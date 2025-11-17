Barakah Xploria 2025 Ignites Creativity and Innovation

Barakah International School and College recently hosted its much-awaited educational exhibition, Barakah Xploria 2025, celebrating creativity, innovation, and experiential learning. The event showcased an impressive range of student talents across science, robotics, history, literature, arts, cultural heritage, and Islamic studies—reflecting the institution’s commitment to holistic education.

The exhibition was inaugurated by noted Mangaluru politician and social activist Padmaraj R. Poojary, who commended the school for fostering an environment where students can explore, experiment, and express their ideas with confidence. Other dignitaries present included Moosabba Beary, President of MEIF; social activists M.S. Muhammad, Suhail Kandak, and Abbas Ali; Abdul Jaleel, President of Adyar Panchayat; Adyar Panchayat Development Officer Mohammad Ashaf; and several other distinguished guests.

Rajyotsava Award winner Assainar Talittanooji, entrepreneur Abdurrahman Nandavara (Qatar), and Ishaq Bajal were also in attendance during the inauguration ceremony.

A large crowd—including parents, students from various institutions, and well-known community members—enthusiastically explored the diverse exhibits. Highlights included interactive science models, innovative robotics displays, creative art installations, cultural presentations, edutainment segments, 3D shows, and hands-on learning corners. The outdoor arena added to the festive atmosphere with fun games, food stalls, stage performances, and selfie zones. Female leaders such as Soudha Nisar, Misriyya, and Sumayya also graced the occasion.

Visitors praised the exhibition for its strong thematic presentation, high level of student participation, and the coordinated efforts of the teaching faculty. Barakah Xploria 2025 succeeded in blending education with entertainment, inspiring guests and motivating students alike.

Barakah International School and College extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to making the event meaningful and memorable. As one of the region’s leading educational institutions, the school offers classes from Pre-KG to degree level. New branches offering Pre-KG to Grade 2 will open at Krishnapura and Mangalore city in the upcoming academic year.