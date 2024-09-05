BJP sets target to enrol 3.5 to 4 lakh members in Dakshina Kannada

Udupi: A young woman was allegedly drugged and raped after being kidnapped in Karkala town of Udupi district, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested two persons in the case and registered a case under sections of abduction and rape of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Udupi superintendent of police Dr Arun K said that the arrested accused have been identified as Altaf and Xavier Richard Quadros. As per the preliminary investigation the survivor woman and accused Altaf, knew each other from past three months through Instagram and hail from the same locality.

Altaf had allegedly called the woman on Friday afternoon and asked her to meet him. When the victim arrived at the decided spot, she was allegedly kidnapped in a vehicle. Two of Altaf’s friends also joined him. Later, Altaf forced the woman to drink alcohol and raped her. The accused had allegedly spiked the drink.

After committing the crime the accused had dropped the victim home, the SP said.

"The rape accused Altaf and another person identified as Savera Richard Kardosa who supplied beer bottles to the accused, have been arrested and their vehicles have been seized. The victim has been shifted to KMC Manipal Hospital for treatment. The legal procedures will be completed as per the law and further action would be initiated in the case," the SP stated.

He added that on social media, false news regarding the incident which was not in the complaint filed with the police and the medical report is being spread.

“We will investigate who is behind spreading the false news about the case and initiate action," he warned.

The case has been registered under Sections 135, 64, 3(5) of the BNS Act.

The statement of the victim would be recorded before the court and legal action would be initiated against the accused, the SP stated.