BJP sets target to enrol 3.5 to 4 lakh members in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
September 5, 2024

Mangaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a major membership drive in Dakshina Kannada, targeting the enrolment of 3.5 to 4 lakh members in the district.

DK BJP unit president Satish Kumpala, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, announced that over 2.5 lakh citizens had joined the party in 2019. This year, the goal is to add another 1.5 to 2 lakh members.

New members can enrol by calling the toll-free number 8800002024 to receive a registration link, while existing members are encouraged to renew their membership. Citizens aged 18 and above are eligible to join the party.

The drive was officially launched in Mangaluru by former BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Kumpala added that the initiative will cover all 57 Mahashakthi Kendras in the district, with a special focus from September 11 to 17 to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations.

The party plans to enrol at least 250 members from each booth, with manual registration options available in rural areas with limited internet access. A district-level workshop will be held later to review the membership enrolments.

News Network
August 24,2024

Udupi: A young woman was allegedly drugged and raped after being kidnapped in Karkala town of Udupi district, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested two persons in the case and registered a case under sections of abduction and rape of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Udupi superintendent of police Dr Arun K said that the arrested accused have been identified as Altaf and Xavier Richard Quadros. As per the preliminary investigation the survivor woman and accused Altaf, knew each other from past three months through Instagram and hail from the same locality.

Altaf had allegedly called the woman on Friday afternoon and asked her to meet him. When the victim arrived at the decided spot, she was allegedly kidnapped in a vehicle. Two of Altaf’s friends also joined him. Later, Altaf forced the woman to drink alcohol and raped her. The accused had allegedly spiked the drink.

After committing the crime the accused had dropped the victim home, the SP said.

"The rape accused Altaf and another person identified as Savera Richard Kardosa who supplied beer bottles to the accused, have been arrested and their vehicles have been seized. The victim has been shifted to KMC Manipal Hospital for treatment. The legal procedures will be completed as per the law and further action would be initiated in the case," the SP stated.

He added that on social media, false news regarding the incident which was not in the complaint filed with the police and the medical report is being spread.

“We will investigate who is behind spreading the false news about the case and initiate action," he warned.

The case has been registered under Sections 135, 64, 3(5) of the BNS Act.

The statement of the victim would be recorded before the court and legal action would be initiated against the accused, the SP stated.

News Network
September 3,2024

Mangaluru: Praveen Chandra Alva, the opposition leader in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council, has strongly criticized the BJP-led administration for its inability to address key civic issues over the past four years. 

Alva highlighted several unaddressed concerns, including increased property taxes, discrepancies in water bills, delayed Smart City projects, unfinished market complexes, and stalled development initiatives like the Jalasiri 24x7 drinking water scheme and housing projects.

Speaking to reporters, Alva condemned Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur's leadership, describing his contributions as negligible. Alva further accused the BJP of orchestrating disruptions during the recent council meeting to divert attention from their administrative shortcomings.

"The mayor exhibited a dictatorial attitude by preventing the opposition from speaking during the council meeting. He broke tradition by delivering a speech on his supposed achievements instead of allowing the opposition to use their designated time during zero hour," Alva stated.

He also criticized the mayor for not following the customary practice of inviting opposition leaders and senior corporators to his chamber after the council meeting adjourned.

Alva emphasized the lack of progress on various civic projects under Mayor Shetty’s tenure, pointing out persistent issues such as overflowing underground drains, increased property taxes, and inconsistent water billing. "During the Congress administration, there was no increase in property taxes or water cess. In contrast, the BJP has imposed a heavier financial burden on the people. Despite nearly 5,000 pending applications, not a single house has been allocated to the poor in the past four years," Alva claimed.

When asked about Congress-nominated corporator Kishor Shetty, who was recently booked for throwing stones during a protest against Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Alva condemned the act but noted that the police filed an FIR against Shetty even under a Congress-led state government.

Corporator AC Vinayaraj added that Kishor Shetty is an accused in the case and will face consequences if proven guilty, suggesting that the BJP is highlighting this issue to deflect from their own failures. Senior corporator Shashidhar Hegde echoed these sentiments, reminding the public that there was no hike in property taxes or water bills during the Congress tenure in the MCC.

News Network
August 29,2024

Bengaluru: Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa was moved from the Bengaluru prison to the Ballari jail amid tight security on Thursday morning.

Darshan, a Kannada A-lister, is in judicial custody till September 9, along with 16 others, for the murder of Chitradurga native Renukaswamy.

According to officials, Darshan was escorted out of Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a police SUV around 4 am and then moved into a police van near Chikkaballapura. The van with Darshan on board reached the Ballari prison around 9.30 am.

Sources said that the actor was escorted via Andhra Pradesh route to avoid security lapses.

Darshan entered the prison flanked by police officials. He wore a black Puma T-shirt but was seen without his hairpiece.

A Bengaluru court ordered the transfer of Darshan and nine other suspects in Renukaswamy’s murder after photographs of the actor enjoying “special privileges” at the Parappana Agrahara prison went viral.

The actor was seen hobnobbing with gangsters, smoking a cigarette and sipping a cuppa. Fresh cases were also registered against the actor and others.

