  2. Capturing the human truths: Exhibition of photographs by Vivek Gowda

News Network
April 15, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 15: The Mangaluru Chapter of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) is organising an exhibition of photographs by Vivek Gowda from April 17 to 21, 2021 at Kodial Guthu Center for Art and Culture, G. G. Road, Ballal Bagh, Mangaluru – 575003. 

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 5:00 pm in the esteemed presence of eminent photographer Guruduth Kamath Udupi, Vani Rajagopal, Bharatanatyam artist, Kalakshethra, Chennai and Wilson Kateel, Poet, Lyricist and Editor of Arso Konkani monthly. The display will remain open to the public on all days till April 21, 2021 between 11:00 am and 7:00 pm. Admission is free. 

The event is supported by Mangaluru Horse Riding Academy, Blink Films, Craft Zilla and Art Kanara Trust.

VIVEK GOWDA

Vivek Gowda.jpeg

Vivek Gowda is a cinematographer and photographer who loves to convey stories and conditions of human life through videos and images. His areas of expertise are in the genres of video editing, cinematography, people and documentary photography. Vivek’s works represent his dedication to his passion. Most of his videos and images are intensely dramatic and follow the theme of storytelling.

Vivek was declared as the “FIP Photographer of the Year 2020” by the Federation of Indian Photography (FIP) for his photo story of Intha Fishermen in Myanmar. He has received the ‘Best Editor’ award from Hamsa TV in 2017, won many international awards and accolades in different photography contests of various countries. He has also bagged AFIP (Artist FIP) distinction from Federation of Indian Photography.

He runs a company named ‘Blink Films’, where he mainly focuses on shooting advertisements, feature films, weddings and filming corporate events. Vivek is a mentor for Panasonic Lumix Cameras. He has played an active role in sharing his learnings and experiences with other aspiring photographers. He lives and works in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

