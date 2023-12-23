BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt’s decision against forcing Muslim girls to remove headscarves in schools, colleges

  1. Home
News Network
December 23, 2023

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka BJP has come down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for announcing the decision to withdraw communally motivated hijab ban imposed by the previous BJP government.

Taking to social media on Friday, the BJP charged that Siddaramaiah is all set to amend the Constitution to appease the 'goondas' of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and the minorities, adding that people will teach him a befitting lesson in the coming days.

"Sowing of poisonous seeds in the beautiful garden of all religions is Siddaramaiah's guarantee scheme. The uniform guidelines were implemented to ensure equality among children in schools and colleges. This has been upheld by the Supreme Court of India as well," BJP calimed.

But, the Chief Minister is creating divisiveness in the minds of school going children in the matter of uniforms, BJP said.

Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that he has asked for lifting of the ban on hijab for students and pre-university students in the state as clothing is a matter of individual choice.

"PM Modi's 'sab ka saath sab ka vikas' slogan is bogus. The BJP is into dividing people and the society on the basis of clothes, dress, and caste. Anyone can wear hijab and go to schools and colleges. I have asked to revert the decision banning hijab.

"Dressing and food habits are people's choice. You can wear whatever dress you want to. You can eat whatever you want. Whatever I eat is my right. I am clad in dhoti and jubba. If you want to wear a pant, you can. What is wrong with that?

"Our government will work for the poor. You should not stand with those who lie and indulge in cheating," Siddaramaiah said after inaugurating the newly-constructed Kavalande, Antarsante and Jayapura police stations in the Nanjangudu constituency in Mysuru.

The previous BJP government had imposed a ban on wearing hijab in schools and pre-university colleges.

The move was questioned by the students in the Karnataka High Court, which had upheld the decision of the government. The matter is presently pending in the Supreme Court.

News Network
December 13,2023

The Bengaluru police have arrested Bhaskar S, a 34-year-old resident of Kolar’s Mulabagilu taluk, for allegedly making the hoax bomb threat call to Raj Bhavan.

On Monday night, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) control room in Domlur had received a call warning of explosives in the Raj Bhavan premises.

A senior police officer said that according to the initial interrogation, Bhaskar found the NIA control room number on the internet and issued the threat call. “At this point, we do not know why Bhaskar issued such a bomb threat. He spoke in Kannada to the official in the control room,” the officer added.

The Vidhana Soudha police have booked Bhaskar under sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 505(1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The bomb threat incident came 10 days after around 44 schools across Bengaluru received bomb threats through anonymous emails, causing panic among students, parents, and school authorities.

The first wave of threats targeted seven schools, including Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar. One of the schools threatened is situated opposite the residence of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

Shortly afterwards, several more educational institutions received similar threats via email. Bengaluru Police evacuated students and staff from the schools as a safety precaution.

Despite indications that the threats might be hoaxes, police conducted searches across schools and vacated the premises.
 

News Network
December 11,2023

Hassan, Dec 11: All is not well in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka as an ‘influential minister’ is considering joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to evade legal troubles initiated by the Centre, said Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, who refused to name the ‘influential minister’, claimed that the senior Congress leader who is ‘desperate’ to wriggle out of ‘cases’ filed against him by the Centre, may quit the party with ’50 to 60 MLAs.

“All is not well in the Congress government. I don’t know when this government will go. An influential minister is desperate to escape from the cases against him.” Kumaraswamy told reporters in Hassan.

He said the Centre’s cases against the said Minister have left no chance of ‘escape’ for him.

When asked to name the leader, Kumaraswamy said such an ‘audacious’ act cannot be expected from small leaders.

“Only ‘influential people’ can do such things,” he added.

The JD(S) state president predicted that ‘something like Maharashtra’ may happen at any moment in Karnataka.

“Looking at the prevailing political atmosphere, anything can happen,” he said, adding that ideologies take a backseat as politicians switch sides for their convenience.

The Congress registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections held in May 2023, by winning 136 out of the 224 seats. The outgoing BJP was able to bag 65 seats, while the JD(S) ended up with just 19 seats.

Putting aside their ideological differences, the BJP and JD(S) have formed an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

News Network
December 19,2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appreciated the contribution of the Christian community to health and education in the state and said that their service in both fields was commendable.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Linear Accelerator Radiation Therapy Service at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, on Monday, December 18, Siddaramaiah said, "Christian community's service towards the fields of education and health in the era of social inequality is commendable."

"The Christian community has done excellent work in the field of education and health. This community has laid a good foundation for quality education in Udupi and Mangalore. The majority of people in Indian society were deprived of literacy," he said.

"If cancer is detected in the early stages, the patient can be cured. However, if cancer is detected at a later stage, the advanced linear oscillator radiation therapy service treatment will help prevent the disease from progressing," he added.

He further said that since more rural people come to this hospital, it will be more convenient for the patients if the doctors here speak in Kannada.

Adding ahead, he said that rich people visit good and expensive private hospitals, but the Baptist Hospital will provide health services at low rates to poor people who struggle for daily life and believe in public service."

"Baptist Hospital has been providing treatment to poor people at affordable rates. The Baptist Hospital provides quality treatment to poor patients just like a government hospital. The government will provide all kinds of cooperation to this hospital," the CM said.

The linear oscillator radiation therapy service, a state-of-the-art treatment method for cancer treatment was inaugurated by the Chief Minister at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru.

Earlier on December 16, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that farmers and workers build the nation as they create wealth in the country.

He was speaking in a program organized by the Labour Department at the Karnataka College ground in Dharwad.

