service was originally proposed for the winter schedule but had to be cancelled due to midnight slot allocations.

“We have reworked the plan and secured daytime slots. Given the heavy demand on this sector and the limited chances of slot expansion at the existing Mumbai airport, there is a strong possibility of adding more flights in the coming days,” an IndiGo official said.

Regular flyer Dr Ramesh Bhat M, Professor of Dermatology at Father Muller Medical College, welcomed the move.

“The current flights to Mumbai are restricted to just four, and fares are extremely high. I recently booked a flight for early December, and the return ticket cost ₹27,000,” he said.

News Network
November 11,2025

Udupi, Nov 11: A pall of grief has descended on the Alangaru locality of Perdur village following the tragic discovery of a missing 15-year-old boy, Shreeshan Shetty. His body was recovered on Monday from the waters of the Alangaru Holebagilu river, bringing a sorrowful conclusion to a frantic overnight search by his family.

Shreeshan, a resident of Alangaru, had reportedly ventured to the river on Sunday afternoon with a friend to bathe. According to police reports, the excursion ended in tragedy when the teenager accidentally drowned while in the water.

Crucially, the friend who accompanied Shreeshan, paralyzed by fear and shock following the incident, failed to immediately report what had happened. This devastating silence meant that the victim's family, unaware of the accident, launched a desperate search throughout Sunday night, believing the boy was simply missing.

The breakthrough came only when local police, investigating the disappearance, questioned Shreeshan’s friend, who then disclosed the sequence of events at the river. Following this lead, the search was refocused on the waterway, culminating in the recovery of Shreeshan Shetty's body on Monday.

The local authorities have registered a case at the Hiriyadka police station and are continuing their investigation into the exact circumstances of the drowning and the delay in reporting the fatal accident.

