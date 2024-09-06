  1. Home
  2. Boyfriend gets life imprisonment for murder of MSc student in Mangaluru

Boyfriend gets life imprisonment for murder of MSc student in Mangaluru

coastaldigest.com news network
September 7, 2024

anjanarathod.jpg

Mangaluru: In a tragic case that shocked the city, the principal district and sessions judge Ravindra M Joshi sentenced Sandeep Rathod of Sindagi, Vijayapura, to life imprisonment for the murder of 22-year-old college student Anjana Vashishta.

According to public prosecutor Judith OM Crasta, the gruesome crime occurred on June 7, 2019, when Anjana's body was discovered at Pais Cottage in Attavar. The victim was found with cable wires wrapped around her neck, her head wedged between the cot's rods, painting a chilling picture of her final moments.

Anjana, an MSc student in Ujire, had met Rathod, then 23, through Facebook in July 2018. Rathod, posing as a constable-in-training, developed a relationship with her, even securing a place at the Royal Academy Coaching Centre in Mangaluru. However, things took a dark turn when Anjana informed Rathod that her family had arranged a marriage proposal for her, which she planned to accept.

Devastated by her decision to end their relationship, Rathod called Anjana to his room. In a fit of rage, he strangled her. After the murder, he stole her phone, withdrew Rs 15,000 from her account using her ATM card, and fled to Sindagi, where he stayed at Sangam Lodge.

The Mangaluru South police investigated the case and filed charges under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 380 (theft), and 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property). The court's thorough investigation included testimony from 45 witnesses and the review of 100 documents.

The court ultimately sentenced Rathod to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. He was also sentenced to three months’ imprisonment for the theft and misappropriation charges, along with fines totaling Rs 1,500. Additionally, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation to Anjana’s parents for their immense loss.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 5,2024

swamiji.jpg

Sri Taralabalu branch mutt pontiff, Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji, highlighted the shared spiritual values between Lingayat and Islam, emphasizing the potential for unity and mutual understanding between the two faiths.

Speaking at a program on the Quran organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind at Ta Ra Su Rangamandir, Swamiji reflected on the common ground that exists between these spiritual traditions. He noted that while Lingayat and Islam are distinct religions, they share several profound principles.

Swamiji explained that the Lingayat tradition advocates for the worship of one supreme God through Istalinga puja, and similarly, Islam, as taught by Prophet Muhammad, emphasizes the oneness of God and discourages idol worship, urging believers to connect solely with Allah.

He further remarked that throughout history, many have promoted the belief in one God, known by many names, yet societal barriers still persist. 

Swamiji called for the dismantling of these barriers, urging communities to foster love, mutual respect, and understanding. He encouraged all rational thinkers to promote harmony by breaking down walls of division and embracing one another in a spirit of brotherhood. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 2,2024

puttila.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Arun Kumar Puthila, a prominent Hindutva figure from coastal Karnataka and a BJP leader, is facing serious allegations of sexual assault and blackmail.

A 47-year-old woman has filed a complaint claiming that Puthila invited her to a Bengaluru hotel in June of the previous year. There, she alleges he threatened to commit suicide and assaulted her sexually against her will. 

The woman further accuses Puthila of making false promises to care for her and her daughter, while using compromising selfies, photographs, and audio and video recordings to blackmail her.

She also reported a decline in Puthila’s communication following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

In response to her allegations, the Women’s Police Station has filed a case under IPC Sections 354(A) (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Dakshina Kannada SP Yathish N has confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

It is noteworthy that Puthila, who unsuccessfully ran as an independent candidate against the BJP from the Puttur assembly constituency in the last elections, rejoined the party in March this year. He had previously contested the elections after being denied a BJP ticket, ultimately losing to Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai by a margin of 4,149 votes.

Puthila, who established the Puthila Parivar—later merged with the BJP—has reportedly caused dissatisfaction among some members of both the Parivar and the BJP. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2024

ivandsouza.jpg

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the recent stone-pelting incident at the residence of MLC Ivan D'Souza.

City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal identified the suspects as Bharat, also known as Yakshith, aged 24, and Dinesh Kurthamogeru, aged 20. Bharat, a driver from Bolantoor village in Bantwal taluk, has a history of three previous assault cases. Dinesh, who works in finance collection in Kanyana, hails from Kolnadu village in Bantwal taluk and has one prior assault case.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged at the Mangaluru South police station. A special investigation team, led by ACP Central Sub-Division Pratap Singh Thorat, was formed to track down the culprits. The team conducted a thorough investigation, meticulously reviewing CCTV footage, verifying vehicle information, and gathering statements from eyewitnesses.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, citing anger over statements made by MLC D'Souza as their motive. They admitted that, after dining at Fish Crown Hotel around 9:30 pm, they impulsively decided to throw stones at D'Souza's residence.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.