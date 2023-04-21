  1. Home
  2. BJP files plaint on abusive clip against Nalin Kumar Kateel over meeting Muslim cleric

News Network
April 20, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 20: The Dakshina Kannada district unit of the BJP has filed a complaint with the police against a man using abusive words against state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel in an audio clip which has gone viral on social media.

The person posted a photo of Kateel being received by a Muslim cleric and his supporters when he won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and, in an audio, uses offensive and insulting comments against him in the clip.

After the clip went viral, the BJP law wing of Dakshina Kannada filed the complaint with the police.

BJP district spokesperson Jagadish Shenava said they had asked the city police commissioner to trace the culprit and take strict legal action against him.

News Network
April 18,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 18: At least four persons lost their lives and many others sustained injuries, some of them critically in a head on collision between two vehicles in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday afternoon.

While the ill-fated Alto car was heading to Subramanya, the Toofan was heading to Dharmasthala, sources said. Both the vehicles collided with each other on Uppinangady-Subramanya road near Nettani village.

The deceased include a 10-year-old boy, a woman and two men. The injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment. The condition of one of the injured is said to be extremely critical. 

News Network
April 15,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 15: The Congress party on Saturday released the third list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka elections. The party has fielded former deputy CM of the state Laxman Savadi from the Athani constituency. Kolar seat has been given to Kothur G Manjunath. 

This comes a day after Congress lashed out at the BJP accusing the party of not treating its leaders in the right way. While talking to the media, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that BJP should not have treated Savadi like this by denying him a ticket at all despite the fact that he's a senior leader in the party.

"Laxman Savadi was denied a ticket (by the BJP). Since he is a senior leader, BJP shouldn't have treated him like this. The only condition Savadi has made (to Congress) is that he should be treated properly with all due respect," he added.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar also stressed the same adding that 'Laxman Savadi was humiliated by the BJP'. He said, "He (Laxman Savadi) feels that he has been humiliated (by the BJP). It is our duty to take such great leaders into Congress. Around 9-10 sitting legislators want to join us but we don't have space to accommodate them."

The BJP on Friday sharply reacted to Congress's decision to give a ticket to former Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi who recently left BJP. Arun Singh, BJP Karnataka in-charge said, "Even after losing the election, BJP made him deputy CM and then MLC, even after that, he is going to a party (Congress) with such quarrels where the leaders are divided into two groups. He has made a big mistake & will regret it later."

Congress has so far announced candidates on 209 out of 224 assembly seats in the state.

Karnataka Congress had announced the first list of 124 candidates for the state's Assembly election before the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Congress's first candidate list for Karnataka polls said, "Congress party has already cleared all the names that the central selection community and the screening community had cleared it."

In a release, Congress announced that DK Shivakumar will be contesting from Kanakapura constituency. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur (SC) constituency. Amid expectations that Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna, the leader was allotted the same constituency by the Congress high command.

In the second list of 42 candidates, 41 were from Congress and one seat is marked for the regional outfit Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The Congress has marked the Melukote assembly constituency for Darshan Puttannaiah of the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The party had announced candidates on 124 seats earlier.

In the second list, four leaders who joined the Congress recently have been given tickets. They are N Y Gopalakrishna, Baburao Chinchansur, S R Srinivas and V S Patil.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 8: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday called upon the people of Karnataka to oppose the move to sell Amul milk in the state.

"Amul is being pushed into Karnataka from backdoor with the support of the Central government. The Amul is strangulating the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the farmers. Kannada people should rebel against Amul," Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister, stated.

"We as Kannadigas should oppose Amul and protect the interest of Karnataka farmers unitedly. Our people and customers should use Nandini products on priority and save the livelihood of farmers," he stated.

The Karnataka government had allotted a big plot to Amul in Koramangala of Bengaluru for cheap price. When the government here had shown such a magnanimous gesture, Amul is "conspiring" against milk producers and KMF, he charged.

Amul had to be obligated to as during the tenure of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, special ice cream unit was established in Yelahanka and KMF is till date producing large quantity of ice cream for Amul, Kumaraswamy maintained.

It is very clear that BJP's double engine government is planning to push milk producers to streets and "enslave" them to people of Gujarat. The "suspicious silence" of the Karnataka BJP government and KMF has led to many suspicions, Kumaraswamy stated.

Amul is planning to give competition to Nandini which is not required and weaken Nandini brand. The "unhealthy" competition between two cooperatives is uncalled for, he said.

"The Amul management is bent on finishing off Kannadigas and KMF. Amul wants to stop its only competitor Nandini on its own turf. One nation, one Amul, one milk, one Gujarat seems to be the official stand of the Central government," Kumaraswamy alleged. 

