  2. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya booked for hate post against minorities on social media

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya booked for hate post against minorities on social media

News Network
March 22, 2024

Tejaswi.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 22: An FIR has been registered against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over a provocative hate post on social media, Election Commission officials said on Friday.

The move comes after a complaint filed by officials of the poll body and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that the Bengaluru South MP, who is also the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, had in a post apparently targeted a minority and spread enmity between two communities.

He also made a similar post on March 19 on X and YouTube which went viral. He has 1.3 million followers on X, thereby influencing the voters and disturbing the communal harmony between the communities, it further alleged.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Halasuru Gate police station on March 20 under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act, the officials said.

News Network
March 10,2024

HDKSidd.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 10: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday took a dig at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging that he was behaving like the Roman emperor Nero at a time when the people of the state are suffering from drought.

Siddaramaiah government seems to be making a mockery of the drought situation in the state and the sufferings of the people, the former Chief Minister said, as he accused it of being immersed in "campaign fairs" by holding conventions using taxpayers money.

"There is a drought, unheard of in the history of the state. Water scarcity has worsened. People and cattle are suffering to get water. Despite this situation, the Congress government is spending crores of rupees of taxpayers money into guarantee conventions. Shame," Kumaraswamy said in a statement.

"Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Siddaramaiah you are our Nero. Zero for the state. You are not worried about the people, you are only worried about the election," he said, adding that the people of the state would ensure that this "election worry" becomes detrimental to the Congress party and its government.

The ruling Congress, banking on its implementation of five 'guarantee' schemes to garner votes in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, is holding a series of 'Guarantee Samaveshas (conventions)'. One such meeting is being held in Mandya on Sunday.

Alleging that the government does not have Rs 2,000 to give to each drought-affected farmer, but there is enough money to hold guarantee conventions, the state JD(S) chief asked, "What kind of Siddanomics (term earlier coined to describe Siddaramaiah's approach towards the state finances) is this, Mr Siddaramaiah?"

Questioning the many "thousands of crores" that have allegedly been spent on these guarantee conventions and advertising in almost a year, he urged the government to be accountable to the people.

"If necessary, issue a White Paper on the amount spent for propaganda on guarantee schemes and conventions," he said, as he insisted that people should know the truth.

News Network
March 12,2024

AK.jpg

The Congress on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Anantkumar Hegde's remark about amending the Constitution, asking whether he would take action against the BJP MP to demonstrate his commitment to the Constitution.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit out at the prime minister who is on a visit to Gujarat and Rajasthan and posed five questions to Modi.

"The prime minister is in Ahmedabad for the Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Project. While the prime minister is embracing the Mahatma for his political gains, will he commit to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of non-violence, inclusivity, and equality?" he said in a post on X.

The Congress leader also asked whether PM Modi would take action against Anantkumar Hegde, the BJP MP from Karnataka, to demonstrate his personal commitment to the Constitution that he swore an oath to bear true faith and allegiance to.

Hegde, at a gathering at Karwar in Karnataka on Saturday, had said the BJP needed a two-third majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and 'set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress'.

In his posers to the prime minister, Ramesh also asked whether PM Modi would explain the 14 paper leaks that have occurred in Gujarat over the last seven years.

'The Congress has announced a comprehensive plan, 'Paper Leak se Mukti' under its Yuva Nyay guarantees to tackle the issue. How does the Prime Minister plan to address it?' he said.

Ramesh said on crucial indicators of development, Gujarat fares poorly compared to other states.

'Gujarat does worse on retention of students in higher secondary education and spends less on public education than poorer states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Gujarat currently ranks 10th among 20 major states in terms of its population living Below Poverty Line,' he said.

'Despite the prime minister's public posturing on 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', Gujarat ranks 15th out of 20 states in sex ratio. How does PM Modi reconcile the reality of Gujarat's socio-economic backwardness with the 'Gujarat Model' that he publicised in 2014 or the 'Double Engine' Sarkar model that he espouses today? the Congress leader said.

Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi will also visit Pokhran in Rajasthan, made famous exactly 50 years ago by Indira Gandhi as the site of India's first 'peaceful nuclear explosion', to celebrate India's indigenous defence capabilities which have incidentally been developed despite his best efforts.

'The share of expenditure on defence has fallen from 17.43 per cent of the Union Budget in FY19 to 13 per cent for FY25. As percentage of GDP, it has fallen from 2.13 per cent to 1.9 per cent between 2014 and 2024 - below the global standard of at least 2 per cent,' he said.

How does the prime minister intend to safeguard India's border or show China his 'Lal aankh' (red eye) without adequate expenditure on the armed forces, Ramesh asked.

'In the same vein, the prime minister has set up two committees in the last three years to investigate ways in which he can privatise or shut down the DRDO. The K VijayRaghavan committee has reportedly suggested that the DRDO's role be limited to research and development without being involved in developing prototypes or technology demonstrations,' he said.

'Instead, any production and further development would be done by selected private players. What is the prime minister's motivation in privatising defence research and development? Is it an attempt to bring his favoured industrialist friends into the industry through the backdoor?' Ramesh asked.

News Network
March 22,2024

Tejaswi.jpg

